St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Plank Road Pizza, Ellbee’s, Heaven Scent Bakery and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of October 1 – 10, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

St. Vincent/St. Patrick Food Pantry, 230 West Fourth Street – score 100

Ellbee’s General Store, 6 West Main Street – score 100

Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – score 93

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) -Ice machine has excessive build-up. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) -Floors of walk-in cooler showing excessive accumulation of debris.

Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Boone Trail Elementary School, 555 East Highway N – score 100

Wentzville South Middle School, 561 East Highway N – score 100

Stone Creek Elementary School, 1850 Highway Z – score 100

Timberland High School, 559 East Highway N – score 98

Holt High School, 600 Campus Drive – score 100

Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive – score 100

Heritage Primary, 612 Blumhoff Avenue – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Lakeside Pub, 10600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Storage container stored on top of handwashing sink.

QuikTrip retail and concession, 8334 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Garden Villas of O’Fallon, 7092 South Outer 364 – score 93

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Sinks to be available and only used for hand washing Freezer generating ice throughout freezer. In need of repair.

Spice Bazaar, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

Frontier Middle School, 9233 Highway DD – score 100

The Brass Rail, 4601 Highway K – score 100

Firehouse Subs, 104 Laura K Drive – score 98

Tendercare Learning Center, 206 McDonald Lane – score 100

SNS Goodies, 55 Blue Brook Court – score 100

Aramark at Citi Mortgage, 1000 Technology Drive – score 100

Fastlane, 1001 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 98

Big T Deli, 1322 North Main Street – score 93

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Sink by dishes not adequately supplied. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)

QuikTrip, 801 Belleau Creek Road – score 100

The Irish Gypsy Bar and Grill, 1250 Bryan Road – score 100 (opening)

Schwan’s trucks, 71 Elaine Drive – all scored 100

Heaven Scent Bakery, 1133 Bryan Road – score 100

Dos Primos, 624 North Main Street – score 100

Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Some foods beyond 7 day hold date.

Country Club Car Wash, 2999 Highway K – score 98

Midwest Petroleum, 1060 Bryan Road – follow up, in compliance

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 850 Bryan Road – score 91

White Castle, 2212 Highway K – score 98

Bristol Restaurant, 2314 Technology Drive – score 100

Embers at Lead School, 507 South Cool Springs Road – score 100

St. Charles

Sha’s Coffee Teas N Things, 820 North Second Street – score 100

Sodexo at Francis Howell High School, 7001 Highway 94 – score 100

Little Treasures Academy, 1524 Heritage Landing – score 100

Main Street General Store, 143 North Main Street – score 100

Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up

Failure to post most recent inspection report

Powell Terrace Baptist Church, 704 Boone Avenue – score 100

Chartwell’s at Benton Elementary, 400 North Sixth Street – score 100

Chartwell’s at the City of St. Charles Early Childhood Center, 1301 Boones Lick Road – score 100

Chartwell’s at Coverdell Elementary, 2475 West Randolph Street – score 100

Sodexo at Castlio Elementary School, 1020 Dingledine Road – score 100

Target grocery, 3881 Mexico Road – score 95

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) Food that is unsafe, adulterated or contaminated (discarded) 5(pnt) – 14 cans dented removed Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt)

Target deli, 3881 Mexico Road – score 100

The Mocktail Lounge, 335 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)

St. Charles Children’s House, 318 South Duchesne – score 90

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Do not use food prep sink for handwashing Spider present in kitchen.

Savor the Southwest, 9 Cimarron Drive – score 100

Chartwell’s at Harris Elementary, 2800 Old Muegge Road – score 100

Hardee’s, 2023 Zumbehl Road – follow up, in compliance

Cottleville

Cottleville Fire District, 1385 Motherhead Road – score 100

Plank Road Pizza, 5212 Highway N – score 96

Observed fly swatter at dishwasher and 3-compartment sink, Corrected on Site Vent hood dirty 2(pnt)

Cottleville Wine Seller, 5314 Highway N – score 100

Augusta

Augusta Elementary School, 5541 Locust Street – score 100

Defiance

Our Lady’s Inn, 3607 Highway D – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from July 2020: