St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Spiro’s, Syberg’s, Stone Soup Cottage and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of June 25 – July 1, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Syberg’s, 1218 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95 (opening)

Improper wash water temperature 5(pnt)

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery, 700 Medical Drive – score 100

The Blue House Downtown, 302 Whitehead Street – score 100

SSM St. Joseph Hospital, 500 Medical Drive – score 100

West Allen Grill, 9 West Allen Street – score 100

Chick-Fil-A, 1918 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Wentzville One Stop Shop, 401 East Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Express Mart, 301 East Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Hope Montessori Education Institute, 1799 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Starbuck’s, 6319 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98

Donatelli’s Bistro, 8653 Highway N – score 100

St. Joseph Hospital West, 100 Medical Plaza – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Thoele Convenience Store, 7407 South Outer 364 – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sink in prep area should be available for use by employees at all times. Should not be used for storage.

O’Fallon

Subway, 1264 Bryan Road – score 100

Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 98

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill, 1260 Bryan Road – score 91

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – Observed no one on duty with a serv safe certification OBSERVED CARBOARD LINING SHELVING-NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DRY STORAGE SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED

Timber Creek Grill, 1120 Technology Drive Ste. 108 – score 90

Hot water at hand sink not working. Hot water should be functional and hand sink should be used for hand washing. Other sinks should not be used for hand washing. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 2 compartment sink is leaking at plumbing below sinks. 1) Lights are uncovered. Need to be covered or shatter proof. 2) Clean blowers in walk in cooler. 3) Monitor temps at salad prep reach in top compartment.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 112 Laura K Drive – score 98

St. Louis Bread Company, 1300 Highway K – score 100

Edible Arrangements, 1308 Highway K – score 96

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITH A RECENTLY EXPIRED SERV SAFE. BACK DOOR THRESHOLD Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACK DOOR THRESHOLD

Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 93

Dish machine sanitizer empty and replaced at time of inspection. refrigerator for prep accumulating moisture. All lights to be covered and ceiling in need of cleaning rear. Keep hand sinks clean.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1290 Highway K – score 95

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A MANAGERS FOOD SAFETY SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION. RISK BASE 4 ESTABLISHMENTS NEED A MANAGER FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION TO COVER ALL SHIFTS OF THE OPERATION

Hunan King, 3038 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Crazy Bowls & Wraps, 2119 Highway K – score 93

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE AT 0 PPM. ESTABLISHMENT WILL USE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK UNTIL DISHWASHER IS FIXED. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELF SOILED OBSERVED HOT HOLD UNIT SHELF SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE) OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED WITH CUTTING BOARDS

Twin Oaks Estate, 707 Emge Road – score 100

Ace Sushi at Fresh Thyme, 2235 Highway K – score 90

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AND WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATE MARKINGS OBSERVED HACCP LOGS ONLY KEPT UP UNTIL 6/24/21. ESTABLISHMENT NEEDS TO LOG HACCP LOG EVERYDAY

Cottleville

Stone Soup Cottage, 5809 Highway N – score 100

Russo Catering, 5535 Highway N – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed shelving soiled dish holding area Observed ceiling vents soiled above food prep area Observed flooring soiled in walk in cooler

St. Charles

Super 8, 3040 West Clay Street – score 100

Lyons Frozen Custard, 2309 Elm Street – score 100

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 1041 Regency Parkway – score 74

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOOD CONTACT SURFACES AND EQUIPMENT EXPOSED TO CONTAMINATION DUE TO LEAKING AIR CONDITIONER. EQUIPMENT AND SURFACES CANNOT BE PROPERLY CLEANED AND SANITIZED WHILE LEAK IS OCCURING. OBSERVED PHF’S HELD AT 123 DEGREES F. FOOD WAS DISCARDED DURING TIME OF INSPECTION. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FOOD PREPARATION IN AREA OF KITCHEN WITH LEAK (SEE NUMBER 55). INSPECTOR TOLD FACILITY TO DISCARD CONTAMINATED FOOD. FOOD MAY BE RESTOCKED UPON AC FIXTURE. Employees? fingernails long, dirty polished or artificial 5(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEE WITH LONG ARTIFICIAL POLISHED NAILS HANDLING FOOD. EMPLOYEE WAS DISMISSED BY MANAGER AND ASKED TO CUT NAILS BEFORE NEXT SHIFT. Air conditioning systems shall be designed and installed so that make-up air intake and exhaust vents do not cause contamination of food, food contact surfaces, equipment, or utensils. – INSPECTOR OBSERVED AC VENTILATION LEAK CAUSING CONTAMINATION TO FOOD, FOOD CONTACT SURFACES, AND EQUIPMENT. OBSERVED FACILITY WITHOUT PERMIT POSTED. 2021 HEALTH PERMIT SHOULD BE POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEWING. OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT NOT POSTED FOR VIEWING. REPORT FROM SEPTEMBER 2020 POSTED. MANAGER FOUND JANUARY 2021 INSPECTION REPORT AND POSTED IT DURING INSPECTION. INSPECTOR REMINDED MANAGER TO PRINT AND POST NEW INSPECTION REPORT WHEN THEY RECEIVE THEM. FACILITY CLOSED WHILE WAITING FOR REPAIRS TO BE MADE. FOLLOW UP SCHEDULED FOR 6/28/2021.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 1041 Regency Parkway – follow up, in compliance

