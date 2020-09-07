St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Udderly Moolicious, Great Skate, Marco’s Pizza and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of August 28 – September 6, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Marco’s Pizza, 1000 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 1197 Highway Z – score 100

O’Fallon

Wallis Petroleum, 102 McDonald Lane – score 100

Apple of your Eye Early Childhood Center, 9295 Mexico Road – score 95

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed dishwasher not sanitizing, chlorine at 0 ppm

Apple of your Eye Early Childhood Center, 9295 Mexico Road – follow up, in compliance

Udderly Moolicious, 315 EAst Elm Street – score 100 (opening)

Waterway Gas & Wash, 3995 Crusher Drive – score 100

Little Guppy Child Development Center, 1078 Bryan Road – score 100

Circle K, 2035 Highway K – score 93

Observed no one on duty with a basic sanitation course PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed foods in reach in cooler below roller grill at 54 degrees

New Melle

Shortstops Convenience Store, 30 West Highway D – score 98

Defiance

Double D Market, 1300 Highway DD A – score 96

Walk in coolers in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – Lighting at reach in cooler not sufficient.

St. Charles

Hampton Inn, 3720 West Clay Street – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed food in reach in cooler without a 7 day date marking

Centerfields Convenience Store, 3150 Highway T – score 100

Chartwells at Jefferson Middle School, 2660 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at Monroe Elementary, 2670 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at Null Elementary, 435 Yale Boulevard – score 100

Comfort Suites, 1400 South Fifth Street – score 100

Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High West, 3601 Droste Road – score 100

Hope St. Charles Academy of Early Learning, 2041 Bluestone Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Cottleville Cookies and Cream, 5525 Oak Street – score 100

#1 Spot, 5055 Highway N – score 100

Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Calvary Church Food Pantry, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020: