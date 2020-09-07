St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Udderly Moolicious, Great Skate, Marco’s Pizza and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of August 28 – September 6, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Marco’s Pizza, 1000 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100
- Wallis Petroleum, 1197 Highway Z – score 100
O’Fallon
- Wallis Petroleum, 102 McDonald Lane – score 100
- Apple of your Eye Early Childhood Center, 9295 Mexico Road – score 95
Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed dishwasher not sanitizing, chlorine at 0 ppm
- Apple of your Eye Early Childhood Center, 9295 Mexico Road – follow up, in compliance
- Udderly Moolicious, 315 EAst Elm Street – score 100 (opening)
- Waterway Gas & Wash, 3995 Crusher Drive – score 100
- Little Guppy Child Development Center, 1078 Bryan Road – score 100
- Circle K, 2035 Highway K – score 93
Observed no one on duty with a basic sanitation course
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed foods in reach in cooler below roller grill at 54 degrees
New Melle
- Shortstops Convenience Store, 30 West Highway D – score 98
Defiance
- Double D Market, 1300 Highway DD A – score 96
Walk in coolers in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – Lighting at reach in cooler not sufficient.
St. Charles
- Hampton Inn, 3720 West Clay Street – score 95
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed food in reach in cooler without a 7 day date marking
- Centerfields Convenience Store, 3150 Highway T – score 100
- Chartwells at Jefferson Middle School, 2660 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Chartwells at Monroe Elementary, 2670 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Chartwells at Null Elementary, 435 Yale Boulevard – score 100
- Comfort Suites, 1400 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High West, 3601 Droste Road – score 100
- Hope St. Charles Academy of Early Learning, 2041 Bluestone Drive – score 100
Cottleville
- Cottleville Cookies and Cream, 5525 Oak Street – score 100
- #1 Spot, 5055 Highway N – score 100
- Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Calvary Church Food Pantry, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020:
- Beer Sauce, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 217 Salt Lick Road – score 98
- Burger King, 1575 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Candyland Academy, 102 Birdie Hills Road – score 100
- Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1204 – score 100
- Children’s Edu-Care Center, 100 Vantage Drive – score 100
- Circle K, 6105 Mexico Road – score 100
- Classics II, 6650 Mexico Road – score 95
- Coopers, 6632 Mexico Road – score 88 (June 15), score 93 (June 19), score 98 (June 30)
- Costco Wholesale bakery, deli, meat/seafood, 200 Costco Way – all scored 100
- Costco Wholesale snack bar, 200 Costco Way – score 98
- Country Club Car Wash, 4200 Mexico Road – score 100
- Crazy Sushi, 3348 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Deja Vu Hookah Bar & Lounge, 86 Spencer Road – score 98
- Derienzo’s Pizza & Pub, 1267 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Dollar General Store, 1080 Grand Teton Drive – score 98
- Dollar Tree Store, 6670 Mexico Road – score 98
- Drury Inn, 170 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 98
- Emperor China, 4107 Mexico Road – score 98
- Fastlane, 301 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- First Assembly Church, 4750 North Service Road – score 100
- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 3600 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Good Tymes Pub, 231 Spencer – score 100
- Gordon Food Service Store, 311 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Great Skate Roller Rink, 130 Boone Hills Drive – score 100
- Green China, 627 Salt Lick Road – score 96
- Hibachi Boy, 6155 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Honey Baked Ham Store, 185 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
