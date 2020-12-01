St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Sonic, Imo’s, Jimmy John’s, Little Caesar’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of November 4 – 9, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Country Club Express Car Wash, 1744 Wentzville Parkway – score 94

No food manager certification available at time of inspection. Improper use of warewashing sinks 2(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Excessively dirty around hand sink and on fan blade covers in walk-in cooler.

Playtime Party Center, 105 Highway A – score 100

Wentzville Ice Arena, 910 Main Plaza Drive – score 100

Dollar Tree, 1951 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 1235 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Lakeside Bar and Grill, 100 Cognac Court – score 100

ALDI, 464 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 100

Cold Stone Creamery, 6281 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Some shelves and cabinets have become not smooth and easily cleanable. Items not smooth and easily cleanable should be repaired or replaced, specifically cabinetry and shelving. Ceiling and walls in rear prep area to be cleaned to remove build up.

Sonic Drive-In, 6325 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 89

Floor mounted equipment 1) Grill should hold grease and not allow leakage into floor.Approved thermometer for each refrigerator and freezer, and for taking food temperaturesGarbage and Refuse Storage 1) Refuse area should be maintained generally clean. Warewashing Area 1) Front 3 compartment sink should be indirectly plumbed into sewer.>Walk-in refrigerator and freezers 1) Walk in refrigerator unit dripping water from improperly wrapped coolant line. 2) Walk in cooler drainage should be plumbed directly to sewer system and not to floor.Hand Sinks 1) Hand sink spigot should not dripDishwashing and Pot Sink 1) Spigot should not drip.nService/Janitorial Sinks 1) Spigot should not drip.Floors, walls and ceilings 1) Floors, walls and ceiling should be maintained clean. 2) Ceiling tiles and vents should fit without gap into ceiling. 3) Eliminate drips at ceiling and HVAC system.

Dardenne Prairie

Kids Academy, 7767 Highway N – score 100

Society of St. Vincent De Paul Immaculate Conception Conference, 2083 Hanley Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Circle K, 602 North Main Street – score 100

Alpha & Omega Roasting Company, 111 North Main Street – score 100

Attentive Adult Day Center, 822 West Terra Lane – score 100

Dairy Queen, 9695 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

City of O’Fallon Sportspark North, 400 Tri Sports Drive – score 100

City of O’Fallon Sportspark, 3598 Highway K – score 100

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1120 Technology Drive 109 – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 2756 Highway K – score 94

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED NO HANDWASHING SIGNAGE AT HANDSINK IN KITCHEN OBSERVED SEAT CUSHIONS IN DINING AREA RIPPED AND NOT CLEANABLE OBSERVED LIGHT SHIELD OVER FOOD PREP SOILED

Sonic Drive-In, 312 South Main Street – score 94

Found ice build up on AC walk in cooler condenser unit. Needs immediate service. Found drip in line for ice maker. Found standing water behind unit. Needs repaired or replaced. Found tile grout damaged and missing in some location. Standing water found in these areas.

Red Robin, 1440 Mexico Loop Road E – score 98

Monical’s Pizza, 1224 Highway K – score 94

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN SEAL IN WALK IN AND REACH IN COOLERS Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE MACHINE (SOILED TOP INSIDE) . OBSERVED FAN GUARD SOILED IN REACH IN COOLER OBSERVED LIGHT SHIELD AND CEILING TILE SOILED ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA OBSERVED GASKET SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER OBSERVED CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOILED AND IN NEED OF REPAIR Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED MISSING CEILING TILES IN DISHWASHING AREA

St. Charles

St. Charles Music Tavern, 2556 Raymond Drive – score 94

No person on hand with a food safety handler certification. Risk 3 establishment requires at least one person with a 5 year management certification. When this person is not on staff, the next person in charge must have a basic level food safety certification. Any ANSI accredited program online is allowed. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found stainless shelving that holds utensils/plates/bowls soiled. Discussed removing items and cleaning area. 2019 permit found posted. Must post current permit for public viewing. Not currently preparing food.

Little Caesar’s, 425 Droste Road – score 82

No person in charge with the minimum requirement for food safety certification. Found multiple handsinks with items located inside them. Handsinks are to be only used for hand washing and to remain free of any items making the sink inaccessible. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found walls throughout facility with food splatters and debris accumulation. Found large amounts of dust accumulation around ceiling in pizza oven location. Found pizza oven with accumulation of debris below conveyor. Found all green drying and storage shelving with heavy accumulation of debris.Found non-operational upright freezer stored in back/side room. Unit found soiled inside. Remove from premise or repair. Found ceiling damaged by pizza oven. Found light intensity in 3 compartment sink area inadequate. Found light bulbs not shielded over drying rack. Found no current health inspection posted for public viewing.

