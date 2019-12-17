St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Ruma’s Deli, Bristol, Bahama Buck’s

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of November 27 – December 3, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, 357 Shockdrake Court – score 100

Rookies Bar & Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on ice bin lip, and storage bin for ice bin scoop. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris accumulation on the floor of the walkin freezer, shelves in the walkin cooler, hood baffles, shelves by handwash sink in kitchen, floors under/behind equipment, inside upright cooler, inside prep cooler, edges of hot holding table, inside of upright freezer, inside microwave, floors/walls around grill line.

Dardenne Prairie

Kids Academy, 7767 Highway N – score 98

O’Fallon

Timber Creek Grill, 1120 Technology Drive 108 – score 96

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on can opener and slicer. Observed ice scoop storage in bar ice bin and in-use utensils in server line in kitchen being stored such as may become contaminated. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on dry storage shelves (cookline), walls by handwash sink, floors behind/under equipment, hood baffles, floor walkin cooler, grate walkin cooler fan, shelves by dishwash area (clean dishes stored).

Krishna Veni Foods, 943 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Kiddie Academy of O’Fallon, 4088 Winghaven Boulevard – score 98

Bright Start Academy, 1000 Wyndgate Ridge Drive – score 100

Bristol Restaurant, 2314 Technology Drive – score 100

St. Charles

Quintessential Restaurant & Night Club, 149 North Main Street – score 96

Observed floors under fryers with accumulation of grease and debris. Observed table top that grill sits on with accumulation of debris. Observed walls with food debris throughout kitchen. Observed ceiling over prep/cook line with food debris. Observed shelving in walk in cooler with debris accumulation. Observed dry wall in salad prep area with holes from a previous shelving unit. Patch and repair openings. Observed damaged dry wall at cove base contact by reach in coolers. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Observed coats and bags stored in dry storage area within kitchen.

Jack in the Box, 1992 Zumbehl Road – score 94

A OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE AT TIME OF ARRIVAL Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELF SOILED AT DRINK STATION AREA, OBSERVED PROTEIN HOLDING CABINET SOILED, OBSERVED HOSE ATTACHMENT SOILED ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA OBSERVED BOTH MOPS NOT HUNG UP TO AIR DRY OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED UNDER PREP TABLE

Applebee’s, 2921 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County, 1211 Lindenwood Avenue – score 95

Dishmachine found not pulling sanitizer through lines. Machine primed and remains not pulling through line. Machine to be serviced to identify issue source.

Cedarhurst Living, 1800 First Capitol Drive – score 98

A & W Restaurant, 3788 Elm Street – score 100

Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1731 Zumbehl Road – score 96

OBSERVED NO ON DUTY WITH A BASIC SANITATION OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE SCOOP HANDLE SOILED, OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED, OBSERVED BOTTOM OF DRAWER IN REACH IN COOLER SOILED

El Caporal, 2265 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Ruma’s Deli, 1500 Elm Street – score 100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 3456 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 98

Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Road – follow up, in compliance

PF Chang’s China Bistro, 400 Lombard Street – score 94

OBSERVED SINGLE SERVICE ITEMS STORED IN TRASH COMPACTOR ROOM (SOME IMPROVEMENT OBSERVED) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED PREP COOLER SHELVING SOILED, OBSERVED TOP OF RICE CONTAINERS SOILED OBSERVED DRY STORAGE CONTAINER ON THE OUTSIDE SOILED, OBSERVED FAUCET ON HANDSINK SOILED OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED ABOVE FOOD PREP AREAS, OBSERVED FLOOR SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER

Big Woody’s BBQ, 1821 Zumbehl Road – score 94

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLES SOILED. OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER (COKE MACHINE SHELVING) NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE-PEELING PAINT Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED IN REACH IN FREEZER. OBSERVED WALL ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA SOILED. OBSERVED MICROWAVE SOILED. OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED IN BACK OF HOUSE

Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 1980 West Clay – score 100

Defiance

Ages & Stages Learning Center, 3925 Highway D – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2019