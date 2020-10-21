St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Plank Road Pizza, Ellbee’s, Heaven Scent Bakery and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of October 1 – 10, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- St. Vincent/St. Patrick Food Pantry, 230 West Fourth Street – score 100
- Ellbee’s General Store, 6 West Main Street – score 100
- Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – score 93
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) -Ice machine has excessive build-up.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) -Floors of walk-in cooler showing excessive accumulation of debris.
- Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – follow up, in compliance
- Boone Trail Elementary School, 555 East Highway N – score 100
- Wentzville South Middle School, 561 East Highway N – score 100
- Stone Creek Elementary School, 1850 Highway Z – score 100
- Timberland High School, 559 East Highway N – score 98
- Holt High School, 600 Campus Drive – score 100
- Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive – score 100
- Heritage Primary, 612 Blumhoff Avenue – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Lakeside Pub, 10600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Storage container stored on top of handwashing sink.
- QuikTrip retail and concession, 8334 Highway N – score 100
O’Fallon
- Garden Villas of O’Fallon, 7092 South Outer 364 – score 93
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Sinks to be available and only used for hand washing
Freezer generating ice throughout freezer. In need of repair.
- Spice Bazaar, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100
- O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100
- Frontier Middle School, 9233 Highway DD – score 100
- The Brass Rail, 4601 Highway K – score 100
- Firehouse Subs, 104 Laura K Drive – score 98
- Tendercare Learning Center, 206 McDonald Lane – score 100
- SNS Goodies, 55 Blue Brook Court – score 100
- Aramark at Citi Mortgage, 1000 Technology Drive – score 100
- Fastlane, 1001 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 98
- Big T Deli, 1322 North Main Street – score 93
No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Sink by dishes not adequately supplied.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
- QuikTrip, 801 Belleau Creek Road – score 100
- The Irish Gypsy Bar and Grill, 1250 Bryan Road – score 100 (opening)
- Schwan’s trucks, 71 Elaine Drive – all scored 100
- Heaven Scent Bakery, 1133 Bryan Road – score 100
- Dos Primos, 624 North Main Street – score 100
- Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 95
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Some foods beyond 7 day hold date.
- Country Club Car Wash, 2999 Highway K – score 98
- Midwest Petroleum, 1060 Bryan Road – follow up, in compliance
- Little Caesar’s Pizza, 850 Bryan Road – score 91
- White Castle, 2212 Highway K – score 98
- Bristol Restaurant, 2314 Technology Drive – score 100
- Embers at Lead School, 507 South Cool Springs Road – score 100
St. Charles
- Sha’s Coffee Teas N Things, 820 North Second Street – score 100
- Sodexo at Francis Howell High School, 7001 Highway 94 – score 100
- Little Treasures Academy, 1524 Heritage Landing – score 100
- Main Street General Store, 143 North Main Street – score 100
- Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up
Failure to post most recent inspection report
- Powell Terrace Baptist Church, 704 Boone Avenue – score 100
- Chartwell’s at Benton Elementary, 400 North Sixth Street – score 100
- Chartwell’s at the City of St. Charles Early Childhood Center, 1301 Boones Lick Road – score 100
- Chartwell’s at Coverdell Elementary, 2475 West Randolph Street – score 100
- Sodexo at Castlio Elementary School, 1020 Dingledine Road – score 100
- Target grocery, 3881 Mexico Road – score 95
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt)
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)
Food that is unsafe, adulterated or contaminated (discarded) 5(pnt) – 14 cans dented removed
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt)
- Target deli, 3881 Mexico Road – score 100
- The Mocktail Lounge, 335 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)
- St. Charles Children’s House, 318 South Duchesne – score 90
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Do not use food prep sink for handwashing
Spider present in kitchen.
- Savor the Southwest, 9 Cimarron Drive – score 100
- Chartwell’s at Harris Elementary, 2800 Old Muegge Road – score 100
- Hardee’s, 2023 Zumbehl Road – follow up, in compliance
Cottleville
- Cottleville Fire District, 1385 Motherhead Road – score 100
- Plank Road Pizza, 5212 Highway N – score 96
Observed fly swatter at dishwasher and 3-compartment sink, Corrected on Site
Vent hood dirty 2(pnt)
- Cottleville Wine Seller, 5314 Highway N – score 100
Augusta
- Augusta Elementary School, 5541 Locust Street – score 100
Defiance
- Our Lady’s Inn, 3607 Highway D – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from July 2020:
- ALDI, 343 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- ALDI, 1665 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Arabica Coffee, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 99016 – score 100
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Que, 4155 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Big Lots, 5881 Suemandy Road – score 100
- Brick Oven, 84 Spencer – score 96
- Cakes by Georgia, 7338 Mexico Road – score 100
- Chicken Coop, 449 South Church Street – score 100
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 101 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 96
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 4135 North Cloverleaf Drive – score 95
- China King, 919 Jungermann Road – score 100
- China King, 2967 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co., 6217 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Copper Chimney, 200 Mid Rivers Center – score 94
- Country Club Express Wash, 6280 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Courtyard by Marriott, 4341 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
