St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Sakura Hibachi, His and Hers BBQ, Gingham’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of May 12 – 18, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Popeye’s, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100

Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100

Wentzville

Flint Hill Elementary, 587 Mexico Road – score 100

Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street – score 100

Peine Ridge Elementary School, 1107 Peine Road – score 100

54th Street Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Stone Summit Steak & Seafood, 17 Cliff View Drive – score 93

Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – Seals on several reach in coolers in need of replacement and moisture accumulating bottom of one cooler. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leaking rear prep sink.

Stone Summit Steak & Seafood, 17 Cliff View Drive – follow up, desk approval

Sugarfire Smokehouse, 600 West Main Street – score 100

ALDI, 150 Crossroads South Drive – score 95

Food Establishment Inspection Report not posted in conspicuous location for public viewing.

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, seafood, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – all scored 100

Waffle House, 1131 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Sakura Hibachi & Sushi, 1119 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 2998 Technology Drive – score 100

Green Tree Elementary School, 1000 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Pizza Hut, 8649 Highway N – score 100

Andrews Academy, 1701 Feise Road – score 100

Subway, 1321 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Denny’s Restaurant, 1300 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Lakeside Pub, 10600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 6125 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98

Hardee’s, 10 Centre on the Lake – score 100

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 90

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Several food contact surfaces of containers in storage appear to still be soiled 1)Discussed cleaning process of rear room and not washing greasy water across drive through into soil. Discussed cleaning of equipment surfaces interior and exterior.

Circle K, 1001 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 88

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Raw chicken prep Magic Chef refrigerator holding raw chicken at 50F. refrigerator not to be used for potentially hazardous foods until it can hold an internal temp of 41F or below. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Rear door rusted creating pest entry point. Current inspection not posted at time of inspection. 1) Make sure in use utensils are washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours. 2) Herbicide and pe3sticide to be stored not in prep room. 3) All lightbulbs in food prep / storage area to be protected. 4) Food related items to be stored 6 inches above floor.

Dardenne Prairie

Prairie View Elementary School, 1550 Feise Road – score 100

Town Square Pub N Grub, 7843 Highway N – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 2 comp prep sink is leaking at plumbing.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 7863 Highway N – score 93

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Container blocking front hand sink. Employees moved to wash hands Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Rear hand sink leaking beneath hand sink. 1)Air vent near rear hand sink has accumulated grease and is in need of cleaning to avoid contamination of stored items. 3) Damaged island should be repaired. 2) Soda dispenser in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Town Square 12 Cine, 7805 Highway N – follow up, in compliance

O’Fallon

Fort Zumwalt North High School, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Fort Zumwalt North HS indoor concession, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Fort Zumwalt North HS outdoor concession, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

The Panther Perk FZN HS Coffee Shop, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Schnuck’s deli, 3029 Highway K – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SOME OF THE DISPLAY CASE SHELVING DOOR TRACKS SOILED OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED BY FRYER OBSERVED FLOORING IS STARTING TO PEEL UP IN BACK KITCHEN AREA. MANAGER SAID THAT FLOORS WILL BE REPLACED WITHIN 90 DAYS

Schnuck’s salad bar, 3029 Highway K – score 100

Just 4 Us Childcare & Learning Center, 192 Frontier Park Drive – score 98

Food Service Consultants at St. Dominic High School, 31 Saint Dominic Drive – score 100

Westhoff Elementary School, 900 Homefield Boulevard – score 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 100 Comfort Inn Court – score 100

El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100

Pathways Assisted Living Facility, 161 Pieper Road – score 100

Waffle House, 106 West Terra Lane – score 86

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Main hand sink blocked and not usable. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Moisture accumulating and dripping over food prep, service and dining areas. Improper wash water temperature 5(pnt) – Hot water sanitizing temp not over 145F as measured by calibrated DishTemp thermometer. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Several refrigerator units in need of cleaning. Soiled ice bin in need of cleaning. 1) Light bulb in refrigerator should be covered. 2) Ceiling and fixtures above prep area should be cleaned of debris. 3) hands should be washed before handling clean dishes. 4) hand sinks to be maintained clean

Outback Steak House, 4002 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up, violation abated

Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 2756 Highway K – score 93

OBSERVED MEATBALLS AT 124 DEGREES IN STEAM WELL UNIT MANAGER TURNED UP STEAM TABLE. WILL RE-CHECK AT FOLLOW UP INSPECTION. MANAGER WILL RE-CHECK TEMPERATURE IN ONE HOUR TO SEE IF TEMPERATURES REACH 135 FOR HOT HOLDING. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) OBSERVED TOP LID ON PREP COOLER TAPED TOGETHER AND NOT CLOSING ALL OF THE WAY. ALSO, NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE

Imo’s Pizza, 625 North Main Street – score 94

Walk In Refrigerator accumulating ,moisture at coolant line dripping onto items below. Moisture should be eliminated. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Several storage shelves are sticky and in need of cleaning. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Incoming water leaking at filtration and some accumulating on floor and entering wall. Moisture to be eliminated. 1)Nor Pole refrigerator in need of internal light. 2) Ceiling in need of cleaning.

Super 8 Motel, 987 West Terra Lane – score 100

Monical’s Pizza, 1224 Highway K – score 98

His and Hers BBQ, 2449 Highway K – score 100

Cottleville

Glenfield Memory Care Homes, 118 Ohmes Road – follow up

Previous violation for dishwasher sanitizer has been corrected.

Sodexo at Francis Howell Central High School, 5199 Highway N – score 98

St. Charles

Food Service Consultants at St. Cletus School, 2721 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Sugar Beans Coffee House, 2621 Muegge Road – score 98

El Rancho Nuevo, 1644 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 78

Observed nobody on staff with certified food protection manager. PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed walk in cooler temperature above 41, chicken dated 5/12 reading at 50 and refried beans dated 5/11 reading at 47. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed large gap under outside door at back of house. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed food stored directly on floor of walk in freezer. Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – Observed torn curtains at walk in freezer. No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – Observed no test steps available to test sanitizer. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice build up on walls and floor of walk in freezer. a toilet room used by females shall be provided with a covered receptacle.

El Rancho Nuevo, 1644 Country Club Plaza Drive – follow up, in compliance

Food Service Consultants at Duchesne High School, 2550 Elm Street – score 100

China House Buffet, 1325 Bass Pro Drive – follow up, in compliance

Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant, 1566 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 98

Kickin it with Kava, 205 South Main Street – follow up

Kitchen hand sinks has adequate hot water supply; 100 degrees F. VIOLATION IS CORRECTED.

Circle K, 3700 Elm Street – score 98

Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High West, 3601 Droste Road – score 100

Immanuel Lutheran School, 115 South Sixth Street – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 3754 Elm Street – score 100

Doodle Bug Learning Center, 1400 Britain Way – score 100

Chartwells at St. Charles Senior HS, 725 North Kingshighway Street – score 100

Bebe Liz Gourmet Desserts, 412 Boone’s Lick Road – score 100

Sparks Ignited, 2055 Zumbehl Road – score 100 (opening)

Weldon Spring

El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from March 2021:

Green China, 627 Salt Lick Road – score 92

Hawthorne Elementary School, 166 Boone Hills Road – score 100

Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackmann Road – score 100

Honey Baked Ham Store, 185 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 6295 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Legacy Coffee Co, 36 Thrasher Court – score 100

Llywelyn’s Pub, 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Lucky China, 7114 Mexico Road – score 98

Main Street Diner, 315 Main Street – score 96

Mandarin Garden, 36 Plaza 94 – score 94

McDonald’s, 3883 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Menard’s, 151 Spencer Road – score 100

Mid Rivers Elementary School, 7479 Mexico Road – score 100

Mobil on the Run, 6191 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

New York Tom’s Food Truck, 2222 Cuggiono Court – score 100

Panda Express, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1212 – score 100

Pretzelmaker MR Lower Level, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1504 – score 98

Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage, 1001 Heritage Crossing – score 100

Redbirds Sports Bar and Grill, 4223 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98

Schnuck’s, 60 Harvester Square – score 98

Soul Nutrition, 6173 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

St. Louis Bread, 290 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 89

Taco Bell, 1630 Jungermann Road – score 96

Taco Bell, 6082 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

The Edge Fitness Clubs, 4025 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

The Goddard School, 700 Old Salt Lick Road – score 100

The Pasta House Company, 4095 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 92

Thoele Convenience Stroe, 403 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 1495 Kisker Road – score 100

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.