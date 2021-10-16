St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Sweet Spot Cake Shoppe, Walnut Grill, TBR Prime Steak Market and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of October 8 – 15, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

St. Theodore School, 5059 Highway P – score 100

Wentzville

Peine Ridge Elementary School, 1107 Peine Road – score 100

St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 701 South Church Street – score 100

Flint Hill Elementary School, 587 Mexico Road – score 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 718 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED A/C VENTS SOILED IN KITCHEN OBSERVED CEILING VENTS SOILED IN KITCHEN OBSERVED PEELING PAINT ON CEILING ABOVE WALK IN COOLER

Kids R Kids, 1020 Meyer Road – score 100

Josephville

St. Joseph School Cafeteria, 1410 Josephville Road – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Green Tree Elementary School, 1000 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Cottages of Lake Saint Louis Admin, 2885 Technology Drive – score 100

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)

Dardenne Prairie

Prairie View Elementary School, 1550 Feise Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Max’s Pizza O’Fallon, 1120 Technology Drive #119 – score 100

ABC Daycare and Learning Center, 2796 Highway K – score 100

Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center, 305 Civic Park Drive – score 100

Rock Creek Elementary School, 8970 Mexico Road – score 100

Westhoff Park, 810 Sheppard Drive – score 100

The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – follow up, violations corrected

Baskin-Robbins, 512 South Main Street – score 98

Freezer accumulation large volume of ice and one fan not working. Keep single service items off floor.

Sweet Spot Cake Shoppe, 1120 Technology Drive #120 – score 100

Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – score 94

drain flies dish area. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Gaskets on several units to be replaced. ceiling soiled and in need of cleaning. Replace vents. Water and drink residual on floor to be removed / cleaned.

Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 98

Drain flies at dish area to be eliminated.

Sodexo at Castlio Elementary School, 1020 Dingledine Road – score 100

McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 100

Food Service Consultants at St. Dominic High School, 31 Saint Dominic Drive – score 100

Renaud Spirit Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle – score 100

Huck’s Convenience Store, 328 South Main Street – score 100

ALDI, 8615 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Made Today Cafe & Bakery, 107 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100

The Sparrow’s Nest Maternity Home, 6730 Hickory Tree Lane – score 100

TBR Prime Steak Market, 4609 Highway K – score 100

Cottleville

Tony Glavin Soccer Complex, 2 Woodlands Parkway – score 100

St. Charles

Paleteria La Michoacana, 1821 Boones Lick Road – follow up

Handsink remains missing from restroom location. A handsink must be located inside or directly outside of restroom. Possible location is directly outside restroom, below Cintas first aid kit. Located on wall between mop closet and restroom. Inspector to provide an appropriate time frame for correction given work required and will follow up after project is completed. To contact inspector for questions on location and time frame for work. Follow up for Thermometer availability, Previous Inspection, and Handsink availability at newly built restroom in back of kitchen. Restroom added in back room remains without handsink. Handsink must be located directly outside restroom. Possible location is below the cintas first aid kit directly outside door.

Food Service Consultants at St. Cletus School, 2721 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County, 1211 Lindenwood Avenue – score 100

Chartwells at Coverdell Elementary, 2475 West Randolph Street – score 100

Avalon Park Senior Living, 11001 Cottleville Trails Drive – score 100

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2669 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

No person in charge with food safety certification. Risk 3 establishment requires 1 person to maintain a 5 year management level certification. When this person is not on site, the next person in charge must have a minimum basic level food safety certification. Any ANSI accredited program is allowed and can be taken online. Harborage conditions to be eliminated for fruit-fly-like insects. Towel observed by compressor near bag in box system. Sugar looking substance under bag in box system.

Zion Lutheran Lunch Program, 3866 Harvester Road – score 95

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION

St. Charles Borromeo Cafeteria, 601 North Fourth Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Walgreen’s, 1003 Wolfrum Road – score 100

Sodexo at Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Parkway – score 100

Jack in the Box, 6000 South Highway 94 – score 100

Centerpointe Hospital, 4801 Weldon Spring Parkway – score 100

St. Peters

Sodexo at Fairmount Elementary School, 1725 Thoele Road – score 100