Thai Kitchen, 2436 West Clay Street – score 95

OBSERVED NOBODY PRESENT AT FACILITY WITH SERVE SAFE/ FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER CERTIFICATE. CERTIFICATE HOLDER SHOULD BE PRESENT DURING OPERATIONS OF FACILITY.

Show Me’s, 2795 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 81

OBSERVED EXPIRED SERVESAFE CERTIFICATION. Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND SINK IN PREP AREA WITHOUT SIGNAGE. INSPECTOR PROVIDED FACILITY WITH SIGN. Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – OBSERVED UNLABELED WINDEX BOTTLE. CORRECTED ON SITE. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – ACCUMULATION OF SOIL THROUGHOUT THE FACILITY, BEHIND GRILL, FLOORS, ETC, MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEWING. PLEASE HANG THIS INSPECTION REPORT UPON RECEIVING IT.

Jack in the Box, 3710 Elm Street – score 91

No person on site with minimum requirement for food safety certification. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found mold like substance on caulk for 3 compartment sink. Found gaskets on frozen beef patty reach in freezer with mold like substance. Found make cooler with soiled gasket. Found floor in dry storage with debris and goods on floor and under shelving. Found grease and debris on floors and gas lines under flattop and at fryer location.

Pizza Hut/Wing Street – score 3793 New Town Boulevard – score 91

Kabab N Kurry, 2220 Fist Capitol Drive – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SOIL ACCUMULATION BEHIND GRILLS/STOVETOPS A TOILET ROOM USED BY FEMALES SHALL BE PROVIDED WITH A COVERED RECEPTACLE. OBSERVED RESTROOM DESIGNATED FOR WOMEN WITHOUT COVERED RECEPTACLES.

St. Charles Lanes, 2187 First Capitol Drive – score 90

OBSERVED EXPIRED SERVESAFE CERTIFICATION. EXPIRED 2/8/21. MANAGEMENT AWARE THAT IT IS EXPIRED. Distressed merchandise not held in designated area separate from food, equipment, linens, and single-service items 5(pnt) OBSERVED LARGE DENTS IN PIZZA SAUCE CANS THAT WERE STILL STORED WITH OTHER CANS. CANS WERE REMOVED AT TIME OF INSPECTION.

All Generations Adult Day Center, 2061 Exchange Drive – score 100

Family Dollar Store, 2426 West Clay Street – score 100

La Guadalupana, 311 Droste Road – score 100

Spiros St. Charles, 2275 Bluestone Drive – score 100

Lewis and Clark Gardens, 1221 Boones Lick Road – score 98

Domino’s Pizza, 1966 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane – score 100

Adeline’s Kitchen, 800 South Fifth Street – score 100

Pio’s Restaurant & Lounge, 401 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 2041 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1465 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

CA Muench Confections at Adeline’s, 800 South Fifth Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Centerpointe Hospital, 4801 Weldon Spring Parkway – score 98

Breeze Park, 600 Breeze Park Drive – score 100

Augusta

Boone Valley Golf Club, 1319 Schluersburg Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2021:

Denny’s, 3939 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 92

Derienzo’s Pizza & Pub, 1267 Jungermann Road – score 98

Diamond Music Hall, 4109 North Cloverleaf Drive – score 100

Dierberg’s bakery, deli, salad bar, seafood, 217 Salt Lick Road – all scored 100

Dollar Tree, 955 Jungermann Road – score 98

Dunkin Donuts, 7343 Mexico Road – score 86 (May 12), score 96 (May 21)

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3601 North St. Peters Parkway Ste. 100 – score 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 7139 Mexico Road – score 96

Fill & Go, 150 Salt Lick Road – score 98

First Assembly Church, 4750 North Service Road – score 100

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1365 Jungermann Road – score 100

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.