St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Pirrone’s, West Allen Grill, Soulard Gyro, Hendrick’s BBQ

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 1 – 7, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

West Allen Grill, 9 West Allen Street – score 100

Sakura Hibachi & Sushi, 1119 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Youth in Need Head Start, 1200 Continental Drive – score 100

The Goddard School, 1513 Wentzville Parkway – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report.

88 China, 1933 Wentzville Parkway – follow up

51) Plumbing violation is resolved and water is properly supplied to prep sink. 10) Hand soap is available for use at hand sink at time of re inspection. 16) Sanitizer is available at 3 comp sink at tiem of re inspection. 20) No food items are sitting out cooling at time of reinspection. Vegetables sitting out awaiting cooking should be held at room temp for no more than 4 hours. Time out should be documented. Gardening tools should not be used for raking rice. Current inspection should be posted. Re inspection with score of N/A should not be posted in place of current inspection.

All Together Learning Center, 201 North Broadhead Lane – score 95

Target Store Deli, 1883 Wentzville Parkway – score 98

Lake Saint Louis

Bella E Vita, 10604 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

McDonald’s, 885 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98

Tyke Town Developmental Center, 2240 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

VIP Kids Daycare, 1306 Feise Road – score 98

Cottleville

Smoothie King, 4765 Highway N – score 100

Subway, 3949 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE

O’Fallon

Penn Station, 337 Winding Woods Drive – score 96

Observed 3rd compartment of 3 comp sink dripping. Drip does not appear to be plumbing related. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice bin ceiling and chute in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Lion’s Choice, 8710 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Pantera’s Pizza, 22 O’Fallon Square – score 100

Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – score 90

Unauthorized people in food prep areas 5(pnt) Observed storage of personal container of peanuts over raw vegetable food prep table. Person in charge is to protect food from undeclared allergens during preparation of foods. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at far north compartment of 3 comp sink.

The Shack, 2931 Highway K – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks to be used for hand washing only.

Wendy’s, 9701 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Soulard Gyro, 1220 Highway K – score 86

Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – Hand washing was not observed. No hot water at hand sink in front of kitchen. No soap observed at hand sink in back of kitchen (corrected on site by adding batteries to dispenser). Lid of the chest freezer found in poor repair. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leak observed at hand sink in front of kitchen.

Soulard Gyro, 1220 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Thai Kitchen, 8632 Mexico Road – score 91

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks to remain available for use for hand washing. Hand sinks should not be used for other purposes. Food stored in prohibited area 2(pnt) – Food and drink items should not be stored in ice used for human consumption. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine in need of cleaning to remove soiling.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – score 100

Fastlane Convenience Store, 1322 North Main Street – score 100

St. Charles

Hendrick’s BBQ, 1200 South Main Street – score 93

Observed some items soiled with debris accumulation. Items include floors under fryers, dry shelving in main kitchen, ceiling in main kitchen with some dust accumulation, walk in cooler shelving with debris, floors in lower level prep room with debris.–SHOWS IMPROVEMENT Metal damaged at cove in entry way to smaller walk in cooler–OBSERVED PIECE STILL DAMAGED. Located at entrance to smaller (meat) cooler from within larger prep cooler.

Course Coffee Roasters, 1218 North Second Street – score 100

88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 95

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 1501 Beale Street – score 100

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 1850 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Salvation Army Food Pantry, 2140 North Fourth Street – score 100

St. Charles Elks Lodge 690, 560 St. Peters Howell Road – follow up

Desk approved. Invoice showing correction of previous violation in documents.

Sushi Ai, 2009 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Green China Restaurant, 2148 First Capitol Drive – score 91

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Found handsink inaccessible by make table in kitchen. Items were removed from sink and sink made accessible. Corrected on site. All handsinks must remain accessible. Found #10 cans being re-used for food storage. Containers for food storage must be: Safe, durable, corrosion-resistant, non-absorbent, withstand repeated warewashing, be smooth and easily cleanable, and resistant to pitting, chipping, crazing, scratching, scoring, distortion, and decomposition. Found hood serviced since last inspection, but requiring cleaning. Found with grease accumulation. Cleaning tab indicates expiration date of this month. Requires professional cleaning. Found outsides of dry bulk tubs/bins with accumulation of debris and inside of handles with debris. Found sides of fryers with accumulation of debris. Found floors under and surrounding fryers with grease and debris accumulation. Found floors and walls throughout with debris accumulation. Clean all areas at an increased frequency to prevent buildup.

Pizza Hut Wing Street, 3793 New Town Boulevard – score 91

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Non-food contact surfaces found in need of more frequent cleaning to prevent buildup include: Shelving adjacent to fryers with grease buildup; Shelving over prep surface by walk in cooler with buildup; Floors, walls, and ceilings observed with accumulation of debris. Areas include: 3 compartment sink wall and caulking attaching sink to wall, includes wall surfaces under sink Floors surrounding fryer with large grease accumulation Ceiling tiles located above prepping area by walk in cooler entrance Observed health inspection from 07/16/18 posted. Must post most recent health inspection for public viewing.

Weldon Spring

El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 100

Subway, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2019