Bogey Hills Country Club, 1120 Country Club Road – score 100

Oasis Food Pantry, 1814 Boone’s Lick Road – score 100

Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance

MOD Pizza, 1988 First Capitol Drive – score 76

Observed managers working without certified food protection manager certification posted Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Observed chlorine in mechanical dishwasher at 0 PPM. Observed tongs not sanitized between foods during preparation. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed ready to eat potentially hazardous foods not dated. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed food stored on floor. Food should be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Observed license at facility but not posted in a conspicuous place Observed most recent inspection report but not posted in a conspicuous place.

St. Charles Borromeo Cafeteria, 601 North Fourth Street – score 100

Pieology Pizzeria, 1405 Beale Street – score 100

Narwhal’s Crafted, 1450 Beale Street – score 100

Taco Bell, 2203 Droste Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found items with accumulation of debris: -Floors surrounding fryers -Hood directly above fryers with some drip accumulation COS -Mold-like substance on walls and some areas of shelving in walk in cooler -Floor fan Found 2019 permit posted. Must post most current permit for public viewing.

Jimmy John’s, 100 North Kingshighway Street – score 90

Found handsink without operational hot water. Hot water must be available and minimum 100F. Found old health inspection posted. Must print and post most current inspection for public viewing.

Jimmy John’s, 100 North Kingshighway Street – follow up, in compliance

Imo’s Pizza, 3720 Elm Street – score 84

Found dishmachine at 0 ppm chlorine. Found line has been damaged. Machine must dispense chlorine at 50-100 ppm chlorine. Found fruit fly like insects around dish area and throughout. Establishment must be free of pests. Remove harborage conditions and have professionally treated. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Items found with debris accumulation include the following: Walk in cooler floors, shelving, and fan cover. Top of dishwasher Bottom of all reach in coolers. Pizza oven conveyor Found leak in plumbing for 3 compartment sink. All plumbing to be free of drips and leaks. Found walls with food debris accumulation. Found ceiling tiles with dust accumulation. Found floors around fryers with grease accumulation. Clean all areas at an increased frequency.

Imo’s Pizza, 2160 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Food Service Consultants at ASH, 619 North Second Street – score 100

Immanuel Lutheran School, 115 South Sixth Street – score 100

A&W Restaurant, 3788 Elm Street – score 94

Found servsafe expired 11/2019 for person in charge. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found speed rack in walk in cooler (for chicken storage) with mold like substance on rack slides. Found handsink with slow drain by fryer make top. Clean drain to increase speed at which sink drains.

Country Club Car Wash, 1700 Ford Lane – score 98

Arby’s, 3786 Elm Street – score 94

Found walk in cooler shelving soiled. Must be cleaned at increased frequency. Ice chute for back ice maker found soiled Found ladies restroom, left handsink faucet, with a leak. Plumbing must be in good repair and free of leaks. Found floors under and around fryer area with debris. Found ceiling tiles with dust accumulation. Found air vents in back of house with debris accumulation. Clean all areas at increased frequency.

Dairy Queen, 2195 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Sonic Drive-In, 3821 Elm Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found walk in cooler floor and shelving remain with debris accumulation. Clean at increased frequency to prevent buildup. Floors around grill area and table under grill. Found grout in poor condition in locations with standing water.

Cottleville

The Dinner Bell, 475 Miralago Shore Drive – follow up

PREVIOUS VIOLATION HAS BEEN CORRECTED,DISHWASHER SANITIZING AT 50 PPM CORRECT CYCLE

McDonald’s, 998 Knaust Road – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED CANADIAN BACON AND EGGS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 50 DEGREES (MANAGER IS GOING TO THROW FOOD AWAY) BOTTOM DRAWER TO UNIT IS BROKEN AND ALLOW WARM AIR TO ENTER UNIT -IS NOT BEING USED TO STORE FOOD Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SOILED WITH SPILLED MILK

McDonald’s, 998 Knaust Road – follow up, in compliance

Lulu’s Bar Grill and Wraps, 3925 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 89

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER WITHOUT A 7 DAY DATE MARKING FCSs Chipped, cracked or broken 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CUTTING BOARDS IN NEED OF REPAIR-ROUGH SURFACE DOES NOT ALLOW EASE OF CLEANING Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOOD VENTS HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED HANDSINK AREA SOILED OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF EQUIPMENT SOILED (REACH IN COOLER) OBSERVED CEILING VENTS HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED WALLS SOILED OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED THROUGHOUT ESTABLISHMENT OBSERVED FOOD DEBRIS AND GREASE UNDER FRYER UNITS

Augusta

Noboleis Vineyards, 100 Hemsath Road – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Dish Machine not dispensing sanitizer because sanitizer container empty.

Mount Pleasant Winery, 5634 High Street – score 95

Defiance

Sugar Creek Winery & Vineyards, 125 Boone Country Lane – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink in use is also used for washing other items.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from August 2020: