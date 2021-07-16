St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Schlafly Bankside, The Quarry, Mattingly’s, Brass Rail and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 9 – 15, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Soulard Gyro, 1004 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)

Burger King, 1020 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100

Schuck’s deli and salad bar, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Sam’s Club rotisserie, concession, Fujisan sushi bar, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – all scored 100

IHOP, 10 Layla Lane – score 100

Captain D’s, 708 South Church Street – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) Reach in refrigerator that sits next to ” fish conveyer ” to be emptied and not used until it can hold 41F or below. Temperature is 56F at time of inspection. Manager states food came from walk in about 4 hours earlier.

The Boulevard Senior Living (110, 120, 130), 110 Perry Cate Boulevard 3031 – all scored 100

Village Center Care, 909 East Pitman Avenue – score 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1075 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

New Melle

The Quarry Wine Garden, 3960 Highway Z – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Huck’s Convenience Store, 501 Civic Center Drive – score 90

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) – Gloves should be used over washed hands when preparing ready to eat salads Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink should be available for hand washing. Discussed: 1) shelves in need of cleaning. 2) refrigerator in need of cleaning. 3) keep food related items off floor. 4) Area under soda dispensers in need of cleaning.

Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6245 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Walk in refrigerator cooling unit is frozen over restricting air flow resulting in 47F refrigerator temp. Freezer opened until repair is made several coolers accumulation moisture in lower compartment and dripping onto floor. Walk in cooling unit frozen.

Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

McDonald’s, 4001 Crusher Drive – score 100

Amerikids Christian Center, 1017 North Main Street – score 100

O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 North Main Street – score 100

Pantera’s Pizza, 22 O’Fallon Square – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS AT SALAD BAR AT 50 DEGREES. LESS THAN FOUR HOURS.

Pantera’s Pizza, 22 O’Fallon Square – follow up

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) Observed foods at salad bar at 49 degrees. Manager is going to use time as a control logs until salad bar cooler is fixed.

Big T Deli, 1322 North Main Street – score 95

Dispose of Food when expired

Fastlane, 1001 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Soulard Gyro, 1220 Highway K – follow up, violation corrected

Don Emilianos, 8600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 87

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed foods in walk in cooler without date markings Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed fruit flies at bar (pest control coming out this week) Observed drink mixes for bar being stored in ice machine that is used for human consumption (drinks) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed can opener soiled Observed reach in cooler shelving soiled Observed shelving soiled beneath prep table Observed fan soiled by dishwasher Observed soap dispenser at bar handsink soiled Observed sides of equipment soiled (reach in cooler) Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Observed personal items stored on cutting board at bar Observed hat stored on top of closed bag of food

The Brass Rail, 4601 Highway K – score 100

Wendy’s, 9701 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Stefanina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 8645 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED ICE MACHINE WALL SOILED OBSERVED SODA GUN ATTACHMENT AT BAR SOILED OBSERVED FAN GUARD/BLADES IN KITCHEN SOILED OBSERVED SHELF IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED OBSERVED SHELF ABOVE SINGLE SERVICE ITEMS SOILED OBSERVED 2021 LICENSE NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEW

Dirty Dogz, 3720 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of ice machine in need of cleaning to remove soiling. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Hand sink leaks at p trap.

Chang Xing Asian Bistro, 121 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100

Donimo’s Pizza, 8760 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED BLACK SUBSTANCE ON CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK OBSERVED LAST INSPECTION NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW

The Lead School, 507 South Cool Springs Road – score 100

Subway, 4263 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – score 88

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Salad prep cooler 50F Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin soiled and in need of cleaning to remove build up Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Hand sink

Show-Me’s, 2509 Highway K – score 98

The Pasta House Co., 2558 Highway K – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) OBSERVED TWO REACH IN COOLERS AT 49 DEGREES (THIS IS A REPEAT VIOLATION FOR THE REACH IN COOLER BEING IN THE TEMPERATURE DANGER ZONE. COOLERS SHOULD BE KEPT CLOSED WHEN NOT IN USE. TOPS OF COOLERS WITH FOOD SHOULD HAVE LIDS TO KEEP FOODS CLOSED Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) OBSERVED TORN GASKET IN SAUTE COOLER

Cottleville

Schnucks salad bar, deli, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 100

