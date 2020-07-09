St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Red Lobster, O’Charley’s, 54th Street Grill and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 1 – 7, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Quality Inn, 12 Highway W – score 100 (opening)

Wentzville

Burger King at Walmart, 1971 Wentzville Parkway – score 98

54th Street Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway – score 95

Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 95

Final rinse temperature does not reach the required 180 F.

Dairy Queen, 702 South Church Street – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – score 93

No hot water at Handwash sink (at least 100° F) 5(pnt) – Water at self mixing hand sinks bathrooms reached max 84F at time of inspection. 5-202.12 Hand sink to be used only for hand washing, tools should not be stored in hand sink. SS articles handled, dispensed or displayed improperly 2(pnt) – Single service items to be stored clean and offered to customers clean.

Dardenne Prairie

Rosy’s and Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, 2698 Technology Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Friar Tuck, 4635 Highway K – score 100

The Scrambler House, 1322 Sunburst Drive – score 98

Ozzie Smith Sports Complex Concession, 890 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100

Defiance

Good News Brewing, 2886 Highway 94 S – score 100

St. Charles

Wapelhorst Aquatic Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100

McNair Park Aquatic Center, 3200 Droste Road – score 90

Improper wash water temperature 5(pnt) – Lack of hot water of any temp. at the hand sink and the 3 sink wash

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020