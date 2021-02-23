St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Syberg’s, B Hall’s, White Wolf Pub & Grill, and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of February 6 – 19, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
New Melle
- White Wolf Pub & Grill, 30 West Highway D Ste. 103 – score 100 (opening)
Lake Saint Louis
- Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98
- Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6245 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
Wentzville
- Immanuel Lutheran School, 632 East Highway N – score 100
- MOD Pizza, 1976 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Schnuck’s deli, 7909 Highway N – score 100
- Rosy’s & Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, 2698 Technology Drive – score 100
O’Fallon
- Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – score 100
- Sodexo at Schneider Electric, 807 Corporate Centre Drive – score 100
- Highway P Meat Market, 464 Highway P – score 98
- Garden Villas of O’Fallon, 7092 South Outer 364 – score 93
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Some utensils such as knives and labels in need of cleaning before storage or use.
gaskets at victory in need of cleaning and replacement.
Keep all hand sinks clear and ready for use by employees.
Do not store chemicals at food prep areas.
Freezer unit ice accumulation to be removed and unit should not accumulate ice.
- A’mis of St. Charles, 3728 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 95
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
Replace missing light cover in prep area.
Replace damaged ceiling tiles.
General cleaning of facility surfaces.
- B Hall’s Family Grilll, 3782 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100
- QuikTrip, 8601 Mexico Road – score 100
- McDonald’s, 1001 North Main Street – score 100
- Imo’s Pizza, 9951 Winghaven Boulevard – score 98
St. Charles
- Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 3481 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 100
- U-Swirl, 1520 South Fifth Street – follow up, violations corrected
- Happy’s Nutrition, 1900 First Capitol Drive 2040 D – score 100 (opening)
Weldon Spring
- Mad Dog and Cats, 1005 Wolfrum Road – score 96
Food manager certification expired.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin in need of cleaning.
parts of drop ceiling and some shelving in need of repair.
Cottleville
- Schnuck’s bakery, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2020:
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3601 North St. Peters Parkway Ste. 100 – score 98
- Fill & go, 150 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt Early Childhood Center, 7898 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Hardee’s, 501 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Heavy Smoke BBQ, 4270 North Service Road – score 100
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4118 Mexico Road – score 96
- La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, 4203 S Old Highway 94 – score 98
- Little Caesar’s, 35 Harvester Square Ste. B – score 92
- Los Chavez Mexican Grille, 4245 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1220 – score 96
- Papa John’s Pizza, 521 Jungermann Road – score 95 (Nov. 17), score 100 (Nov. 30)
- Pappy’s Smokehouse, 5246 North Service Road – score 100
- Petro Mart, 6098 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93 (Nov. 2), score 98 (Nov. 10)
- Pizza Hut, 939 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Popeye’s, 401 Salt Lick Road – score 94
- Smoothie King, 4867 Mexico Road – score 100
- Steak N Shake, 1460 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Subway, 4644 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Syberg’s, 5856 Suemandy Drive – score 94
- Taco Bell, 4120 Mexico Road – score 98
- Throw Backs, 1042 Venture Drive – score 96
- Valenti Market & Catering Co., 6750 Mexico Road – score 98
- Vette’s, 4203 North St. Peters Parkway – score 91 (Nov. 5), score 96 (Nov. 16)
- Walgreen’s, 3801 S Old Highway 94 – score 98
- Walgreen’s, 4492 Central School Road – score 100
- Wendy’s, 275 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Wendy’s, 1676 Jungermann Road – score 100
- White Castle, 4201 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
Be the first to comment