La Chata, 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) – OBSERVED CHEF TOUCHING LETTUCE WITH BARE HANDS FOR TACO SALAD. (CORRECTED) Improper thawing 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FROZEN FOOD SITTING ON THE COUNTER TOP TO THAW. FOOD MUST BE THAWED UNDER COOL RUNNING WATER, IN THE COOLER OR AS PART OF THE COOKING PROCESS. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed fruit flies in kitchen. Manager is having pest control come out to address the issue to see how they are getting in the establishment

St. Charles

Llywelyn’s Pub, 100 North Main Street – follow up, in compliance

St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 315 First Capitol Drive – score 100

St. Louis Crisis Nursery West, 328 South Fourth Street – score 100

Chinatown Express, 2205 First Capitol Drive – score 90

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – NO HANDWASHING SIGNAGE. PAPER TOWELS WERE STOCKED AND CORRECTED ON SITE. Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) – FOOD STORED IN CANS I WALK IN COOLER. FOOD IMMEDIATELY DISCARDED.

Pedestal Foods Lindenwood University Chick Fil A, 209 south Kingshighway Street – score 100

The Boulevard Senior Living, 3330 Ehlmann Road 3340 – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Found cut fruit cups, dressings, and cut pineapple in norlake advantedge 2 door short reach in cooler not maintaining temperature of 41 F or below. To discard those items. Remaining uncut produce can be used and to be relocated.

The Boulevard Senior Living, 3330 Ehlmann Road 3340 – follow up

Follow up completed for cooler not holding foods at 41F or below. Located in AL. Currently out of service. To have maintenance performed and to contact inspector when issues determined and corrective actions.

The Boulevard Senior Living, 3330 Ehlmann Road 3350 – score 100

The Boulevard Senior Living, 3330 Ehlmann Road 3330 – score 100

Midtowne Market deli, 317 Hawthorne Avenue – score 96

Found hoods and filters with buildup and grease droplets forming. Floors under handsink and under shelving by handsink with debris Observed mold-like black substance along caulk for 3 compartment sink. Found floors under cooking equipment with debris accumulation and under sinks. Mold-like substance on frp walls near sinks located by dishwasher. Floor soiled in between cold deli sides case and hot meal case.

Big A’s on the Riverfront, 308 North Main Street – score 93

Found dishmachine at 0 ppm chlorine. To discontinue use until corrected. Chemical bucket found empty. No replacement on hand until later today. Found areas requiring increased cleaning. Areas include (but not limited to): Fryer vents Areas behind and surrounding fryers Outside of stockpots on burners with carbon buildup. Walk in cooler shelving Walk in cooler floors Other areas as needed

Big A’s on the Riverfront, 308 North Main Street – follow up

Follow up completed for no sanitizer in dishmachine. Machine corrected to 50 ppm chlorine

Hunan House, 428 South Fifth Street – score 91

Pests control devices located in food preparation and unable to contain bug fragments 2(pnt) – FLY TAPE HANGING IN FOOD PREP/STORAGE AREA. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – MOLD ACCUMULATION ALONG REACH IN PREP COOLERS BETWEEN SEALS MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM 2/2020 NOT POSTED.

Mattingly’s St. Charles Sports Bar & Grill, 3434 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 100

Captain D’s, 2951 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Stefanina’s Express, 1938 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Ramzey Amoco, 1980 South Old Highway 94 – score 98

Root Bound, 215 North Main Street – score 98

St. Charles Senior Center, 1455 Fairgrounds Road – score 100

Old Mill Stream Inn, 912 South Main Street – score 95

EXPIRED SERVESAFE

Bogey Hills Country Club, 1120 Country Club Road – score 100

Bogey Hills Country Club concession, 1120 Country Club Road – score 100

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1315 Bass Pro Drive – score 98

Schlafly Bankside, 921 South Riverside Drive – score 93

Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – – OBSERVED PESTICIDE STORD WITH CANNED GOODS. PESTICIDE WAS REMOVED AND PLACED IN CHEMICAL STORAGE. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – DEBRIS BUILD UP ALONG INSIDE OF DOORS OF REACH IN PREP COOLERS

Weldon Spring

Subway, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 90

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leak below hand sink at soda machine. current inspection should be posted.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2021:

Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1220 – score 100

Dairy Queen, 1015 St. Peters Howell Road – score 100

Nightshift Bar & Grill, 3979 Mexico Road – score 100

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Papa Murphy’s, 571 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Patty’s Catering Service, 2129 Parkway Drive – score 100

Penn Station, 6124 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Penn Station, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. I – score 96

Petro Mart, 6095 Mexico Road – score 98

QuikTrip, 3000 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

