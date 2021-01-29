St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Saucy Dogs, Mandarin Garden, Cracker Barrel and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 8 – 14, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Lake Saint Louis

Jack in the Box, 459 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 3rd compartment of 3 comp sink dripping.

Wentzville

Soulard Gyro, 1004 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100

The Tattooed Dog, 11 Wentzville Bluffs Drive 109 – score 90

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Rear hand sink blocked and dirty with single use items on floor. PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Chicken, chopped onion and pineapple slices and other TCS foods in 3 drawers below grill observed to be at 52F to 55F. Manager states items were places in drawer from walk in cooler 3 hours before. Items were immediately removed and placed in walk in cooler. 3 drawers identified as not holding 41F or below are not to be used until they can hold proper cold hold temp of 41F or below.

Burger King, 1020 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100

Dairy Queen, 702 South Church Street – score 100

Youth in Need Head Start, 1200 Continental Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

McDonald’s, 4001 Crusher Drive – score 100

Circle K, 1750 O’Fallon Road – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink to be maintained for hand washing only.

Timber Creek Grill, 1120 Technology Drive 108 – score 98

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – score 91

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed soda nozzles soiled PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed foods in walk in cooler and grill cooler at 56 and 52 degrees. Manager said that he checked coolers at 10:00 am and that temperatures were at 40 degrees Company has been called to come out and fix units. Manager is going to move foods to another cooling unit Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed raw beef left in a tub of water on under counter to thaw. Foods must thaw in refrigeration or under 70 degree running water or as part of the cooking process

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – follow up

Go to servsafe.com to find a proctor or exam and class information. Food from grill cooler and walk in cooler has been removed. Manager said Royal refrigeration will be out today to put freon in the cooling units. Establishment is working off of a limited menu for now due to only one cooler working.

B&G Clubs of SCC Satellite Kitchen, 1 Club Way – follow up

Desk approval for follow-up inspection. Receipt for proof of test strip purchase has been emailed.

Fastlane Convenience Store, 1322 North Main Street – score 98

Wicked Greenz, 4015 Highway K – score 100

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 95

No one at facility has proper8 hour food safety certification at time of inspection. 3 comp sink rear leaking at west side compartment Cover all stored foods including in use items.. Current inspection to be posted.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 120 Progress Point Court – score 93

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 3 comp sink in need of repair. Dump sink clogged. ceiling mid line in need of cleaning and possibly cover rusty spots with paint.

The Landing of O’Fallon, 1000 Landing Circle – score 100

Frontier Bowl, 117 Frontier Park Drive – score 91

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLES SOILED AT THE BAR No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO QUAT TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER AT 3 COMPARTMENTS SINK Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE SCOOP BUCKET SOILED OBSERVED SHELF ABOVE PREP TABLE SOILED

St. Charles

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 1850 First Capitol Drive – score 84

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Observed stirring spatula placed in handwashing sink. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed all cold holding units missing thermometers. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed buckets of custard mix stored directly on floor. Food should be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Observed 2020 license hanging. 2021 license needs to be posted. Observed most recent inspection report not posted.

First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Papa John’s, 2218 First Capitol Drive – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – Observed old test strips not properly reading sanitizer.

White Castle, 2000 South Old Highway 94 – score 91

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed cheese removed from original container without date markings. All ready to eat PHFs must be dated. Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed ice bucket stored the wrong way. Observed 2020 license posted. Most recent permit should be posted.

Lloyd and Harry’s, 208 North Main Street – score 91

PHF?s not properly reheated for holding 5(pnt) – Found chili and other items stored in steam well not being held above 135F. Proper reheating of items not being completed. Foods to be heated to 165F within 2 hours before being placed inside steam well. This equipment is not able to reheat the foods to the appropriate temperature within the 2 hour period. Foods to be removed from service and reheated to 165F for 15 seconds before being used. Found hood with grease accumulation. Found droplets forming on drain line. Sticker indicates past due for cleaning, but management states company has been by since, but unit is due again. Found debris on above ground grease trap and on plumbing for grease trap. Found debris on plumbing for single sink in kitchen (not handsink). Found grease accumulation on sides of fryers and on side of flat top griddle. Found grease on floors surrounding fryers. Found debris accumulation behind chest freezer in upstairs kitchen. Found beer lines with accumulation of off-white substance. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Found bulbs in downstairs kitchen not protected by plastic shields. Use plastic bulb covers or replace with LED plastic bulbs.

The Well Haus, 3331 Rue Royale – score 100 (opening)

Circle K, 1525 Caulks Hill Road – score 93

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed hand sink at coffee station without paper towels. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirty gaskets on walk-in cooler doors.

Saucy Dogs, 1456 Bass Pro Drive – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Observed containers of chili, cheese sauce, fried chicken in walk in cooler without date and label. Corrected. Found protective film left on 2 door reach in freezer and on bottom shelf of table holding the flattop griddle. Remove film and keep areas clean. Found grease accumulation on floors surrounding fryers. Found debris accumulation on walls and floors around 3 compartment sink area. Found hood vents with accumulation. Found hood requiring cleaning. Droplets visible on hood.

Loaded Elevated Nachos, 1450 Beale Street 150 – score 100 (opening)

Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County, 1211 Lindenwood Ave. – score 100

Motomart, 1020 South Fifth Street – score 100

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1041 Regency Parkway – score 100

Course Coffee Roasters, 1218 North Second Street – score 100

Cottleville

Circle K, 4524 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Observed basic sanitation or food handlers course certificate not available for person in charge Observed most recent inspection not posted for public view (corrected onsite)

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6097 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – ESTABLISHMENTS NEED TO HAVE A CERTIFIED FOOD PROTECTION CERTIFICATION ON DUTY TO COVER ALL SHIFTS OF THE OPERATION Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed reach in cooler bottom shelf soiled Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – Observed light out in kitchen by 3 compartment sink May refuse to renew permit if there are repeated or continuing violations of the provisions of the food code.

St. Charles Community College Coffee Shop, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Glenfield Memory Care Homes, 118 Ohmes Road – score 98

Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant, 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – Observed person in charge without a manager’s food safety certification Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – Observed hood vents soiled Observed ceiling tiles soiled Observed prep cooler (top shelf soiled) Observed can opener soiled (corrected onsite)

Weldon Spring

Circle K, 5952 South Highway 94 – score 91

Observed certified food protection manager without certification. Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Observed coffee beans in hand sink, no paper towels(dispenser not properly working, 6-301.12), and no soap (dispenser not properly working Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirty shelving and fans in walk in cooler. Observed 2019 license.

Subway, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 95

Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) Mid hand sink does not produce adequate hot water for hand washing. Front hand sink does not have soap. Front hand sink should have soap and mid hand sink needs adequate water pressure for hand washing. Soap at front hand sink replaced at time of inspection but water pressure issue needs to be resolved for mid sink.

St. Peters

7-Eleven Store, 7901 Mexico Road – score 98

Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1901 Thoele Road – score 100

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2020: