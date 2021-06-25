St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Ruma’s Deli, The Shack, Auntie Anne’s, Junction House and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of June 18 – 24 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

Maracas, 4600 Highway Z – score 81

Food safety certified person is not present. Only certified person employed is owner. Food safety certified person must be on site whenever kitchen is operating. As a corrective and preventative, all employees shall have basic food handlers training. All employees shall be trained and successfully certified by ANSI approved Safe Food Handlers trainer. This shall occur by 90 days. Employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco 2(pnt) – food shall be consumed away from food prep in designated break area. This should be written as policy and understood by all employees. Chemical labeled as food surface sanitizer registers on Quat test strip over 500 PPM. Quat sanitizer should be maintained as not to exceed 400 PPM. Flies to be eliminated immediately and mitigation shall remain in place for fly destruction. No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – Test kits should be readily available and in use daily. audible alarm for detecting lack of sanitizer solution for dish machine should work and be in use. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing shall be maintained in good repair and leaks shall be repaired within a reasonable amount of time from when they occur. Employees should monitor condition of plumbing. Observed grease on the ground rear at grease storage exterior and at waste lift station rear. Also observed reddish residual staining the ground across parking lot. This grease and staining should be removed over the next 90 days and wash water should not be discharged onto ground as this is waste. Dumpster lids are missing 2(pnt) – Dumpster should have lid. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Walls damaged and in need of repair. This damage should be repaired over the next 90 days including wall damage and stairwell damage and damage to walls in dish area. Ceiling in need of cleaning to remove soiling. No food prep to be done in basement until approved by dept. Continue to protect all foods stored in basement as they are transported to upstairs kitchen.

Wentzville

Club Fitness, 7 Wentzville Center – follow up, violations corrected

Junction House, 1311 Lodora Drive – score 98

Domino’s Pizza, 504 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Penn Station, 1780 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Parklane Car & Rehab Center, 401 Mar Le Drive – follow up

3 comp sink sanitizer dispenser still does not work but employees are getting sanitizer from mop sink source. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Plumbing at grinder continues to leak and accumulate in container under drain Violation continues unabated

Dardenne Prairie

Massey’s Produce, 7397 Outer 364 – score 90

Part is ordered but hand sink and 3 comp sink does not have hot water. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Sanitizing solution not available at timer of inspection.

Barfield Early Childhood Special Edu Ctr, 2025 Hanley Road – score 100

Caregivers Inn, 1297 Feise Road – score 100

Schnuck’s deli, 7909 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 120 Progress Point Court – score 100

The Shack, 2931 Highway K – score 100

Bright Start Academy, 1000 Wyndgate Ridge Drive – score 100

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Mike Clemens Center, 910 Homefield Boulevard – score 100

O’Fallon Bowling Lanes, 420 Sonderen Street – score 100

Chick-Fil-A, 2106 Highway K – score 98

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2352 Highway K – score 94

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE GUN AT BAR SOILED Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLIES AND GNATS IN SAUCE ROOM. OBSERVED SOME SAUCES THAT WERE NOT COVERED. (CORRECTED ONSITE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALL AND CAULKING SOILED ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK OBSERVED HANDSINK FAUCET SOILED ON COOK’S LINE

St. Charles

Ameristar Casino, Glo Bar, King Black Jack Bar & Service Bar, Queen Black Jack Bar & Service Bar, Bottleneck Blues Bar, Level 2 King Front Bar, Level 2 King Service Bar #2, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – all scored 100

Ameristar Casino, King Lucky Seven Bar & Service Bar, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – score 95

Back bar service well dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer at strength of 50-100 ppm. To discontinue use until corrected. To send inspector notice when corrected.

Ameristar Casino, King Lucky Seven Bar & Service Bar, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – follow up, desk approval

St. Charles 18 Cine, 1830 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

A&W Restaurant, 3788 Elm Street – score 96

No person in charge with minimum food safety certification. Observed hoods with grease droplet accumulation on edges of hood for flat top grill. Observed hood vents dirty on same hood. Observed wall to right of flat top grill by hood with dust and debris accumulation from poor hood ventilation.

Blanchette Aquatic Center, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 98

Marsalas Market, 3308 Rue Royale – score 100

Taco Bell, 2203 Droste Road – score 98

Ruma’s Deli, 1500 Elm Street – score 100

Big Richard’s Hot Dogs, 1502 Elm Street – score 100

Krab Kingz, 1934 Zumbehl Road – score 90

Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – OBSERVED CLEAR BOTTLE OF BLUE SUBSTANCE. FACILITY LABELED BOTTLE DURING INSPECTION. No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO TEST STRIPS FOR SANITIZER, INSPECTOR PROVIDED AT TIME OF INSPECTION.

Pizza Hut, 1608 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 95

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO HAND TOWELS AT FRONT OF HOUSE HAND SINK. CORRECTED ON SITE.

McAlisters Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100

Dairy Queen, 301 Little Hills Expressway – score 98

Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Growler USA, 3833 Elm Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Whitmoor Country Club club house, 1100 Whitmoor Drive – score 96

OBSERVED CEILING TILES IN KITCHEN ARE PEELING AND IN NEED OF REPAIR Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHT OUT IN KITCHEN ABOVE FOOD PREP ARE

Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – score 91

Coolant line at walk in refrigerator is dripping condensed moisture. This drip is accumulating below and exposing food below to moisture. This drip should be stopped Some cans excessively dented and should be removed from service to customers. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Dish area hand sink leaks, is secured with masking tape and should be properly repaired. Plumbing below 3 comp sink in dish area leaks. Discussed: 1) Floor in walk in freezer damaged and should be repaired. 2) Beef should be thawed under cool running water

Augusta

HS Clayhouse Bed & Breakfast, 219 Public Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2021:

94 Convenience, 4500 South St. Peters Parkway – score 98

ALDI, 1665 Jungermann Road – score 100

Arabica Coffee, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 9016 – score 100

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2120 – score 100

Barley and Vine Mobile Unit, 111 Main Street – score 100

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 217 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Big Lots, 5881 Suemandy Road – score 100

Caddy’s Bar & Grill, 200 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Central County Fire Rescue at 370 Lakeside, 1220 Cave Springs Boulevard – score 100

Chestnut Glen Assisted Living/Americare, 121 Klondike Crossing – score 93 (May 10), score 96 (May 24)

Chick-Fil-A, 6180 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 6111 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91 (May 17), score 96 (May 27)

China King, 2967 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate Co., 6217 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Clarendale at St. Peters, 10 DuBray Drive – score 100

Creations Smoothie & Juice Bar, 225 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.