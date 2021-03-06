St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Silky’s Frozen Custard, Potbelly Sandwiches, Beef Jerky Outlet and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of February 20 – March 2, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Timberland High School, 559 East Highway N – score 100

Boone Trail Elementary School, 555 East Highway N – score 100

Papa John’s Pizza, 703 West Pearce Boulevard – follow up, no further information

Journey Elementary School, 2000 Interstate Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

A’mis of St. Charles, 3728 Monticello Plaza Drive – follow up, in compliance

Observed RTE / TCS foods date marked properly.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market produce, 2235 Highway K – score 100

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market retail, 2235 Highway K – score 98

Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – score 84

Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – Employees must wash between handling dirty dishes and clean dishes. moisture collecting at seam of walk in refrigerator and dripping onto floor. Moisture should be eliminated. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) 1 Torn gaskets at tall Caravell. 2 ice bin at bar leaks onto floor of bar. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at handsink dish area disconnected and runs to floor Ceiling and some equipment and facility surfaces in need of cleaning to remove build up.

Sweetology, 2550 Highway K – score 100

O’Fallon Bowling Lanes, 420 Sonderen Street – score 93

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – No Quat-40 test strips available for sanitizing solution. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Gap under exterior door in the back of the kitchen area.

McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 100

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 2027 Highway K – score 100

Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – score 89

Observed person on duty serve safe just expire on 1/28/21. Establishment showed proof of being signed up for serv safe class Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT HEAT SANITIZING ESTABLISHMENT WILL USE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK (QUAT) TO SANITIZE DISHES UNTIL DISHWASHER IS FIXED Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED CAULKING AT PREP SINK IN NEED OF REPAIR AND SOILED OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER SOILED BY PREP SINK (CORRECTED ONSITE) OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER BOTTOM SHELF SOILED OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED FAN GUARD SOILD IN REACH IN COOLER AND IN KITCHEN OBSERVED MICROWAVE HEAVILY SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOLES IN WALL AND NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE BY DISHWASHER

St. Charles

QuikTrip concession and retail, 1500 Zumbehl Road – both scored 100

Sodexo at Francis Howell High School, 7001 Highway 94 – score 100

Riverside Sweets, 416 South Main Street – score 100

Petro Mart concession, 1990 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Walmart bakery and grocery/retail, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – both scored 100

Rosciglione Bakery, 2265 Bluestone Drive – score 100

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate, 2055 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Beef Jerky Outlet, 1320 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Dollar Tree Store, 1067 Regency Parkway – score 90

Distressed merchandise not held in designated area separate from food, equipment, linens, and single-service items 5(pnt) – Observed canned goods with dents along seals stored with cans for sale. Corrected on site and moved to damaged goods area. Observed food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Food must be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Corrected on site. Observed the report from 2017, not 2020 posted. The most recent inspection report shall be posted and available for public and department viewing.

Premier Mo St. Charles, 3151 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Schnuck’s retail and seafood, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 100

Silky’s Frozen Custard, 3885 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2020:

94 Convenience, 4500 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2120 – score 100

Big Lots, 5881 Suemandy Road – score 100

Burger King, 399 Main Street – score 96

Chick-Fil-A, 6180 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 4135 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 98

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 6111 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

China King, 919 Jungermann Road – score 91

Creations Smoothie & Juice Bar, 225 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Dierberg’s bakery, deli, salad bar, seafood, 217 Salt Lick Road – all scored 100

Dollar Tree, 9555 Jungermann Road – score 98

Dunkin Donuts, 7343 Mexico Road – score 96

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 7139 Mexico Road – score 100

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1365 Jungermann Road – score 96

Gettemeier’s, 269 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Golden Chicken, 632 Jungermann Road – score 100

Ham N Egg Restaurant, 3640 Harvester Road – score 100

IHOP, 3850 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 4157 North St. Peters Parwkay – score 94

Jack in the Box, 4124 Mexico Road – score 98

Jack in the Box, 299 Salt Lick Road Ste. 100 – score 100

Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1346 Dingledine Road – score 100

Just 4 Us Childcare, 3011 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Lion’s Choice, 3807 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Long Silvers, 4401 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 86 (Dec. 10), score 96 (Dec. 21)

LP Mart, 699 Salt Lick Road – score 85 (Dec. 4), score 90 (Dec. 11)

Lucky Sushi House, 222 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

