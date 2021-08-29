St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Red Lobster, Bandana’s, China King and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of August 20 – 26, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 1 Ruggeri Drive – score 100

Timberland High School, 559 East Highway N – score 100

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 8 Wentzville Center – score 100

Wentzville South Middle School, 561 East Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

AFC Sushi at Schnuck’s, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Pheasant Point Elementary, 3450 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

Crossroads Elementary School, 7500 Highway N – score 100

Twin Chimneys Elementary School, 7396 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – scorer 100

Liberty High School, 2275 Sommers Road – score 100

St. Charles

Tango Argentina Food, 2418 West Clay Street Unit B – score 100 (opening)

Sodexo at Francis Howell High School, 7001 Highway 94 – score 100

Premier MO St Charles, 3151 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100

Weldon Spring

Mad Dog and Cats, 1005 Wolfrum Road – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Messiah Lutheran, 5911 Highway 94 – score 100

China King, 1025 Wolfrum Road – score 83

Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) Cooked PHF?s not properly cooled 5(pnt) – Pot stickers and crab Rangoon in temp danger zone cooling for unknown time. Suggest disposing of out of temp food. Observed flies and dead roaches. Rear door open allowing pest entry Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) Facility in need of cleaning. Discussed: Do not storevcigarettes near food. Do not keep children’s toys in kitchen Dishes to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Sodexo at Francis Howell Junior High School, 825 O’Fallon Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:

Oberweis Dairy, 7090 Mexico Road – score 100

O’Charley’s, 3975 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 91 (June 17), score 91 (June 28)

Old Hickory Golf Club/Pool, 1 Dye Club Drive – score 98

Papa John’s Pizza, 4171 North St. Peters Parkway – score 93 (June 15), score 98 (June 28)

Pizza Hut, 7315 Mexico Road – score 100

Pretzel Stop, 1650 Jungermann Road – score 100

Red Lobster, 4101 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Ruby Tuesday, 190 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 98

