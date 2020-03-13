St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: The Quarry, Benefits Bistro, Hattrick’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of February 12 – 21, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Travel Centers of America, 3265 North Service Road E – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed excess accumulation of debris/buildup behind fryers and along various NFCs. Failure to post valid food permit.

New Melle

Maracas, 4600 Highway Z – score 90 asement hand sinks do not have hot water and should be repaired in both basement hand sinks. 2) Hand sink in dish area is completely taken apart and should be made functional for hand washing purposes. Item 2 is not subject to 10 day time frame and can be resolved over longer period.

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at 3 comp sink in dish area and observed leak at bar hand washing sink. Plumbing should be maintained free of leaks.

The Quarry Wine Garden, 3960 Highway Z – score 100

Liz’s Bar & Grill, 3585 Mill Street – score 100

Little Lamb Child Care, 185 West Highway D – score 100

Wentzville

Twin Oaks at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living, 228 Savannah Terrace Drive – score 100

Sugarfire Smokehouse, 600 West Main Street – follow up, in compliance

Bristol Manor of Wentzville, 840 West Northview Avenue – score 100

McDonald’s, 766 West Pearce Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Benefits Bistro, 100 East Pitman Avenue – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed excess accumulation of debris on the floors in the small kitchen and dish area.

Urshan College, 1151 CenturyLink Drive – score 100

Spice of Life Catering, 1151 CenturyLink Drive – score 100

Bandana’s Bar BQ, 1 Ruggeri Drive – follow up

Plumbing violation under dish area is resolved per attached receipt and back flow preventer will be assessed at time of next routine inspection.

Wentzville Memorial VFW Post 5327, 1414 Highway Z – score 100

Wendy’s, 1233 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Lake Saint Louis

Jack in the Box, 459 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 88

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – RTE foods removed from original container are to be date marked with 7 day disposal marking and disposed of if not used in 7 days. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice machine and ice bin at lobby and microwave non contact surfaces in need of cleaning. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at 3 comp sink with container under it to catch water. Leak should be repaired.

ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 2998 Technology Drive – score 100

Lake Forest Golf and Country Club, 300 Yard Drive – score 93

Certificate documenting food safety manager training not readily available for review. No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt)

Subway at Walmart, 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive – follow up, in compliance

Cottleville

Schnuck’s deli and salad bar, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 100

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6095 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Silky’s Frozen Custard, 3885 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Panda Express, 6081 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Okanes Kitchen, 4765 Highway N – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Kids Academy, 7767 Highway N – score 100

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 7863 Highway N – score 95

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Dish machine not dispensing Cl- at time of inspection.

O’Fallon

Hunan King, 3038 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 9951 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

New China, 620 North Main Street – score 98

Brewskeez Sports Cafe, 4251 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 88

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink at bar should be available for employee use at all times. Facility should fins a way to keep this sink available for dedicated use as hand sink. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Dishes and utensils should be stored clean and re cleaned if contaminated. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – RTE foods should be date marked when removed from original container and disposed of when expired. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine and ice bin in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Ace Sushi at Fresh Thyme, 2235 Highway K – score 98

Dierberg’s deli, 2979 Highway K – score 98

Dierberg’s salad bar, 2979 Highway K – score 100

Mike’s Grill and Tap, 2447 Highway K – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED SOME FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATE MARKINGS Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED

Lion’s Choice, 4001 Highway K – score 100

Thai Gourmet, 4267 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – follow up

Violations at hand sink are abated at time of re inspection.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, 840 Bryan Road – score 98

Destination Desserts, 11786 Westline Industrial Drive – score 100

The Pasta House, 2558 Highway K – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 49 DEGREES. (PASTA WAS THROWN AWAY) Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GASKETS IN NEED OF REPLACEMENT IN REACH IN COOLER AND REACH IN FREEZER

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market produce and retail, 2235 Highway K – both scored 100

Papa John’s Pizza, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

St. Charles

ABC Daycare and Learning Center, 15 Garvey Parkway – score 100

Lake St. Charles Retirement Community, 45 Honey Locust Lane – score 100

Pizza Hut, 1608 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 98

Uncle Joe’s Bar & Grill, 204 North Main Street – score 96

Found ice build up around outside of walk in freezer door and around door seals. Found hood vents dripping grease and with grease/debris accumulation. Found stainless tables that charbroiler and burners rest to have debris accumulation.

Hunan House, 428 South Fifth Street – score 98

Mattingly’s St. Charles Sports Bar & Grill, 3434 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 98

KFC, 620 South Fifth Street – score 92

Observed no person in charge with a 5 year management level food safety certification. A risk 4 establishment is required to have 1 person with above certification scheduled during all times of operating hours. (1 person with a 5 year management level certification to cover all shifts of operation). Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed walk in cooler shelving with accumulation of debris. Observed top portion of ice chute on ice maker in kitchen requiring more frequent cleaning.Observed white wall paneling unattached to wall near prep sink area, located behind/near shelving. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Observed light bulbs not shielded. Bulbs may remain unshielded if they are shatter resistant or plastic. Otherwise, and a protective shield to the ballast or to the light tubes.

Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant, 1566 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100

Kabab N Kurry, 2220 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Tompkins by the Rack House, 500 South Main Street – score 100

Denny’s, 1423 South Fifth Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soiled microwave and shelf housing it. Observed excess debris by caulk near warewashing machine. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaking sink in front of store.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1315 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Sonic, 2015 South Old Highway 94 – score 98

Rookies Bar & Grill, 3721 New Town Boulevard – score 98

Taco Bell, 2003 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Bar Louie, 1650 Beale Street – score 95

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed no paper towels/dryer at either handwash sink in bar area.

Texas Roadhouse, 1300 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Cracker Barrel, 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Tony’s on Main, 132 North Main Street – score 100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 3456 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 100

U-Swirl, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100

Stefanina’s Express, 1938 Zumbehl Road – score 98 5757 Halifax Bend Court – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2019