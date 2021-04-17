St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Wineology, Lil Mickey’s, The Baked Bear and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of April 4 – 10, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

McDonald’s, 21700 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at 3 compartment sink still leaks. Will reinspect in 10ndays

McDonald’s, 21700 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, receipt emailed for repair, desk approval

Wentzville

Wentzville Family Diner, 403 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – score 90

FOUND CHEMICAL LOW TEMP DISHWASHING MACHINE WITHOUT CHEMICAL SANITIZER AVAILABLE. CONTAINER FROUND EMPTY AND NOT DISPENSING INTO UNIT. TO DISCONTINUE USE OF MACHINE FOR SANITIZING UNTIL REPLACED AND TESTED FOR PROPER SANITIZER LEVEL. 50-100 PPM CHLORINE LEVEL. FOUND 2 DOOR MAKE TABLE COOLER NOT HOLDING TCS/PHF FOOD AT 41 DEGREES FARENHEIT OR BELOW. ITEMS DOCUMENTED TO BE REMOVED FROM SERVICE AND UNIT REMOVED FROM SERVICE UNTIL HOLDING 41 FARENHEIT OR BELOW.

Wentzville Family Diner, 403 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – follow up, Reinspection for violations 16 and 22. Both items found corrected at time of follow up.

Marco’s Pizza, 1000 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 98

O’Fallon

Stef’s Pizza, 3002 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93

Staff are scheduled for ServSafe class next Monday. Observed no person on site with minimum requirement. To check at next routine inspection. FOUND SANITIZER BUCKET EMPTY THAT FEEDS TO LOW TEMP CHEMICAL DISH MACHINE. CONTAINER SWITCHED OUT AND SANITIZER PRIMED. UNIT FOUND FUNCTIONING CORRECTLY. CORRECTED ON SITE. FOUND RIGHT UPPER DOOR ON PIZZA MAKE TABLE WITH METAL STUD THAT IS LOOSE. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) AREAS FOUND WITH FOOD ACCUMULATION INCLUDE (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) THE FOLLOWING: FOUND FLOOR FAN WITH DEBRIS ACCUMULATION. FOUND TABLE NEXT TO GAS RANGE WITH DEBRIS ACCUMULATION. FOUND FLOORS AND WALLS IN THIS AREA WITH ACCUMULATION. FOUND BOTTOM OF REACH IN COOLERS WITH DEBRIS. FOUND WALK IN COOLER SHELVING AND FLOORS WITH DEBRIS ACCUMULATION.

Little Hills Learning Center, 3601 Mueller Road – score 100

St. Louis Kolache, 2003 Highway K Ste. 2001 – follow up

Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TCS FOODS IN DISPLAY CASE WITHOUT TIME AS A CONTROL SHEETS BEING MAINTAINED OBSERVED 2021 permit NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW

Thai Jasmine Restaurant, 2019 Highway K – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOOR SOILED IN DRY STORAGE AREA OBSERVED GRILL AREA SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOLE IN CEILING TILES ABOVE WALK IN COOLER

Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza, 2968 Highway K – score 96

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED NO HANDSINK SIGNAGE AT HANDSINK IN KITCHEN MOPS NOT HUNG UP TO AIR DRY (CORRECTED ONSITE)

World of Little People, 128 East Elm Street – score 100

Creative Corner, 1075 Highway P – score 93

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – No hand drying device installed at kitchen hand sink location. Dirty walls, floors or ceilings because of construction or improper installation 2(pnt) – Excessive soil buildup along edges of kitchen floor. Kitchen walls have impact damage on walls, and corners, and are visibly soiled. Requires installation of hand drying device or disposable hand towel dispenser at kitchen sink location. Operator shall submit a written compliance statement with photo of installed device by 4/17/21, and a desk approval shall be granted. A re-inspection with fee shall be conducted if not received by required time-frame.

