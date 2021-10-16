St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Sweet Spot Cake Shoppe, Walnut Grill, TBR Prime Steak Market and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of October 8 – 15, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Flint Hill
- St. Theodore School, 5059 Highway P – score 100
Wentzville
- Peine Ridge Elementary School, 1107 Peine Road – score 100
- St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 701 South Church Street – score 100
- Flint Hill Elementary School, 587 Mexico Road – score 100
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 718 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED A/C VENTS SOILED IN KITCHEN
OBSERVED CEILING VENTS SOILED IN KITCHEN
OBSERVED PEELING PAINT ON CEILING ABOVE WALK IN COOLER
- Kids R Kids, 1020 Meyer Road – score 100
Josephville
- St. Joseph School Cafeteria, 1410 Josephville Road – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Green Tree Elementary School, 1000 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
- Cottages of Lake Saint Louis Admin, 2885 Technology Drive – score 100
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 95
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
Dardenne Prairie
- Prairie View Elementary School, 1550 Feise Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Max’s Pizza O’Fallon, 1120 Technology Drive #119 – score 100
- ABC Daycare and Learning Center, 2796 Highway K – score 100
- Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center, 305 Civic Park Drive – score 100
- Rock Creek Elementary School, 8970 Mexico Road – score 100
- Westhoff Park, 810 Sheppard Drive – score 100
- The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – follow up, violations corrected
- Baskin-Robbins, 512 South Main Street – score 98
Freezer accumulation large volume of ice and one fan not working.
Keep single service items off floor.
- Sweet Spot Cake Shoppe, 1120 Technology Drive #120 – score 100
- Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – score 94
drain flies dish area.
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt)
Gaskets on several units to be replaced.
ceiling soiled and in need of cleaning. Replace vents. Water and drink residual on floor to be removed / cleaned.
- Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 98
Drain flies at dish area to be eliminated.
- Sodexo at Castlio Elementary School, 1020 Dingledine Road – score 100
- McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 100
- Food Service Consultants at St. Dominic High School, 31 Saint Dominic Drive – score 100
- Renaud Spirit Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle – score 100
- Huck’s Convenience Store, 328 South Main Street – score 100
- ALDI, 8615 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Made Today Cafe & Bakery, 107 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100
- The Sparrow’s Nest Maternity Home, 6730 Hickory Tree Lane – score 100
- TBR Prime Steak Market, 4609 Highway K – score 100
Cottleville
- Tony Glavin Soccer Complex, 2 Woodlands Parkway – score 100
St. Charles
- Paleteria La Michoacana, 1821 Boones Lick Road – follow up
Handsink remains missing from restroom location. A handsink must be located inside or directly outside of restroom. Possible location is directly outside restroom, below Cintas first aid kit. Located on wall between mop closet and restroom. Inspector to provide an appropriate time frame for correction given work required and will follow up after project is completed. To contact inspector for questions on location and time frame for work.
Follow up for Thermometer availability, Previous Inspection, and Handsink availability at newly built restroom in back of kitchen.
Restroom added in back room remains without handsink. Handsink must be located directly outside restroom. Possible location is below the cintas first aid kit directly outside door.
- Food Service Consultants at St. Cletus School, 2721 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County, 1211 Lindenwood Avenue – score 100
- Chartwells at Coverdell Elementary, 2475 West Randolph Street – score 100
- Avalon Park Senior Living, 11001 Cottleville Trails Drive – score 100
- Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2669 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
No person in charge with food safety certification. Risk 3 establishment requires 1 person to maintain a 5 year management level certification. When this person is not on site, the next person in charge must have a minimum basic level food safety certification. Any ANSI accredited program is allowed and can be taken online.
Harborage conditions to be eliminated for fruit-fly-like insects. Towel observed by compressor near bag in box system. Sugar looking substance under bag in box system.
- Zion Lutheran Lunch Program, 3866 Harvester Road – score 95
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt)
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION
- St. Charles Borromeo Cafeteria, 601 North Fourth Street – score 100
Weldon Spring
- Walgreen’s, 1003 Wolfrum Road – score 100
- Sodexo at Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Parkway – score 100
- Jack in the Box, 6000 South Highway 94 – score 100
- Centerpointe Hospital, 4801 Weldon Spring Parkway – score 100
St. Peters
- Sodexo at Fairmount Elementary School, 1725 Thoele Road – score 100
