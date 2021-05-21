St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Sakura Hibachi, His and Hers BBQ, Gingham’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of May 12 – 18, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Popeye’s, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100
- Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100
Wentzville
- Flint Hill Elementary, 587 Mexico Road – score 100
- Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street – score 100
- Peine Ridge Elementary School, 1107 Peine Road – score 100
- 54th Street Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Stone Summit Steak & Seafood, 17 Cliff View Drive – score 93
Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – Seals on several reach in coolers in need of replacement and moisture accumulating bottom of one cooler.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leaking rear prep sink.
- Stone Summit Steak & Seafood, 17 Cliff View Drive – follow up, desk approval
- Sugarfire Smokehouse, 600 West Main Street – score 100
- ALDI, 150 Crossroads South Drive – score 95
Food Establishment Inspection Report not posted in conspicuous location for public viewing.
- Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, seafood, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – all scored 100
- Waffle House, 1131 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Sakura Hibachi & Sushi, 1119 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 2998 Technology Drive – score 100
- Green Tree Elementary School, 1000 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 8649 Highway N – score 100
- Andrews Academy, 1701 Feise Road – score 100
- Subway, 1321 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
- Denny’s Restaurant, 1300 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
- Lakeside Pub, 10600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 6125 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98
- Hardee’s, 10 Centre on the Lake – score 100
- Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 90
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Several food contact surfaces of containers in storage appear to still be soiled
1)Discussed cleaning process of rear room and not washing greasy water across drive through into soil.
Discussed cleaning of equipment surfaces interior and exterior.
- Circle K, 1001 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 88
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Raw chicken prep Magic Chef refrigerator holding raw chicken at 50F. refrigerator not to be used for potentially hazardous foods until it can hold an internal temp of 41F or below.
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Rear door rusted creating pest entry point.
Current inspection not posted at time of inspection.
1) Make sure in use utensils are washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours.
2) Herbicide and pe3sticide to be stored not in prep room.
3) All lightbulbs in food prep / storage area to be protected.
4) Food related items to be stored 6 inches above floor.
Dardenne Prairie
- Prairie View Elementary School, 1550 Feise Road – score 100
- Town Square Pub N Grub, 7843 Highway N – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 2 comp prep sink is leaking at plumbing.
- Qdoba Mexican Eats, 7863 Highway N – score 93
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Container blocking front hand sink. Employees moved to wash hands
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Rear hand sink leaking beneath hand sink.
1)Air vent near rear hand sink has accumulated grease and is in need of cleaning to avoid contamination of stored items.
3) Damaged island should be repaired.
2) Soda dispenser in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
- Town Square 12 Cine, 7805 Highway N – follow up, in compliance
O’Fallon
- Fort Zumwalt North High School, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt North HS indoor concession, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt North HS outdoor concession, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- The Panther Perk FZN HS Coffee Shop, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- Schnuck’s deli, 3029 Highway K – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SOME OF THE DISPLAY CASE SHELVING DOOR TRACKS SOILED
OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED BY FRYER
OBSERVED FLOORING IS STARTING TO PEEL UP IN BACK KITCHEN AREA. MANAGER SAID THAT FLOORS WILL BE REPLACED WITHIN 90 DAYS
- Schnuck’s salad bar, 3029 Highway K – score 100
- Just 4 Us Childcare & Learning Center, 192 Frontier Park Drive – score 98
- Food Service Consultants at St. Dominic High School, 31 Saint Dominic Drive – score 100
- Westhoff Elementary School, 900 Homefield Boulevard – score 100
- Comfort Inn & Suites, 100 Comfort Inn Court – score 100
- El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100
- Pathways Assisted Living Facility, 161 Pieper Road – score 100
- Waffle House, 106 West Terra Lane – score 86
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Main hand sink blocked and not usable.
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Moisture accumulating and dripping over food prep, service and dining areas.
Improper wash water temperature 5(pnt) – Hot water sanitizing temp not over 145F as measured by calibrated DishTemp thermometer.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Several refrigerator units in need of cleaning. Soiled ice bin in need of cleaning.
1) Light bulb in refrigerator should be covered.
2) Ceiling and fixtures above prep area should be cleaned of debris.
3) hands should be washed before handling clean dishes.
