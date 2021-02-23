St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Syberg’s, B Hall’s, White Wolf Pub & Grill, and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of February 6 – 19, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

White Wolf Pub & Grill, 30 West Highway D Ste. 103 – score 100 (opening)

Lake Saint Louis

Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98

Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6245 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Wentzville

Immanuel Lutheran School, 632 East Highway N – score 100

MOD Pizza, 1976 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Schnuck’s deli, 7909 Highway N – score 100

Rosy’s & Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, 2698 Technology Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – score 100

Sodexo at Schneider Electric, 807 Corporate Centre Drive – score 100

Highway P Meat Market, 464 Highway P – score 98

Garden Villas of O’Fallon, 7092 South Outer 364 – score 93

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Some utensils such as knives and labels in need of cleaning before storage or use. gaskets at victory in need of cleaning and replacement. Keep all hand sinks clear and ready for use by employees. Do not store chemicals at food prep areas. Freezer unit ice accumulation to be removed and unit should not accumulate ice.

A’mis of St. Charles, 3728 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Replace missing light cover in prep area. Replace damaged ceiling tiles. General cleaning of facility surfaces.

B Hall’s Family Grilll, 3782 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

QuikTrip, 8601 Mexico Road – score 100

McDonald’s, 1001 North Main Street – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 9951 Winghaven Boulevard – score 98

St. Charles

Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Dollar General Store, 3481 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 100

U-Swirl, 1520 South Fifth Street – follow up, violations corrected

Happy’s Nutrition, 1900 First Capitol Drive 2040 D – score 100 (opening)

Weldon Spring

Mad Dog and Cats, 1005 Wolfrum Road – score 96

Food manager certification expired. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin in need of cleaning. parts of drop ceiling and some shelving in need of repair.

Cottleville

Schnuck’s bakery, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2020:

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3601 North St. Peters Parkway Ste. 100 – score 98

Fill & go, 150 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Fort Zumwalt Early Childhood Center, 7898 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Hardee’s, 501 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Heavy Smoke BBQ, 4270 North Service Road – score 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4118 Mexico Road – score 96

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, 4203 S Old Highway 94 – score 98

Little Caesar’s, 35 Harvester Square Ste. B – score 92

Los Chavez Mexican Grille, 4245 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1220 – score 96

Papa John’s Pizza, 521 Jungermann Road – score 95 (Nov. 17), score 100 (Nov. 30)

Pappy’s Smokehouse, 5246 North Service Road – score 100

Petro Mart, 6098 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93 (Nov. 2), score 98 (Nov. 10)

Pizza Hut, 939 Jungermann Road – score 98

Popeye’s, 401 Salt Lick Road – score 94

Smoothie King, 4867 Mexico Road – score 100

Steak N Shake, 1460 Jungermann Road – score 98

Subway, 4644 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Syberg’s, 5856 Suemandy Drive – score 94

Taco Bell, 4120 Mexico Road – score 98

Throw Backs, 1042 Venture Drive – score 96

Valenti Market & Catering Co., 6750 Mexico Road – score 98

Vette’s, 4203 North St. Peters Parkway – score 91 (Nov. 5), score 96 (Nov. 16)

Walgreen’s, 3801 S Old Highway 94 – score 98

Walgreen’s, 4492 Central School Road – score 100

Wendy’s, 275 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Wendy’s, 1676 Jungermann Road – score 100

White Castle, 4201 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

