St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Wasabi Sushi, Five Guys, Plank Road Pizza and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of April 21 – 27, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Thai Kitchen, 2 West Pearce Boulevard – score 88

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Failure to post valid permit.

Taco Bell, 1139 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Holt High School, 600 Campus Drive – score 100

Heritage Primary, 612 Blumhoff Avenue – score 100

Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive – score 100

LuLu’s Shaved Ice, 904 Main Plaza Drive – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Embers, 6893 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, back – score 100 (opening)

Kona Ice at Founders Park, 7 Freymuth Road – score 100 (opening)

Learning Lodge West, 5101 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Happy China, 7871 Highway N – score 93

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Knives at prep table stored dirty and in need of cleaning. Wood shelves not sealed or painted 2(pnt) – Some shelving not appropriate for kitchen. Shelving should be smooth and easily cleanable. 1) Discussed cleaning of walk in cooler and freezer units. 2) Discussed hand sink usage. 3) Only food grade equipment should be used for mixing food and only food grade containers should be used for storage.

O’Fallon

Bleachers Bar & Franks, 454 Highway P – score 98

Residence Inn, 101 Progress Point Court – score 100

Progress South Elementary School, 201 Knaust Road – score 98

Rock Creek Elementary School, 8970 Mexico Road – score 100

Aramark at Citi Mortgage, 1000 Technology Drive – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School Coffee Shop, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 98

Cottleville

Cottleville Wine Seller, 5314 Highway N – score 93

OBSERVED NO BASIC SANITATION COURSE PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) OBSERVED DELI COOLER AT 49 DEGREES ESTABLISHMENT IS NO LONGER USING DISHWASHER, ONLY 3 COMPARTMENT SINK REVISED TO SHOW CORRECTED ON SITE FOR DELI DISPLAY CASE.

Plank Road Pizza, 5212 Highway N – score 98

JP’s Hideout Pub & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed numerous food in the walk in cooler without 7 day date markings Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER FLOOR SOILED OBSERVED PREP COOLER SHELF SOILED OBSERVED MEAT SLICER TABLE SHELF AND WALL SOILED

Glenmark Farms, 3500 Hempstead Street – score 100

St. Charles

Walmart deli, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soil buildup in counters. Womens restroom dirty at time of inspection Observed 2020 license posted.

Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, 2021 Zumbehl Road – both scored 100

Dierberg’s seafood, 2021 Zumbehl Road – score 90

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed paper towels dispenser empty at time of inspection. Corrected during inspection. Improper use of gloves 5(pnt) – Observed hands not being washed prior to putting on gloves.

Bright Start Academy, 157 Hughes Ln – score 100

Chartwells at Harris Elementary, 2800 Old Muegge Road – score 100

Jack in the Box, 1016 South Fifth Street – score 98

Zion Lutheran Lunch Program, 3866 Harvester Road – score 95

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A CURRENT SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION

Fairfield Inn, 801 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Chartwells at The City of St. Charles Early Childhood Center, 1301 Boone’s Lick Road – score 100

The Coop, 5055 Highway 94 N – score 100

Tucano’s Brazilian Grill, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 95

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) Observed hand washing sink without paper towels.

Prasino, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 1840 First Capitol Drive – score 93

Failure to post most recent inspection report. No Certified Food Protection Manager

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100

Wasabi Sushi Bar, 1650 Beale Street – score 88

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Operating without a license. Most recent, 2020, posted. During inspection renewal was being completed. Last inspection completed in 2020. Inspection posted from July 2018.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Sodexo at Barnwell Junior High, 1035 Jungs Station Road – score 98

Chartwells at Lincoln Elementarty, 625 South Sixth Street – score 100

Sodexo at Harvest Ridge Elementary School, 1220 Harvest Ridge Drive – score 100

St. Charles Montessori School, 318 South Duchesne Drive – score 100

PF Chang’s China Bistro, 400 Lombard Street – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Dirty non food contact surfaces throughout the facility.

First Watch Restaurant, 1405 Beale Street 102 – score 100

Mission Taco Joint, 1650 Beale Street 130 – score 98

Napoli III, 1450 Beale Street – score 98

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 1501 Beale Street – score 98

Defiance

Defiance Roadhouse, 2999 Highway 94 S – score 91

Sanitizer should be available at beginning of shift to ensure all surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Bottom compartment of main reach door doesn’t stay shut due to gasket. Same compartment accumulating moisture from interior of unit. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside compartment of ice machine in need of cleaning to remove build up. Discussed date marking of all RTE/TCS foods. Discussed hand washing.

Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 94

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Rear door to remain closed Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine in need of cleaning to remove soiling. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Basement kitchen lighting needs to be covered. Discussed date marking all RTE foods Discussed routine hand washing. Must display current food inspection.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:

Red Robin, 317 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Rice Bowl, 7895 Mexico Road – score 94

Rosy’s Cakes and Paco’s Tacos, 6240 Mexico Road – score 98

Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta, 4139 Highway 94 S – score 96

Schnuck’s, 60 Harvester Square – score 88

Silver Moon Saloon, 14 Harvester Square – score 96

Starbuck’s Coffee, 7098 Mexico Road – score 94

Stumpy’s House of Bar-B-Que, 620 Jungermann Road – score 98

Subway, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Subway, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 100

