St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Prados, Barrels Taphouse, Firebirds, 3rd Chute West and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 30 – August 5, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Fastlane, 21750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)

Wentzville

Mobil on the Run, 42 West Highway N – score 100

Pizza Ranch, 1225 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

BC’s Kitchen, 10 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 400 – score 100

Prados, 21 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 326 – score 100

Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 93

Employees not washing hands, properly 5(pnt) – Hands to be washed with glove change. Gloves to be change when soiled. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of bins at 2 ice machines soiled and in need of cleaning. Gasket to bev air soiled and in need of cleaning. Under side of Walk in refrigerator cooling unit soiled.

O’Fallon

Mike’s Grill and Tap, 2447 Highway K – score 98

Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DAMAGED WALLS THAT ARE NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE

18 North Central, 18, North Central Drive – score 100

Subway, 619 North Main Street – score 95

Mr Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 842 Bryan Road – score 96

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FRUIT FLIES BY DRAIN UNDER 3 COMPARTMENT SINK (CHECK PRODUCE UPON DELIVERY) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE ON SHELVING OBSERVED INNER ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED

JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub, 1090 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – follow up, desk approval

Barrels Taphouse and Grill, 6726 Highway N – score 93

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED BAR DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM (CORRECTED ONSITE) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED UTENSIL CONTAINER HEAVILY SOILED

Turtle Creek Pub & Grill, 128 Triad Center West – follow up, violation corrected

B Hall’s Family Grill, 3782 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

New China, 620 North Main Street – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leak at middle compartment of 3 comp sink collecting in can

Dollar Tree, 3808 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Jersey Mike’s, 2508 Highway K – score 91

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION No hot water at Handwash sink (at least 100° F) 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HANDSINK NEAR WALK IN COOLER IS NOT WORKING OBSERVED NO SOAP AT HANDSINK NEAR REGISTER (CORRECTED ONSITE) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER FLOORING SOILED OBSERVED DELI CASE COOLER BOTTOM SHELF SOILED

McDonald’s, 1001 North Main Street – score 100

Walgreen’s, 2920 Highway K – score 100

Cottleville

Okanes Kitchen, 4765 Highway N – score 98

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE AT TIME OF INSPECTION WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURS

Panda Express, 6081 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Bemo’s, 5373 Highway N – follow up, violation corrected

Fastlane, 994 Knaust Road – score 98

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION COURSE OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION

Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Charles

Hardee’s, 2701 Highway 94 N – score 94

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – SMALL GAPS ALONG OUTSIDE DOOR WEATHER SEAL. REPLACE/REPAIR BY NEXT INSPECTION. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DUST ACCUMULATION ON CEILING VENTS LOCATED ABOVE THE BLODGETT OVENS. OBSERVED 2020 LICENSE POSTED, 2021 LICENSE SHOULD BE POSTED.

Rally’s, 826 First Capitol Drive – follow up

New ceiling tiles back in place. New duct work complete.

Cornerstone Kitchen, 3944 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Stefanina’s Express, 3831 Elm Street – score 93

Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – OBSERVED TWO UNLABELED SPRAY BOTTLES IN THE BOXING/SERVICE COUNTER AREA. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DUST ACCUMULATION ON WIRE SHELVING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK

St. Joseph Hospital, 300 First Capitol Drive – score 100

88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 86

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND WASH SINK BACK OF HOUSE WITHOUT PAPER TOWELS OR DRYER. CORRECTED ON SITE. OBSEVED HAND WASH SINK BACK OF HOUSE WITH CLOTH RAGS AND POTHOLDERS IN BOWL OF SINK, MAKING THE SINK INACCESSIBLE/BLOCKED. OBSERVED HAND WASH SINK BACK OF HOUSE WITHOUT HAND WASH SIGNAGE. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO FOOD IN THE WALK IN COOLER DATED. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – ACCUMULATION OF DEBRIS BEHIND PREP COOLERS, REACH IN FREEZERS. ACCUMULATION OF DEBRIS ON WIRE SHELVING IN THE WALK IN FREEZER. ACCUMULATION OF DUST ON AND BETWEEN CEILING TILES. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHTING IN BATHROOM BURNT OUT. LAMP BEING USED FOR LIGHTING HAS UNSHIELDED BULB.

First Watch Restaurant, 1405 Beale Street #102 – score 95

Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) OBSERVED SMALL UNLABELED PEROXIDE BOTTLE. ALL SPRAY BOTTLES SHOULD BE LABELED WITH THE COMMON NAME OF THE CHEMICAL. CORRECTED ON SITE.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 1501 Beale Street – score 90

SERVESAFE EXPIRED 7/30/2021. INSPECTOR PROVIDED INFORMATION ON TESTING Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND SINK IN WAREWASHING AREA BLOCKED/INACCESSIBLE. CORRECTED ON SITE. OBSERVED HAND SINK IN SERVICE AREA WITHOUT SOAP. CORRECTED ON SITE.

Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park – score 100

West Alton

3rd Chute West, 14005 North Highway 94 – score 100 (opening)

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:

Discovery Kids Inc., 2451 Willott Road – score 95 (June 11), score 95 (June 17), score 100 (June 28)

Dollar General Store, 34 Harvester Square – score 98

Dominos Pizza, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 85 (June 7), score 93 (June 17), score 98 (June 28)

Erio’s Ristorante, 951 Jungermann Road – score 88 (June 18), score 98 (June 30)

Fastlane, 1425 Jungs Station Road – score 100

First Watch Restaurant, 312 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

Fit-Flavors, 6219 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Gettemeier’s, 269 Salt Lick Road – score 98

Golden Chicken, 632 Jungermann – score 98

Great Skate Roller Rink, 130 Boone Hills Drive – score 100

Growing Hills Academy, 417 South Church Street – score 100

