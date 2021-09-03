St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: West of Hunan, Tattooed Dog, area schools and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of August 27 – September 1, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

Sodexo at Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 West Highway D – score 100

Wentzville

The Tattooed Dog, 11 Wentzville Bluffs Dr. #109 – score 98 (opening)

Heritage Primary, 612 Blumhoff Avenue – score 100

Heritage Intermediate Elementary School, 601 Carr Street – score 100

Stone Creek Elementary School, 1850 Highway Z – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Duello Elementary School, 1814 Duello Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Thai Gourmet, 4267 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

10) observed hand sink properly stocked 38) Observed Orkin treating bi weekly and facility has been cleaned. 22) Rear 3 door refrigerator is holding 40F. 23) Facility continuing to work on time and date documentation for food. Follow up will occur with next routine inspection.

Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – follow up, desk approval

Frontier Middle School, 9233 Highway DD – score 100

Discovery Ridge Elementary School, 2523 Sommers Road – score 100

Fort Zumwalt North High School, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

The Panther Perk FZN HS Coffee Shop, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

St. Charles

Kinder Care Learning Center, 1900 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Towneplace Suites of St. Charles, 1800 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1530 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:

Schnuck’s bakery, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94

Schnuck’s deli and Chef Express, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 100

Schnuck’s seafood, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Scooter’s Coffee, 322 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95

Sonic, 651 Salt Lick Road – score 93 (June 18), score 92 (June 29)

South 94 Bistro, 3004 South St. Peters Parkway Ste. A – score 96

SPAA Woodland Concession Stand, 1 Woodland Parkway – score 100

St. Louis Bread Company, 6185 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95 (June 15), score 100 (June 22)

St. Peters Nutrition, 6644 Mexico Road – score 100

Starbuck’s Coffee, 6187 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Stefanina’s Express, 652 Jungermann Road – score 98

Subway, 947 Jungermann Road – score 100

Villages of St. Peters, 5400 Executive Centre Parkway – score 91 (June 1), score 96 (June 9)

West of Hunan Restaurant, 630 Jungermann Road – score 91 (June 8), score 96 (June 17)

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.