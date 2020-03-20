St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Pizza Ranch, MOD Pizza, Imo’s, and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of February 22 – 29, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

Maracas, 4600 Highway Z – follow up, in compliance

Fireside Bar & Grill, 30 West Highway D Ste. 103 – score 100

Defiance

Defiance Roadhouse, 2999 Highway 94 S – score 91

Certified food manager to be present when facility open. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed torn gasket at ice machine and coca cola glass front refrigerator accumulating condensate inside food compartment Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 3 comp sink middle compartment leaking and accumulation water below. Facility operating without current food license

Wentzville

MOD Pizza, 1976 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Pizza Ranch, 1225 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 1127 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Walk-in cooler not holding temperatures at or below 41 degrees.

Waffle House, 1131 West Pearce Boulevard – score 91

Observed raw meats being stored above pancake mix. Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Ice machine and ice bin show excess debris. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Under shelving in walk-in, ice machine, and 3-compartment sink

Subway, 608 West Pearce Boulevard – score 91

Food manager not present at time of inspection. Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Observed excessive food debris in hand sink. Observed food being stored below 6-inches from the floor/ground.

Chick-Fil-A, 1918 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Jack in the Box, 459 Hawk Ridge Trail – follow up, violation corrected

Lake Forest Golf & Country Club, 300 Yard Drive – follow up, in compliance

Dardenne Prairie

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 7863 Highway N – follow up, in compliance

Schnuck’s deli, 7909 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Jack in the Box, 910 Bryan Road – score 81

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PAPER TOWELS EMPTY AT TWO HANDSINKS Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED SOME OF THE FOODS IN THE WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT 7 DAY DATE MARKINGS Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOT HOLDING UNIT SHELVING, OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SOILED, OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED WITH DUST, OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED, OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED AND STARTING TO RUST, OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED 2020 PERMIT NOT AVAILABLE OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED

Llywelyn’s Pub, 905 Caledonia Drive – score 100

AFC Sushi, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market deli, 2235 Highway K – score 100

The Pasta House Company, 2558 Highway K – follow up, violation corrected

Sweetology, 2550 Highway K – score 100

Flik Intl at Mastercard, 2200 Mastercard Boulevard – score 100

Pho-Happy Wok, 2942 Highway K – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED 2020 PERMIT NOT AVAILABLE

JJ’s Restaurant, 200 Fort Zumwalt Square – score 98

Imo’s Pizza, 625 North Main Street – score 93

Food manager not present at time of inspection. PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Walk-in cooler not holding temperatures below 41 degrees F.

Papa John’s, 929 Highway K – score 98

O’Charley’s, 2204 Highway K – score 96

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACK DOOR. VISIBLE GAPS AT BACKDOOR LEAVE ENOUGH SPACE FOR POSSIBLE PEST ENTRY OBSERVED 2020 PERMIT NOT AVAILABLE

QuikTrip retail, 8601 Mexico Road – score 100

St. Charles

Funke’s Bar and Grill, 331 North Main Street – follow up, violation corrected

The Corner Bar & Grill, 571 First Capitol Drive – score 96

Observed an inadequate concentration of sanitizing solution in 3-compartment sink. Failure to post current food permit.

Fairwinds Rivers Edge, 600 Rivers Edge Drive – score 100

Hardee’s, 2701 Highway 94 S – score 94

Some gaskets (cooler door seals) found in poor repair. Some found with debris accumulation. 2 door short beverage-air reach in cooler in biscuit station not operational. If to remain, must be repaired and operational. Non functioning equipment to not remain in establishment. Found dust accumulation on air vents and surrounding ceiling tiles in kitchen. Found floors under the dry shelving inside the walk in cooler shell with debris accumulation. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Observed some light ballasts with unprotected light bulbs. Add light shields or replace with shatter resistance light bulbs.

Tango Argentina Food, 2012 Campus Drive – score 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1151 South Duchesne Drive – score 93

Employees medicine stored improperly 5(pnt) – Observed ibuprofen container stored in cooler with beer and other drinks. Container removed. Must be stored out of kitchen and in manner that cannot contaminate food. Observed floors/walls/ceilings with accumulation of debris. Most notable are FRP walls in kitchen, debris surrounding grease trap area and under dry shelving in this area. Observed drywall damage in utensil/pan storage area. Observed drywall damage in beer storage area in dry storage area. Observed damaged wall under 2 compartment sink by dishmachine. Observed paint in poor condition on drywall sections without FRP in dishwashing area.

First Watch Restaurant, 1405 Beale Street 102 – score 100

Walmart deli, bakery, grocery, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 100

Pine Room Bar, 1102 Perry Street – score 100

Bridgeway Behavioral Health, 1601 Old South River Road – score 100

Applebee’s, 2921 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Schnucks deli, retail, salad bar, seafood, bakery, 1950 Zumbehl Road – all scored 100

Spiros, 2275 Bluestone Drive – score 100

Smoothie King, 2101 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Ramzey Amoco, 1980 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Riverside Sweets, 416 South Main Street – score 100

Midwest Petroleum, 2675 West Clay Street – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 3754 Elm Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

T Arcobasso’s Italian Restaurant, 1057 Wolfrum Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020