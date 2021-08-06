St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Prados, Barrels Taphouse, Firebirds, 3rd Chute West and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of July 30 – August 5, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Fastlane, 21750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)
Wentzville
- Mobil on the Run, 42 West Highway N – score 100
- Pizza Ranch, 1225 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- BC’s Kitchen, 10 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 400 – score 100
- Prados, 21 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 326 – score 100
- Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 93
Employees not washing hands, properly 5(pnt) – Hands to be washed with glove change. Gloves to be change when soiled.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of bins at 2 ice machines soiled and in need of cleaning. Gasket to bev air soiled and in need of cleaning.
Under side of Walk in refrigerator cooling unit soiled.
O’Fallon
- Mike’s Grill and Tap, 2447 Highway K – score 98
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DAMAGED WALLS THAT ARE NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE
- 18 North Central, 18, North Central Drive – score 100
- Subway, 619 North Main Street – score 95
- Mr Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 842 Bryan Road – score 96
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FRUIT FLIES BY DRAIN UNDER 3 COMPARTMENT SINK (CHECK PRODUCE UPON DELIVERY)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE ON SHELVING
OBSERVED INNER ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED
- JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub, 1090 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – follow up, desk approval
- Barrels Taphouse and Grill, 6726 Highway N – score 93
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED BAR DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM (CORRECTED ONSITE)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED UTENSIL CONTAINER HEAVILY SOILED
- Turtle Creek Pub & Grill, 128 Triad Center West – follow up, violation corrected
- B Hall’s Family Grill, 3782 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100
- New China, 620 North Main Street – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leak at middle compartment of 3 comp sink collecting in can
- Dollar Tree, 3808 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100
- Jersey Mike’s, 2508 Highway K – score 91
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION
No hot water at Handwash sink (at least 100° F) 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HANDSINK NEAR WALK IN COOLER IS NOT WORKING
OBSERVED NO SOAP AT HANDSINK NEAR REGISTER (CORRECTED ONSITE)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER FLOORING SOILED
OBSERVED DELI CASE COOLER BOTTOM SHELF SOILED
- McDonald’s, 1001 North Main Street – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 2920 Highway K – score 100
Cottleville
- Okanes Kitchen, 4765 Highway N – score 98
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE AT TIME OF INSPECTION WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURS
- Panda Express, 6081 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Bemo’s, 5373 Highway N – follow up, violation corrected
- Fastlane, 994 Knaust Road – score 98
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION COURSE OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION
- Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
St. Charles
- Hardee’s, 2701 Highway 94 N – score 94
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – SMALL GAPS ALONG OUTSIDE DOOR WEATHER SEAL. REPLACE/REPAIR BY NEXT INSPECTION.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DUST ACCUMULATION ON CEILING VENTS LOCATED ABOVE THE BLODGETT OVENS.
OBSERVED 2020 LICENSE POSTED, 2021 LICENSE SHOULD BE POSTED.
- Rally’s, 826 First Capitol Drive – follow up
New ceiling tiles back in place. New duct work complete.
- Cornerstone Kitchen, 3944 South Old Highway 94 – score 100
- Stefanina’s Express, 3831 Elm Street – score 93
Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – OBSERVED TWO UNLABELED SPRAY BOTTLES IN THE BOXING/SERVICE COUNTER AREA.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DUST ACCUMULATION ON WIRE SHELVING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK
- St. Joseph Hospital, 300 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- 88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 86
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND WASH SINK BACK OF HOUSE WITHOUT PAPER TOWELS OR DRYER. CORRECTED ON SITE.
OBSEVED HAND WASH SINK BACK OF HOUSE WITH CLOTH RAGS AND POTHOLDERS IN BOWL OF SINK, MAKING THE SINK INACCESSIBLE/BLOCKED.
OBSERVED HAND WASH SINK BACK OF HOUSE WITHOUT HAND WASH SIGNAGE.
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO FOOD IN THE WALK IN COOLER DATED.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – ACCUMULATION OF DEBRIS BEHIND PREP COOLERS, REACH IN FREEZERS.
ACCUMULATION OF DEBRIS ON WIRE SHELVING IN THE WALK IN FREEZER.
ACCUMULATION OF DUST ON AND BETWEEN CEILING TILES.
Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHTING IN BATHROOM BURNT OUT. LAMP BEING USED FOR LIGHTING HAS UNSHIELDED BULB.
- First Watch Restaurant, 1405 Beale Street #102 – score 95
Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt)
OBSERVED SMALL UNLABELED PEROXIDE BOTTLE. ALL SPRAY BOTTLES SHOULD BE LABELED WITH THE COMMON NAME OF THE CHEMICAL. CORRECTED ON SITE.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 1501 Beale Street – score 90
SERVESAFE EXPIRED 7/30/2021. INSPECTOR PROVIDED INFORMATION ON TESTING
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND SINK IN WAREWASHING AREA BLOCKED/INACCESSIBLE. CORRECTED ON SITE.
OBSERVED HAND SINK IN SERVICE AREA WITHOUT SOAP. CORRECTED ON SITE.
- Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park – score 100
West Alton
- 3rd Chute West, 14005 North Highway 94 – score 100 (opening)
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:
- Discovery Kids Inc., 2451 Willott Road – score 95 (June 11), score 95 (June 17), score 100 (June 28)
- Dollar General Store, 34 Harvester Square – score 98
- Dominos Pizza, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 85 (June 7), score 93 (June 17), score 98 (June 28)
- Erio’s Ristorante, 951 Jungermann Road – score 88 (June 18), score 98 (June 30)
- Fastlane, 1425 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- First Watch Restaurant, 312 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Fit-Flavors, 6219 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Gettemeier’s, 269 Salt Lick Road – score 98
- Golden Chicken, 632 Jungermann – score 98
- Great Skate Roller Rink, 130 Boone Hills Drive – score 100
- Growing Hills Academy, 417 South Church Street – score 100
Click here to see the previous week’s scores.
Be the first to comment