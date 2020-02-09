St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: St. Charles Community College, Wicked Greenz, Bradden’s

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 8 – 14, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

From Scratch Bake House, 205 East Allen Street – score 100

Pizza Hut, 1991 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 8 Wentzville Center – score 100

The Goddard School, 1513 Wentzville Parkway – follow up, in compliance

All Together Learning Center, 201 North Broadhead Lane – follow up, in compliance

Jack in the Box, 1992 Wentzville Parkway – score 88

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Food debris found in hand sink. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed accumulated build-up under sinks, on the side of fryers, and on frozen desert machine. Failure to post most recent inspection report.

IHOP, 10 Layla Lane – score 100

Pezzimenti’s Cafe, 1798 Mall Parkway – score 98

KFC, 718 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Freezers in basement are not in good state of repair. Standing water observed in the basement.

Wentzville One Stop Shop, 401 East Pearce Boulevard – score 93

Food safety manager certificate not available for viewing. Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)

The Boulevard Senior Living, 110 Perry Cate Boulevard – score 100

Steak N Shake, 1134 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Small leaks observed in a food prep sink in the back of the kitchen and the mop sink. Failure to post a current, valid permit.

Ruby Tuesday, 1218 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Jack in the Box, 1992 Wentzville Parkway – follow up, in compliance

Lake Saint Louis

Walmart grocery, deli, bakery, 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive – all scored 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 6125 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Taco Bell, 901 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

St. Louis Bread Company, 861 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

Donatelli’s Bistro, 8653 Highway N – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Surfaces such as inside of ice bin at ice chute and can opener to be cleaned to prevent build up Should have sanitizer available for use on prep line any time kitchen open. Surfaces should be washed, rinsed and sanitized before use daily. Chemicals not to be stored near food or food related items. Acidic canned foods such as chilies and pineapple should not be stored in can once opened. These should be stored in clean, non degrading container for storage in refrigerator. Reach in cooler should not be propped open with box of gloves as the box can contaminate foods.

Denny’s Restaurant, 1300 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Circle K, 1001 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 80

Certified employee to be present when store open. Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Chicken self service hot hold is at 118F. Temperature should be above 135F. PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Chicken should be stored in different refrigerator until mini fridge can hold at or below 41F. Chicken moved immediately.

Cottleville

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6097 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION (RISK BASE 4 ESTABLISHMENTS NEED TO HAVE A CERTIFIED FOOD PROTECTION CERTIFICATION ON DUTY TO COVER ALL SHIFTS OF THE OPERATION Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SMALL LEAK IN HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN (MANAGER SAID THAT SHE WILL FIX LEAK TODAY)

Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant, 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

MOD Pizza, 6091 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

St. Charles Community College Food Services, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

S. Charles Community College Child Development Center, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 50 DEGREES. PERSON IN CHARGE DISCARDED FOOD INTO TRASH

White Castle, 4800 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Food accumulation observed behind fryers, under coolers, and by ice cream machine. Water is accumulating on floor near 3 compartment sink. This has been an issue since opening. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt)

Dairy Queen, 817 North Main Street – score 100

Burger King, 609 South Main Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed excess build-up on ice machine lid and lid hinge. No covered trash receptacle in women’s toilet facility.

Taco Bell, 603 South Main Street – score 100

Subway, 37 O’Fallon Square – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 50 DEGREES Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – OBSERVED NO THERMOMETER IN REACH IN COOLER OR WALK IN COOLER

Pizza Hut, 38 O’Fallon Square – score 92

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GASKET IN REACH IN FREEZER IN NEED OF REPLACEMENT OBSERVED TRASH CAN FULL IN RESTROOM OBSERVED WALL SOILED PIZZA DELIVERY BAGS OBSERVED TRASH CANS FULL THROUGHOUT KITCHEN OBSERVED PROOFER CABINET FLOOR SOILED Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHT NOT WORKING ABOVE FRYER

No 1 Chinese Restaurant, 39 O’Fallon Square – score 93

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – OBSERVED RAW CHICKEN STORED ON TOP OF RAW BEEF Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOORING UNDER CABINET SOILED. OBSERVED RICE CONTAINER LID SOILED. OBSERVED SHELF UNDER CUTTING BOARD SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE)

Sonic Drive-In, 312 South Main Street – score 98

McDonald’s, 4001 Crusher Drive – score 96

Smoothie mixer container rinsing spray not properly rinsing mixing container. Orange juice and cream cold storage machines accumulating moisture inside which could contaminate liquids at point of dispensing and should function without retaining moisture. Some soda nozzled, inside of ice bin at drive thru and smoothie mixer should be maintained to prevent potential contamination of foods.

