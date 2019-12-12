St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: St. LouisianaQ, Exit 6, McGurk’s, Dewey’s Pizza

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of November 20 – 26, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Progress Park Mobile Concession, 968 Meyer Road – score 100

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Ste. 104 – score 91

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Rear hand sink should be maintained for hand washing. Ceiling at vents and in walk in refrigerator in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Applebee’s, 1987 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Waffle House, 1131 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Maggie Malone’s, 990 Wentzville Parkway – score 95

Proof of cert not available but certified bartender to submit. No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Soap should be available at all hand sinks.

Wentzville Tower 12, 100 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100

Bear Creek Golf Club, 158 Bear Creek Drive – score 100

Sam’s Club Concession/Cafe, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – score 100

New Melle

Immaculate Heart of Mary Food Pantry, 26 West Highway D – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Lakeside Pub, 10600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – Label spray bottles in bar/bathrooms and elsewhere. Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) -Replace gaskets on 4 door unit and Continental upright cooler in kitchen. -Replace burnt out light bulbs on the 4 dr unit, Continental cooler, and upright freezer under stairs (hard to see inside unit for cleaning). -Repair/Replace shelving unit in kitchen where shelves are deteriorating. Surfaces must be smooth, easily cleanable. Shelf units should be on legs 6 inches off floor (to be able to clean under/around).

Cottleville

Exit 6 Pub and Brewery, 5055 Highway N 113 – score 98

Glenfield Memory Care Homes, 118 Ohmes Road – score 100

Vanbuskirk Artisanal, 5326 Highway N – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Food Service Consultants at Immaculate Conception, 2089 Hanley Road – score 100

Gymquarters Gymnastics Center, 92 Hubble Drive – score 100

Society of St. Vincent De Paul Immaculate Conception Conference, 2083 Hanley Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Twin Chimneys Elementary School, 7396 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

Pathways Assisted Living Facility, 161 Pieper Road – score 100

Fort Zumwalt Emge Elementary School, 250 Fallon Parkway – score 100

McGurk’s Public House, 108 South Main Street – score 100

Mount Hope Elementary School, 1099 Mount Hope Lane – score 100

Hope Ministries & Pantry, 206 East Elm Street – score 100

Food Service Consultants at First Baptist, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

St. Charles

Wapelhorst Park Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100

Wapelhorst Aquatic Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100

McNair Park Main Concession, 3230 Droste Road – score 100

McNair Park Daycamp Concession, 3236 Droste Road – score 100

Memorial Hall Kitchens, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

Mueller Park Concession Stands, 3801 Mueller Road – both scored 100

Blanchette Park Concession Stand, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

Allin’s Diner, 130 North Kingshighway Street – score 98

Dewey’s Pizza, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 89

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT HEAT SANITIZING AND CHLORINE NOT HOOKED UP OBSERVED CLEAN DISHES SOILED WITH FOOD DEBRIS SS articles handled, dispensed or displayed improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED UNWRAPPED STRAWS BEING USED AT THE BAR Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GASKET SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER. OBSERVED FAN GUARDS SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER. OBSERVED PREP COOLER SOILED

Dewey’s Pizza, 1520 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance

Sodexo at Francis Howell School District Food Truck, 4520 Central School Road – score 100

Arena Club, Arena Suites and Catering Kitchen, 2002 Arena Parkway – all scored 100

Asia Ameristar, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – score 98

TDR, Falcon Diner, Conference Center, Landmark Buffet, Bugatti’s, Amerisports Bar & Kitchen, Production Kitchen, Star Club, Pearls Oyster Bar, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – all scored 100

Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Road – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER FOR DISHWASHER

Boat House Food & Deck, 601 North Shore – score 100

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm Street – score 100

Powell Terrace Baptist Church, 704 Boone Avenue – score 100

Grass Valley Roots, 9903 North Second Street – score 100

Culpepper’s, 3010 West Clay – score 96

Found hoods with debris and grease. Hood cleaning scheduled for Dec. 2nd. Last cleaning was April 2019. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent buildup and accumulation. Found shelving units within walk in cooler with buildup of debris. Found shelving units within reach in coolers with buildup. Clean shelving at increased frequency to prevent accumulation. Found grease and food accumulation on floor surrounding fryers. Area must be cleaned at increased frequency. Found floor tiles damaged and missing throughout kitchen and in bar area. Found tile cove piece missing in dishmachine area. Management states floors scheduled for tile repair.

Concetta’s Italian Restaurant, 600 South Main Street – score 91

Found New England clam chowder not hot held at 135F or above. Soup was not reheated properly to maintain correct hot holding temperature. Discussed reheating soup to 165F within 2 hours before hot holding. Soup removed and reheated to proper temperature before hot holding. Observed dust and debris accumulation on filters for hood system and air ventilation system attached to hood. Observed outside of dry bulk flour container with accumulation of debris. Observed sides of fryer and cooking equipment next to fryers with accumulation of grease and debris. Observed floors and walls throughout kitchen with accumulation of debris. Floors under and surrounding cooking equipment and prep tables with debris and grease. Found floor under and behind fryers with grease and debris accumulation. Observed damage to dry wall in kitchen. Observed wall tile missing and floor tiles damaged in kitchen. Observed painted ceiling and floor in walk in cooler in poor repair/peeling paint. Found damaged dry wall ceiling repaired with bare/unsealed wood. Surface not smooth, non absorbent, and easily cleanable. Observed dust accumulation on ceiling throughout kitchen.

Frankie Tocco’s Pizzeria, 108 South Main Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Eurest Dining at Verizon, 500 Technology Drive – follow up, in compliance

Augusta

American Legion Post 262 – score 100

St. Peters