4) hand sinks to be maintained clean
- Outback Steak House, 4002 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up, violation abated
- Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100
- Imo’s Pizza, 2756 Highway K – score 93
OBSERVED MEATBALLS AT 124 DEGREES IN STEAM WELL UNIT MANAGER TURNED UP STEAM TABLE. WILL RE-CHECK AT FOLLOW UP INSPECTION. MANAGER WILL RE-CHECK TEMPERATURE IN ONE HOUR TO SEE IF TEMPERATURES REACH 135 FOR HOT HOLDING.
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt)
OBSERVED TOP LID ON PREP COOLER TAPED TOGETHER AND NOT CLOSING ALL OF THE WAY. ALSO, NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE
- Imo’s Pizza, 625 North Main Street – score 94
Walk In Refrigerator accumulating ,moisture at coolant line dripping onto items below. Moisture should be eliminated.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Several storage shelves are sticky and in need of cleaning.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Incoming water leaking at filtration and some accumulating on floor and entering wall. Moisture to be eliminated.
1)Nor Pole refrigerator in need of internal light.
2) Ceiling in need of cleaning.
- Super 8 Motel, 987 West Terra Lane – score 100
- Monical’s Pizza, 1224 Highway K – score 98
- His and Hers BBQ, 2449 Highway K – score 100
Cottleville
- Glenfield Memory Care Homes, 118 Ohmes Road – follow up
Previous violation for dishwasher sanitizer has been corrected.
- Sodexo at Francis Howell Central High School, 5199 Highway N – score 98
St. Charles
- Food Service Consultants at St. Cletus School, 2721 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Sugar Beans Coffee House, 2621 Muegge Road – score 98
- El Rancho Nuevo, 1644 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 78
Observed nobody on staff with certified food protection manager.
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed walk in cooler temperature above 41, chicken dated 5/12 reading at 50 and refried beans dated 5/11 reading at 47.
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed large gap under outside door at back of house.
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed food stored directly on floor of walk in freezer.
Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – Observed torn curtains at walk in freezer.
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – Observed no test steps available to test sanitizer.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice build up on walls and floor of walk in freezer.
a toilet room used by females shall be provided with a covered receptacle.
- El Rancho Nuevo, 1644 Country Club Plaza Drive – follow up, in compliance
- Food Service Consultants at Duchesne High School, 2550 Elm Street – score 100
- China House Buffet, 1325 Bass Pro Drive – follow up, in compliance
- Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant, 1566 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 98
- Kickin it with Kava, 205 South Main Street – follow up
Kitchen hand sinks has adequate hot water supply; 100 degrees F. VIOLATION IS CORRECTED.
- Circle K, 3700 Elm Street – score 98
- Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High West, 3601 Droste Road – score 100
- Immanuel Lutheran School, 115 South Sixth Street – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 3754 Elm Street – score 100
- Doodle Bug Learning Center, 1400 Britain Way – score 100
- Chartwells at St. Charles Senior HS, 725 North Kingshighway Street – score 100
- Bebe Liz Gourmet Desserts, 412 Boone’s Lick Road – score 100
- Sparks Ignited, 2055 Zumbehl Road – score 100 (opening)
Weldon Spring
- El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from March 2021:
- Green China, 627 Salt Lick Road – score 92
- Hawthorne Elementary School, 166 Boone Hills Road – score 100
- Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackmann Road – score 100
- Honey Baked Ham Store, 185 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 6295 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Legacy Coffee Co, 36 Thrasher Court – score 100
- Llywelyn’s Pub, 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Lucky China, 7114 Mexico Road – score 98
- Main Street Diner, 315 Main Street – score 96
- Mandarin Garden, 36 Plaza 94 – score 94
- McDonald’s, 3883 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Menard’s, 151 Spencer Road – score 100
- Mid Rivers Elementary School, 7479 Mexico Road – score 100
- Mobil on the Run, 6191 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- New York Tom’s Food Truck, 2222 Cuggiono Court – score 100
- Panda Express, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1212 – score 100
- Pretzelmaker MR Lower Level, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1504 – score 98
- Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage, 1001 Heritage Crossing – score 100
- Redbirds Sports Bar and Grill, 4223 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- Schnuck’s, 60 Harvester Square – score 98
- Soul Nutrition, 6173 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- St. Louis Bread, 290 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 89
- Taco Bell, 1630 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Taco Bell, 6082 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- The Edge Fitness Clubs, 4025 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- The Goddard School, 700 Old Salt Lick Road – score 100
- The Pasta House Company, 4095 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 92
- Thoele Convenience Stroe, 403 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Wallis Petroleum, 1495 Kisker Road – score 100
