St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: The Donut Experiment, Spiced Hen, Kitaro Bistro and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 15 – 22, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Lake Saint Louis

Tyke Town Developmental Center, 2240 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Middle compartment of 3 comp sink leaking

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 88

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink dirty with cleaning supplies inside sink. facilities generally soiled and in need of cleaning. Current inspection and license should be displayed visible to public Do not wear apron to throw out trash. Personal items to be stored away from food items.

St. Louis Bread Company, 861 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

Taco Bell, 901 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

Wentzville

La Lajas Mexican Restaurant, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard 116 – score 100

Target deli, 1883 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

VIP Kids Daycare, 1306 Feise Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 93

ceiling and blower of walk in soiled and in need of cleaning inspection posted is not current

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up

Plumbing violation abated at timeof inspection. Facility still only has one hand washing sink located at the front of the prep area about 23 feet from dish washing and prep and about 40 feet from rear of store. I recommend adding a hand sink in the dish and prep area.

China King, 2701 Highway K – score 88

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed food in reach in cooler at 48 degrees. Manager is not going to use unit at all for cooling and store all foods in walk in cooler. Food has been removed Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed numerous foods in walk in cooler without 7 day date markings Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Observed aluminum cans used as food storage in the walk in cooler, Food storage containers must be resistant to decomposition

China King, 2701 Highway K – follow up, violations corrected

Frontier Bowl, 177 Frontier Park Drive – follow up, desk approval

Subway, 37 O’Fallon Square – score 100

Dierberg’s seafood, 2979 Highway K – score 98

Brewskeez Sports Cafe, 4251 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 90

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 2235 Highway K – score 100

Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 85

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Most recent inspection to be posted Discussed: 1)Chemicals to be kept away from food areas. 2)Employees not to take break in prep area. Prep area to be protected and maintained clean. 3) ceilings and vents in need of cleaning and all lights to be covered.

The Shack, 2931 Highway K – score 93

OBSERVED FOODS IN HOT HOLDING UNIT AT 122 DEGREES. MANAGER SAID THAT FOOD HAS NOT BEEN IN THE UNIT FOR MORE THAN 4 HOURS AND REHEATED ITEMS TO 165 FOR HOT HOLD MANAGER TURNED HOT HOLD UNIT UP AND AMBIENT TEMPERATURE WAS AT 153 DEGREES AT THE END OF INSPECTION MANAGER STILL CALLED COMPANY OUT TO CHECK UNIT TO MAKE SURE EVERYTHING IS OK. MANAGER WILL EMAIL AN INVOICE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED OUTER AREA OF SODA NOZZLES IN KITCHEN AND BAR SOILED OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND FAN GUARD SOILED IN DISHWASHING AREA

Starbuck’s, 100 Laura K Drive – score 91

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN SEALS IN 2 REACH IN FREEZERS IN BACK OF KITCHEN AND IN TEA BAR COOLER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BOTTOM OF SHELF IN REACH IN COOLER SOILED WITH MILK OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEW

Wendy’s, 4210 Highway K – score 95

Toxic item is not approved for use in a food service establishment 5(pnt) – Kay QSR bathroom cleaner not appropriate for use on food contact surfaces. Use approved products only.

Lion’s Choice, 4001 Highway K – score 100

His and Hers BBQ, 2449 Highway K – score 100

St. Charles

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 1850 First Capitol Drive – follow up, all previous violation corrected

The Donut Experiment, 416 South Fifth Street – score 100

Salvation Army Food Pantry, 2140 North Fourth Street – score 100

Clemenzo’s, 5047 Highway N – score 100

White Castle, 2000 South Old Highway 94 – follow up, violations corrected

Bike Stop Cafe, 701 South Riverside Drive – score 100

CA Muench Confections at Adelines, 800 South Fifth Street – score 100

Subway, 505 Droste Road – score 93

No person in charge with minimum required food safety certification. Basic level required at minimum, if 5 year certificate is maintained. Foods not held at 41 F or below on protein line. Steak found at 40F, but was added and pulled from walk in cooler. To remove unit from service and remove foods above 41F from service. Will follow up to verify corrected. Repair or replace unit.

Domino’s Pizza, 2181 Droste Road – score 98

Cottleville

Schnuck’s deli, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

MOD Pizza, 6091 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2020: