St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Red Lobster, O’Charley’s, 54th Street Grill and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of July 1 – 7, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Quality Inn, 12 Highway W – score 100 (opening)
Wentzville
- Burger King at Walmart, 1971 Wentzville Parkway – score 98
- 54th Street Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway – score 95
- Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 95
Final rinse temperature does not reach the required 180 F.
- Dairy Queen, 702 South Church Street – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – score 93
No hot water at Handwash sink (at least 100° F) 5(pnt) – Water at self mixing hand sinks bathrooms reached max 84F at time of inspection. 5-202.12
Hand sink to be used only for hand washing, tools should not be stored in hand sink.
SS articles handled, dispensed or displayed improperly 2(pnt) – Single service items to be stored clean and offered to customers clean.
Dardenne Prairie
- Rosy’s and Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, 2698 Technology Drive – score 100
O’Fallon
- Friar Tuck, 4635 Highway K – score 100
- The Scrambler House, 1322 Sunburst Drive – score 98
- Ozzie Smith Sports Complex Concession, 890 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100
Defiance
- Good News Brewing, 2886 Highway 94 S – score 100
St. Charles
- Wapelhorst Aquatic Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100
- McNair Park Aquatic Center, 3200 Droste Road – score 90
Improper wash water temperature 5(pnt) – Lack of hot water of any temp. at the hand sink and the 3 sink wash
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020
- New China Queen, 1217 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Nightshift Bar & Grill, 3979 Mexico Road – score 100
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Noto, 5105 Westwood Drive Ste. B – score 100
- Oberweis Dairy, 7090 Mexico Road – score 98
- O’Charley’s, 3975 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Orlando’s Produce, 7875 Mexico Road – score 96
- Papa John’s Pizza, 521 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Papa John’s Pizza, 4171 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 571 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94
- Patty’s Catering Service, 2129 Parkway Drive – score 100
- Petro Mart, 6095 Mexico Road – score 96
- Pizza Hut, 7315 Mexico Road – score 96
- Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 1640 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Pretzel Stop, 1650 Jungerman Road – score 100
- Red Lobster, 4101 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Rice Bowl, 7895 Mexico Road – score 98
- Ruby Tuesday, 190 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 100
- Saints Joachim & Ann Care Service, 4116 Mc Clay Road – score 100
- Saints Joachim & Ann school cafeteria, 4110 Mc Clay Road – score 100
- Schnuck’s bakery and deli, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 100
- Schnuck’s seafood, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Schnuck’s bakery, deli, and seafood, 48 Plaza 94 Drive – all scored 100
- Scooter’s Coffee, 322 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Shamrocks Pub & Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94
- Smoothie King, 4867 Mexico Road – score 100
- Snow Factory, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Ste. 1210 – score 100
- South 94 Bistro, 3004 South St. Peters Parkway Ste. A – score 100
- St. Louis Bread Co, 6185 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- St. Peters Elementary School, 400 McMenamy Road – score 100
- St. Peters Golf Club the Shack, 200 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Starbuck’s, 6187 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Stefanina’s Express, 652 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Subway, 272 Mid Rivers Center – score 98
- Subway, 4644 South St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- Subway, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Subway, 2955 North St. Peters Parkway – score 93 (Feb. 3), score 96 (Feb. 11)
- The Edge Fitness Club, 4025 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- The Goddard School, 700 Old Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Viet-Thai, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 88 (March 10), score 98 (March 17)
- Village of St. Peters Memory Care, 5300 Executive Centre Parkway – score 100
- Walmart Supercenter bakery and meat, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Wendy’s, 1676 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Westplex Sports, 3051 Industrial Park Place West Drive – score 100
Be the first to comment