St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Wasabi Sushi, Five Guys, Plank Road Pizza and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of April 21 – 27, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Thai Kitchen, 2 West Pearce Boulevard – score 88
Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt)
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
Failure to post valid permit.
- Taco Bell, 1139 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98
- Holt High School, 600 Campus Drive – score 100
- Heritage Primary, 612 Blumhoff Avenue – score 100
- Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive – score 100
- LuLu’s Shaved Ice, 904 Main Plaza Drive – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Embers, 6893 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, back – score 100 (opening)
- Kona Ice at Founders Park, 7 Freymuth Road – score 100 (opening)
- Learning Lodge West, 5101 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Happy China, 7871 Highway N – score 93
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Knives at prep table stored dirty and in need of cleaning.
Wood shelves not sealed or painted 2(pnt) – Some shelving not appropriate for kitchen. Shelving should be smooth and easily cleanable.
1) Discussed cleaning of walk in cooler and freezer units.
2) Discussed hand sink usage.
3) Only food grade equipment should be used for mixing food and only food grade containers should be used for storage.
O’Fallon
- Bleachers Bar & Franks, 454 Highway P – score 98
- Residence Inn, 101 Progress Point Court – score 100
- Progress South Elementary School, 201 Knaust Road – score 98
- Rock Creek Elementary School, 8970 Mexico Road – score 100
- Aramark at Citi Mortgage, 1000 Technology Drive – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt West High School Coffee Shop, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 98
Cottleville
- Cottleville Wine Seller, 5314 Highway N – score 93
OBSERVED NO BASIC SANITATION COURSE
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt)
OBSERVED DELI COOLER AT 49 DEGREES
ESTABLISHMENT IS NO LONGER USING DISHWASHER, ONLY 3 COMPARTMENT SINK
REVISED TO SHOW CORRECTED ON SITE FOR DELI DISPLAY CASE.
- Plank Road Pizza, 5212 Highway N – score 98
- JP’s Hideout Pub & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed numerous food in the walk in cooler without 7 day date markings
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER FLOOR SOILED
OBSERVED PREP COOLER SHELF SOILED
OBSERVED MEAT SLICER TABLE SHELF AND WALL SOILED
- Glenmark Farms, 3500 Hempstead Street – score 100
St. Charles
- Walmart deli, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soil buildup in counters.
Womens restroom dirty at time of inspection
Observed 2020 license posted.
- Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, 2021 Zumbehl Road – both scored 100
- Dierberg’s seafood, 2021 Zumbehl Road – score 90
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed paper towels dispenser empty at time of inspection. Corrected during inspection.
Improper use of gloves 5(pnt) – Observed hands not being washed prior to putting on gloves.
- Bright Start Academy, 157 Hughes Ln – score 100
- Chartwells at Harris Elementary, 2800 Old Muegge Road – score 100
- Jack in the Box, 1016 South Fifth Street – score 98
- Zion Lutheran Lunch Program, 3866 Harvester Road – score 95
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt)
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A CURRENT SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION
- Fairfield Inn, 801 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Chartwells at The City of St. Charles Early Childhood Center, 1301 Boone’s Lick Road – score 100
- The Coop, 5055 Highway 94 N – score 100
- Tucano’s Brazilian Grill, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 95
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt)
Observed hand washing sink without paper towels.
- Prasino, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 1840 First Capitol Drive – score 93
Failure to post most recent inspection report. No Certified Food Protection Manager
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Wasabi Sushi Bar, 1650 Beale Street – score 88
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
Operating without a license. Most recent, 2020, posted. During inspection renewal was being completed.
Last inspection completed in 2020. Inspection posted from July 2018.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Sodexo at Barnwell Junior High, 1035 Jungs Station Road – score 98
- Chartwells at Lincoln Elementarty, 625 South Sixth Street – score 100
- Sodexo at Harvest Ridge Elementary School, 1220 Harvest Ridge Drive – score 100
- St. Charles Montessori School, 318 South Duchesne Drive – score 100
- PF Chang’s China Bistro, 400 Lombard Street – score 93
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
Dirty non food contact surfaces throughout the facility.
- First Watch Restaurant, 1405 Beale Street 102 – score 100
- Mission Taco Joint, 1650 Beale Street 130 – score 98
- Napoli III, 1450 Beale Street – score 98
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 1501 Beale Street – score 98
Defiance
- Defiance Roadhouse, 2999 Highway 94 S – score 91
Sanitizer should be available at beginning of shift to ensure all surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized.
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Bottom compartment of main reach door doesn’t stay shut due to gasket. Same compartment accumulating moisture from interior of unit.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside compartment of ice machine in need of cleaning to remove build up.
Discussed date marking of all RTE/TCS foods.
Discussed hand washing.
- Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 94
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Rear door to remain closed
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine in need of cleaning to remove soiling.
Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Basement kitchen lighting needs to be covered.
Discussed date marking all RTE foods
Discussed routine hand washing.
Must display current food inspection.
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:
- Red Robin, 317 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Rice Bowl, 7895 Mexico Road – score 94
- Rosy’s Cakes and Paco’s Tacos, 6240 Mexico Road – score 98
- Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta, 4139 Highway 94 S – score 96
- Schnuck’s, 60 Harvester Square – score 88
- Silver Moon Saloon, 14 Harvester Square – score 96
- Starbuck’s Coffee, 7098 Mexico Road – score 94
- Stumpy’s House of Bar-B-Que, 620 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Subway, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Subway, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 100
Click here to see the previous week’s scores.
Be the first to comment