St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: The Donut Experiment, Spiced Hen, Kitaro Bistro and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of January 15 – 22, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Lake Saint Louis
- Tyke Town Developmental Center, 2240 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
- Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Middle compartment of 3 comp sink leaking
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 88
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink dirty with cleaning supplies inside sink.
facilities generally soiled and in need of cleaning.
Current inspection and license should be displayed visible to public
Do not wear apron to throw out trash.
Personal items to be stored away from food items.
- St. Louis Bread Company, 861 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100
- Taco Bell, 901 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100
Wentzville
- La Lajas Mexican Restaurant, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard 116 – score 100
- Target deli, 1883 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- VIP Kids Daycare, 1306 Feise Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 93
ceiling and blower of walk in soiled and in need of cleaning
inspection posted is not current
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – follow up, in compliance
- Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up
Plumbing violation abated at timeof inspection.
Facility still only has one hand washing sink located at the front of the prep area about 23 feet from dish washing and prep and about 40 feet from rear of store. I recommend adding a hand sink in the dish and prep area.
- China King, 2701 Highway K – score 88
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed food in reach in cooler at 48 degrees. Manager is not going to use unit at all for cooling and store all foods in walk in cooler. Food has been removed
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed numerous foods in walk in cooler without 7 day date markings
Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Observed aluminum cans used as food storage in the walk in cooler, Food storage containers must be resistant to decomposition
- China King, 2701 Highway K – follow up, violations corrected
- Frontier Bowl, 177 Frontier Park Drive – follow up, desk approval
- Subway, 37 O’Fallon Square – score 100
- Dierberg’s seafood, 2979 Highway K – score 98
- Brewskeez Sports Cafe, 4251 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 90
- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 2235 Highway K – score 100
- Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 85
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
Most recent inspection to be posted
Discussed:
1)Chemicals to be kept away from food areas.
2)Employees not to take break in prep area. Prep area to be protected and maintained clean.
3) ceilings and vents in need of cleaning and all lights to be covered.
- The Shack, 2931 Highway K – score 93
OBSERVED FOODS IN HOT HOLDING UNIT AT 122 DEGREES. MANAGER SAID THAT FOOD HAS NOT BEEN IN THE UNIT FOR MORE THAN 4 HOURS AND REHEATED ITEMS TO 165 FOR HOT HOLD
MANAGER TURNED HOT HOLD UNIT UP AND AMBIENT TEMPERATURE WAS AT 153 DEGREES AT THE END OF INSPECTION
MANAGER STILL CALLED COMPANY OUT TO CHECK UNIT TO MAKE SURE EVERYTHING IS OK. MANAGER WILL EMAIL AN INVOICE
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED OUTER AREA OF SODA NOZZLES IN KITCHEN AND BAR SOILED
OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND FAN GUARD SOILED IN DISHWASHING AREA
- Starbuck’s, 100 Laura K Drive – score 91
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN SEALS IN 2 REACH IN FREEZERS IN BACK OF KITCHEN AND IN TEA BAR COOLER
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BOTTOM OF SHELF IN REACH IN COOLER SOILED WITH MILK
OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEW
- Wendy’s, 4210 Highway K – score 95
Toxic item is not approved for use in a food service establishment 5(pnt) – Kay QSR bathroom cleaner not appropriate for use on food contact surfaces. Use approved products only.
- Lion’s Choice, 4001 Highway K – score 100
- His and Hers BBQ, 2449 Highway K – score 100
St. Charles
- Andy’s Frozen Custard, 1850 First Capitol Drive – follow up, all previous violation corrected
- The Donut Experiment, 416 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Salvation Army Food Pantry, 2140 North Fourth Street – score 100
- Clemenzo’s, 5047 Highway N – score 100
- White Castle, 2000 South Old Highway 94 – follow up, violations corrected
- Bike Stop Cafe, 701 South Riverside Drive – score 100
- CA Muench Confections at Adelines, 800 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Subway, 505 Droste Road – score 93
No person in charge with minimum required food safety certification. Basic level required at minimum, if 5 year certificate is maintained.
Foods not held at 41 F or below on protein line. Steak found at 40F, but was added and pulled from walk in cooler. To remove unit from service and remove foods above 41F from service. Will follow up to verify corrected. Repair or replace unit.
- Domino’s Pizza, 2181 Droste Road – score 98
Cottleville
- Schnuck’s deli, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- MOD Pizza, 6091 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2020:
- Old Hickory Golf Club, 1 Dye Club Road – score 98
- Panda Express, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste 1212 – score 100
- Parrot’s Bar & Grill, 2951 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Petro Mart, 664 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 4219 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Popeye’s, 401 Salt Lick Road – score 91 (Oct. 19), score 84 (Oct. 29)
- Pretzelmaker, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste 1504 – score 98
- Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage, 1001 Heritage Crossing – score 100
- Rebar, 4149 Old Highway 94 S – score 100
- Redbirds Sports Bar and Grill, 4223 North St. Peters Parkway – score 96
- Rock Star Taco Shack, 4109 North Cloverleaf Drive – score 100
- Sacred Groundz, 39 Clarksburg Court – score 100
- Saints Joachim & Ann School Cafeteria, 4110 McClay Road – score 100
- Schnuck’s, 60 Harvester Square – score 96
- Soul Nutrition, 6173 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- St. Louis Bread, 290 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 94
- St. Peters Elementary School, 400 McMenamy Road – score 100
- Subway, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway Ste. G – score 100
- Syberg’s, 5856 Suemandy Drive – score 91
- Taco Bell, 1630 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Taco Bell, 6082 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Goddard School, 700 Old Salt Lick Road – score 100
- The Pasta House Company, 4095 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 91 (Oct. 13), score 94 (Oct. 22)
- The Window, 4008 North Service Road – score 100
- Third Wheel Brewing, 4008 North Service Road – score 100
- Thoele Convenience Store, 403 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Vasaio Atelier, 357 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 1305 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 909 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Walgreen’s, 3801 South Old Highway 94 – score 93
