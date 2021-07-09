St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Tubby’s, 1798 BBQ, The Red Sun, Hygge and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 2 – 8, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Progress Pool concession, 968 Meyer Road – score 100

The Morgan School, 100 Perry Cate Boulevard – score 100

Twin Oaks at Heritage Pointe assisted living, 228 Savannah Terrace Drive – score 100

Bristol Manor of Wentzville, 840 West Northview Avenue – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Jack in the Box, 459 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 95

chemical sanitizer dispensing in a form concentrated more 5han code allows. Employees have identified problem and agree to dilute sanitizer as dispensed and test each batch to ensure appropriate strength.

McDonald’s, 885 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

Hygge, 21 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 325 – score 100 (opening)

St. Louis Bread Company, 861 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98

Dardenne Prairie

Oakhaven Montessori School, 7267 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Taco Bell, 102 Fallon Parkway – score 100

Lion’s Choice, 4001 Highway K – score 100

Thai Kitchen, 8632 Mexico Road – score 88

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION No soap at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO SOAP AT HANDSINK Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATE MARKINGS Discussed: HOOD VENTS CLEANING FREQUENCY KEEP DOOR CLOSED TO KITCHEN CAN OPENER FOOD STORAGE IN WALK IN COOLER AND REACH IN COOLER ICE IN WALK IN FREEZER

Wendy’s, 4210 Highway K – score 98

Crazy Bowls & Wraps, 2119 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

The Falls Golf Club, 1170 Turtle Creek Drive – score 96

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE MANAGER OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) OBSERVED HOOD VENT SOILED

Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 3 compartment sink leaking at plumbing. Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – Walk in refrigerator 1) do not store single service items under handsink plumbing. 2) tops on some equipment such as Bunn brewer in need of cleaning. 3) current inspection must be displayed where visible to public.

Pho-Happy Wok, 2942 Highway K – score 89

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED READY TO EAT FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT 7 DAY DATE MARKINGS Improper thawing 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CHICKEN THAWING IN A BOX ON THE COUNTER. FOODS MUST BE THAWED IN COOLER, UNDER COOL RUNNING WATER OR PART OF THE COOKING PROCESS Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FRONT DOOR PROPPED OPEN WITHOUT A SCREEN TO PREVENT PEST ENTRY Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED COOKED FOOD STORED IN CARDBOARD BOXES.

Soulard Gyro, 1220 Highway K – score 91

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – OBSERVED THERMOMETER MISSING FROM REACH IN COOLER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED BOTH REACH IN COOLERS- SHELVING HEAVILY SOILED WITH FOOD DEBRIS OBSERVED CEILING TILES ABOVE THE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOILED WITH DUST OBSERVED WALL AND CAULKING SOILED ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK

Timber Creek Grill, 1120 Technology Drive Ste. 108 – follow up, in compliance

Cottleville

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 6095 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Charles Community College Food Service, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N – score 100

St. Charles

Taco Bell, 2003 Zumbehl Road – score 98

St. Charles Elks Lodge 690, 560 St. Peters Howell Road – score 100

Tompkins by the Rack House, 500 South Main Street – score 96

Aluminum foil or contact paper covering shelves 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CONTACT PAPER COVERING SHELVING IN DRY STORAGE AREA. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SOIL BUILD UP ON FAN OF REACH IN COOLER.

77 Bistro at Windsor Estates, 2150 West Randolph Street – score 98

Windsor Estates, 2150 West Randolph Street – score 98

Massa’s Italian Grill, 3761 New Town Boulevard – score 96

Found hood with grease droplets forming. Owner has contacted hood cleaning company to schedule cleaning and has increased frequency. Found shelving in walk in cooler with dust. Found walk in cooler fan covers and unit with dust. Found ceiling tiles stained and with dust accumulation. Found floors with debris accumulation in corners and around equipment/tables.

Waffle House, 301 Little Hills Industrial Boulevard – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Observed pans stored inside front of house handsink. Observed those pans being pre-cleaned inside handsink. Handsink must remain accessible at all times (nothing to be stored inside sink). Handsink also to only be used for handwashing. No cleaning of utensils to occur inside sink. Corrected on site.

Sugarfire Smokehouse, 3150 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 98

Tubby’s Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road – score 96

Found fryer vents with accumulation of grease. Found walls and ceilings with debris accumulation. Most notable areas include (but not limited to): Wall around dishmachine and lower portion. Dust on wall hangings, including cord above dishmachine Some ceiling tiles with food splatters Wall next to main bar entrance door Grease accumulation on floors surrounding fryers and gas lines behind.

Llwelyn’s Pub, 100 North Main Street – score 91

Found downstairs walk in cooler not holding tcs foods at 41F or below. Item temps listed in temperatures. Found coolant line hissing and with ice buildup. Potentially hazardous foods to be removed from service. Will follow up within 3 days to verify corrective action. Found ice chute on downstairs ice maker with debris accumulation. Found wheel casters for fryers with accumulation. Found vents for fryer with accumulation. Found stainless piece coming unattached to wall by fryers. Found floors around fryers with grease accumulation.

McDonald’s, 3701 Elm Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Observed grease accumulation and dripping down sides of flattop hamburger press. Dust observed around air vents Found accumulation of food debris and grease on floors. Most notable includes (not limited to): Unused floor sink in prep cooler area, by ice maker. Walls around mop sink Grease and food waste by back kitchen exit door Grease and food waste behind hamburger flattop press on both sides and behind unit.

The Red Sun, 323 North Main Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Fryer sides and range sides with fryer grease and debris. To clean inside of bell reducer for 3 compartment indirect waste connection. Fryer debris and grease on floors surrounding fryer.

Tendercare Learning Center, 4778 Central School Road – score 100

Weldon Spring

Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – follow up, violations abated

Augusta

Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 5541 Walnut Street – score 100

Halcyon Days at Ebenezer UCC, 5541 Walnut Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2021:

Ham N Egg Restaurant, 3640 Harvester Road – score 100

IHOP, 3850 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Imo’s Pizza, 4157 North St. Peters Parkway – score 89 (May 10), score 94 (May 18)

Imo’s Pizza, 421 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Jack in the Box, 4124 Mexico Road – score 98

Just 4 Us Childcare, 3011 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Laurel Park Pool concession stand, 181 Driftwood Lane – score 100

Lion’s Choice, 3807 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

Long John Silvers, 4401 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

LP Mart, 699 Salt Lick Road – score 98

Lucky Sushi House, 222 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

Lulu’s Shaved Ice, 904 Main Plaza – score 100

McClay Adult Day Care, 3821 McClay Road – score 100

McDonald’s, 299 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

McDonald’s, 199 Spencer Road – score 100

McAlister’s Deli, 7106 Mexico Road – score 98

