St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Sushi Ai, Pasta House, Magpie’s, Third Wheel Brewing and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 16 – 22, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

St. Louis Bread Company, 1212 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Lake Saint Louis

Walmart deli, 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Taco Bell, 901 Robert Raymond Drive – score 96

moisture accumulation on cooling line walk in refrigerator. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Dining area ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling.

O’Fallon

Golden Corral, 1302 Bramblett Road – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5 – LEAK AT DISHWASHER AREA

Golden Corral, 1302 Bramblett Road – follow up

PREVIOUS VIOLATION FOR PLUMBING LEAK BENEATH DISH WASHER AREA HAS BEEN CORRECTED. MANANGER SAID THAT FAUCETS WILL BE REPLACED IN DISHWASHER AREA.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 2102 Highway K – score 96

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – OBSERVED THERMOMETER MISSING FROM 2 REACH IN COOLERS Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED AND CEILING VENTS WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE AND MOISTURE CEILING VENTS SHOULD BE CLEANED FREQUENTLY TO AVOID MOISTURE BUILD UP AND BLACK SUBSTANCE FROM ACCUMULATION OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 2979 Highway K – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER (TOP SHELF ATE 49 DEGREES) BOTTOM SHELF AT 41 DEGREES OBSERVED 2021 PERMIT NOT POSTED

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 2979 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Nina’s Place, 3752 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 95

Sushi Ai, 2981 Highway K – score 90

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) OBSERVED FOODS IN SUSHI DISPLAY CASE AT 48.5 DEGREES ESTABLISHMENT IS GOING TO USE TIME AS CONTROL UNTIL UNIT IS FIXED

Sushi Ai, 2981 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Thai Kitchen, 8632 Mexico Road – follow up

VIOLATION FOR DATE MARKINGS IN WALK IN COOLER HAVE BEEN CORRECTED.

Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 100

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6674 Keaton Corporate Parkway – score 90

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Current inspection not posted.

Progress West Health Care Center, 2 Progress Point Parkway – score 100

Applebee’s, 1377 Highway K – score 100

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 1165 Technology Drive – score 91

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Soap not dispensing rear, no paper towels front hand sink. Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – Torn Gaskets at freezer allowing heavy moisture intrusion. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside ice bin.

Ethyl’s Smokehouse & Saloon, 8505 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) OBERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM (CORRECTED ONSITE)

The Pasta House Company, 2558 Highway K – follow up

CONDIMENT COOLER IS WORKING AND HOLDING TEMPERATURE AT 39 DEGREES. THE PREP COOLER IN MAIN KITCHEN IS AT 52 DEGREES. MANAGER IS GOING TO THROW AWAY FOOD AND USE THE WALK IN COOLER FOR THE ITEMS THAT NORMALLY ARE STORED IN PREP COOLER UNTIL UNIT IS FIXED. THE DOOR ON THE PREP COOLER IS NOT ON ALL OF THE WAY AND LETTING COLD AIR OUT. OBSERVED THE GASKETS IN NEED OF REPAIR ON THE UNIT AS WELL

First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Friar Tuck, 4635 Highway K – score 100

Dierberg’s salad bar, 2979 Highway K – score 100

JJ’s Restaurant, 200 Fort Zumwalt Square – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) -CAN OPENER SOILED -ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) -HOLE IN WALL IN KITCHEN -WALLS SOILED IN KITCHEN Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) -UNSHIELDED LIGHT BULBS IN KITCHEN

Texas Roadhouse, 1600 Mexico Loop Road W – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER TEMPERATURES AT 49 DEGREES (COMPANY HAS BEEN CALLED TO COME OUT TO ADDRESS WALK IN COOLER TODAY) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND VENTS IN KITCHEN SOILED WITH DUST OBSERVED FAN GUARD IN KITCEHN SOILED WITH DUST ACCUMULATION

St. Charles

Field Box, 3721 Mexico Road – score 88

RECENTLY EXPIRED CERTIFICATION (JUNE 22ND) Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – HOLE IN WALL NEAR WALK IN COOLER FACILITY UNABLE TO PRODUCE MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT.

Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant, 3551 Veterans Memorial Parkway Ste. 103 – score 98

Hotshots, 1636 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 93

Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) – OBSERVED TWO PLATES OF GRILLED CHICKEN IN WALK IN COOLER UNCOVERED AT RISK OF CONTAMINATION. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BUILD UP OF SOIL/DEBRIS ON WIRE SHELVING IN WALK IN COOLER.

Sauce on the Side, 1405 Beale Street – score 100

Frontier Perk Cafe, 336 South Main Street – score 95

OBSERVED EXPIRED SERVESAFE. FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER HAS RETAKEN AND RECERTIFIED, BUT CERTIFICATE NOT PRODUCED AT TIME OF INSPECTION.

Magpie’s, 903 South Main Street – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SINGLE PREP COOLER NOT SEALING PROPERLY- TORN GASKETS. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SOILED FLOORS IN DISHWASHING AREA, WINE GLASS RACKS IN KITCHEN, SOIL BUILDUP ON INSIDE OF PREP COOLER DOORS

The Corner Bar & Grill, 571 First Capitol Drive – score 91

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO HAND TOWELS AT SINIK (CORRECTED ON SITE) OBSERVED EMPTY SOAP DISPENSER (CORRECTED ON SITE) ]NO HANDWASHING SIGNAGE Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED 3 LARGE, DEAD INSECTS NEAR BACK DOOR DUE TO PEST ENTRY POINT. BOTTOM LEFT CORNER OF DOOR DOES NOT SEAL. OBSERVED PERSONAL ITEMS IN FOOD PREPARATION AREA.

Pine Room Bar, 1102 Perry Street – score 100

Harris House Foundation, 2706 South River Road – score 100

Dewey’s Pizza, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Cecil Whittakers Pizza, 1017 Wolfrum Road – score 95

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) Dish machine not sanitizing. Facility agrees to manually sanitize clean dishes until dish machine repaired.

Dairy Queen, 777 Independence Road – score 98

T Arcobassos Italian Restaurant, 1057 Wolfrum Road – score 100

Augusta

Kickstand, 5533 Water Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2021:

Seniors & Company Adult Day Services, 115 Piper Hill Drive Ste. 100 – score 100

Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Spencer Place Assisted Living, 265 Spencer Road – score 100

St. Peters Manor Care Center, 230 Spencer Road – score 86 (May 6), score 94 (May 14)

Subway, 272 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

Subway, 631 Salt Lick Road – score 96

Subway, 2955 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98

The Cove Concession Stand, 5270 Mexico Road – score 100

Third Wheel Brewing, 4008 North Service Road – score 100

Vette’s, 4203 North St. Peters Parkway – score 91 (May 11), score 96 (May 27)

Villages of St. Peters Memory Care, 5300 Executive Centre Parkway – score 100

Villages of St. Peters, 5400 Executive Centre Parkway – score 86

Yogurt World, 6145 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