Sugarfire Smoke House, 9955 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Thai Gourmet, 4267 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 84

No one food safety certifies. No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Hand sink obstructed and paper towels not available Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Knives and utensils to be stored clean. Drink ice should not be used to cool cans. Ice scoop to be cleaned and stored clean. Utensils and cookware should be stored clean and in clean area. floors in need of cleaning

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 4265 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Observed leak at plumbing below hand sink and leak at mop rite dispenser at 3 comp sink.

Great American, 1 Progress Point Parkway – score 100

Wendy’s, 1390 Mexico Loop Road E – score 94

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – OBSERVED THERMOMETER MISSING FROM REACH IN COOLER (CORRECTED ONSITE) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER SHELF SOILED OBSERVED 2021 PERMIT NOT POSTED (CORRECTED ONSITE)

St. Charles

Penn Station, 1932 Zumbehl Road – score 94

Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed raw chicken thawing on countertop. Chicken had been thawing improperly for ~2 hours. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Thermometers missing from multiple cold holding units. Operating without a license at time of inspection. Renewal late notice email sent 2/23/2021.

Smashburger, 1981 Zumbehl Road – score 83

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed empty paper towel holder at time of inspection. Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed sanitizer levels in chemical warewashing machine reading 0 PPM Chlorine Observed establishment posted 2020 license, 2021 license not posted. Observed inspection report from 2019. Most recent inspection report (September 2020) not posted.

Jack in the Box, 1992 Zumbehl Road – score 91

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Miscellaneous sources of contamination. Observed ice being scooped with single serve cup instead of ice scoop. Ice scoop should always be used to scoop ice. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed buildup of trash and old food below grill.

Hardee’s, 2023 Zumbehl Road – score 98

The Baked Bear, 343 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)

Wendy’s, 2760 Muegge Road – score 86

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Observed hand wash sink being used for chemicals, sponge sitting in sink. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed ready to eat potentially hazardous foods removed from original containers without dates. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed boxes of frozen beef patties stored directly on floor of walk in freezer. All food should be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed grease and grime build-up around the grill. Equipment shall be cleaned frequently enough to prevent build-up of soil residue.

Wendy’s, 2760 Muegge Road – follow up, in compliance

America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 1310 Bass Pro Drive – score 98

Culvers, 2750 Muegge Road – score 100

Country Inn & Suites, 1190 South Main Street – score 100

Wineology, 3767 New Town Boulevard – score 100

St. Charles Convention main kitchen, 1 Convention Center Plaza – score 100

Weldon Spring

China King, 1025 Wolfrum Road – score 88

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Must have soap at hand sink. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Refrigerator gaskets soiled and in need of cleaning. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Restore hot water service to 3 compartment sink. 1) Do not refrigerate or otherwise store food in metal cans. 2) if time is used as control then foods left unrefrigerated must have documentation of time spent in Temperature danger zone between 41F and 135F. Otherwise keep foods below 41F or above 135F. 3) Containers used for food storage should be food grade. 4) Do not use non food grade drill to mix food. Use only food grade equipment. 5) Rear door should be kept shut to prevent pests.

Sodexo at Bryan Middle School, 605 Independence Road – score 98

Persimmon Woods Golf Club, 6401 Weldon Spring Road – score 100

Defiance

Defiance Ridge Vineyards, 2711 Highway 94 S – score 96

salad prep reach in lid in need of repair Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Basin of ice bin and sink at bar dripping into floor.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:

El Mezon Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 140 Salt Lick Road – score 96

Fastlane, 301 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Fazoli’s, 5775 Suemandy Drive – score 98

Good Tymes Pub, 231 Spencer – score 100

Gordon Food Service Store, 311 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Growing Hills Academy, 417 South Church Street – score 100

Holiday Inn Express, 50 Richmond Center Boulevard – score 100

Jakwagons Sports Grille, 3611 North St. Peters Parkway – score 96

Jimmy John’s, 4865 Mexico Road – score 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1699 Jungermann Road – score 94

Kokomo Joe’s, 4105 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 100

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 690 Starwood Drive – score 100

Lil Mickey’s Memphis Barbeque, 1020 Cave Springs Boulevard – score 100

Lion’s Choice, 6274 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Llywelyn’s Pub, 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91