Wicked Greenz, 4015 Highway K – score 85

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Prep area hand sink at south end of prep area being used for purposes other than hand washing and is not stocked as a hand washing sink. Chemical sanitizer dispenser should dispense chemicals at the appropriate concentration per this code. Dispensed solution at time of inspection in not detectable by test paper. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at 3 comp sink is leaking.

JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub, 1090 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Rally’s, 506 South Main Street – score 98

Family Auction Center, 224 Sonderen Street – score 100

Kiddie Academy of O’Fallon, 4088 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up

Owner confirmed that the plumbing violation has been resolved via email. Desk approval for plumbing violation.

Taco Bell, 102 Fallon Parkway – score 100

Schnuck’s deli, seafood, bakery, and retail, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – all scored 100

Bright Start Academy, 1000 Wyndgate Ridge Drive – score 100

St. Charles

C A Muench Confections at Adelines, 800 South Fifth Street – score 100

Adeline’s Kitchen, 800 South Fifth Street – score 100

Prasino, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100

Bradden’s, 515 South Main Street – score 100

Subway, 3735 Elm Street – score 100

Marsala’s Market, 3308 Rue Royale – score 100

Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 2641 Muegge Road – score 100

Hendrick’s BBQ, 1200 South Main Street – follow up, in compliance

All Generations Adult Day Center, 2061 Exchange Drive – score 100

Subway, 505 Droste Road – score 94

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed bottles of juice/soda on floor in back storage area. Also observed bags of single serve paper cups on floor in back storage area. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on floors throughout, shelves in dry storage, top metal shelf in walkin cooler, and grates on fan in walkin cooler. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed hole in mop sink and broken leg on mop sink. Mop water is currently being discarded outside or in food prep sink. Sinks must be used for designated use (i.e. food prep sink only used for food prep, mop sink used for mop sink, etc). Previous violation (inspection report not posted) has been corrected.

Chuck E Cheese’s, 2669 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed chicken, etc in prep cooler not labeled. Observed sausage taken from freezer not relabeled with prep (i.e. removed from freezer) date (this was a discussion item on the previous inspection report). Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dust/debris on walls by salad prep, ice machine upper lip, dry storage shelves.

Papa John’s, 2218 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Bike Stop Cafe, 701 South Riverside Drive – score 100

Windsor Estates of St. Charles, 2150 West Randolph Street – score 96

Observed walk in cooler not operational. Foods stored in other coolers in facility and in other kitchen location. Unit must be operational. Repair or replace unit. Observed ice machine not operational. Non-functioning equipment must be removed or repaired. Found drain for wash basin with non functioning drain stopper.

77 Bistro at Windsor Estates, 2150 West Randolph Street – score 96

Observed an upright reach in cooler that is not operational. Observed a make table that is not operational. Equipment must remain in good working order. If equipment is to not be fixed, it must be removed from the establishment. Units must be repaired or replaced. Observed 4 door McCall unit with damaged gaskets. Observed leak from dish machine booster heater area. Standing water observed in surrounding area. Must be repaired or replaced. Observed insufficient lighting in dish washing area. Observed bulbs burnt out in area. Area must be 50 foot candles.

El Rancho Nuevo, 1644 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 93

Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Observed (unlabeled) bottle of windex on shelf by coffee at server station. Observed steel polish on shelf over cook line. In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed ice scoop with handle in ice at bar, scoop in bean and rice bins with handle in product, and scoop in salt/season mix on line with handle in product.

Subway, 1064 Regency Parkway – score 100

Sonic Drive-In, 3821 Elm Street – score 98

Waffle House, 301 Little Hills Industrial Boulevard – score 100

Weldon Spring

Circle K, 5952 South Highway 94 – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2019