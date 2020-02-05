St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Pirrone’s, West Allen Grill, Soulard Gyro, Hendrick’s BBQ

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of January 1 – 7, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- West Allen Grill, 9 West Allen Street – score 100
- Sakura Hibachi & Sushi, 1119 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Youth in Need Head Start, 1200 Continental Drive – score 100
- The Goddard School, 1513 Wentzville Parkway – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection report.
- 88 China, 1933 Wentzville Parkway – follow up
51) Plumbing violation is resolved and water is properly supplied to prep sink.
10) Hand soap is available for use at hand sink at time of re inspection.
16) Sanitizer is available at 3 comp sink at tiem of re inspection.
20) No food items are sitting out cooling at time of reinspection.
Vegetables sitting out awaiting cooking should be held at room temp for no more than 4 hours. Time out should be documented. Gardening tools should not be used for raking rice.
Current inspection should be posted. Re inspection with score of N/A should not be posted in place of current inspection.
- All Together Learning Center, 201 North Broadhead Lane – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection report.
- Target Store Deli, 1883 Wentzville Parkway – score 98
Lake Saint Louis
- Bella E Vita, 10604 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- McDonald’s, 885 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98
- Tyke Town Developmental Center, 2240 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- VIP Kids Daycare, 1306 Feise Road – score 98
Cottleville
- Smoothie King, 4765 Highway N – score 100
- Subway, 3949 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE
O’Fallon
- Penn Station, 337 Winding Woods Drive – score 96
Observed 3rd compartment of 3 comp sink dripping. Drip does not appear to be plumbing related.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice bin ceiling and chute in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
- Lion’s Choice, 8710 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Pantera’s Pizza, 22 O’Fallon Square – score 100
- Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – score 90
Unauthorized people in food prep areas 5(pnt)
Observed storage of personal container of peanuts over raw vegetable food prep table. Person in charge is to protect food from undeclared allergens during preparation of foods.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at far north compartment of 3 comp sink.
- The Shack, 2931 Highway K – score 95
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks to be used for hand washing only.
- Wendy’s, 9701 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Soulard Gyro, 1220 Highway K – score 86
Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – Hand washing was not observed.
No hot water at hand sink in front of kitchen. No soap observed at hand sink in back of kitchen (corrected on site by adding batteries to dispenser).
Lid of the chest freezer found in poor repair.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leak observed at hand sink in front of kitchen.
- Soulard Gyro, 1220 Highway K – follow up, in compliance
- Thai Kitchen, 8632 Mexico Road – score 91
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks to remain available for use for hand washing. Hand sinks should not be used for other purposes.
Food stored in prohibited area 2(pnt) – Food and drink items should not be stored in ice used for human consumption.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine in need of cleaning to remove soiling.
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – score 100
- Fastlane Convenience Store, 1322 North Main Street – score 100
St. Charles
- Hendrick’s BBQ, 1200 South Main Street – score 93
Observed some items soiled with debris accumulation. Items include floors under fryers, dry shelving in main kitchen, ceiling in main kitchen with some dust accumulation, walk in cooler shelving with debris, floors in lower level prep room with debris.–SHOWS IMPROVEMENT
Metal damaged at cove in entry way to smaller walk in cooler–OBSERVED PIECE STILL DAMAGED. Located at entrance to smaller (meat) cooler from within larger prep cooler.
- Course Coffee Roasters, 1218 North Second Street – score 100
- 88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection report.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 1501 Beale Street – score 100
- Andy’s Frozen Custard, 1850 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Salvation Army Food Pantry, 2140 North Fourth Street – score 100
- St. Charles Elks Lodge 690, 560 St. Peters Howell Road – follow up
Desk approved. Invoice showing correction of previous violation in documents.
- Sushi Ai, 2009 Zumbehl Road – score 98
- Green China Restaurant, 2148 First Capitol Drive – score 91
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Found handsink inaccessible by make table in kitchen. Items were removed from sink and sink made accessible. Corrected on site. All handsinks must remain accessible.
Found #10 cans being re-used for food storage.
Containers for food storage must be: Safe, durable, corrosion-resistant, non-absorbent, withstand repeated warewashing, be smooth and easily cleanable, and resistant to pitting, chipping, crazing, scratching, scoring, distortion, and decomposition.
Found hood serviced since last inspection, but requiring cleaning. Found with grease accumulation. Cleaning tab indicates expiration date of this month. Requires professional cleaning.
Found outsides of dry bulk tubs/bins with accumulation of debris and inside of handles with debris.
Found sides of fryers with accumulation of debris.
Found floors under and surrounding fryers with grease and debris accumulation.
Found floors and walls throughout with debris accumulation.
Clean all areas at an increased frequency to prevent buildup.
- Pizza Hut Wing Street, 3793 New Town Boulevard – score 91
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Non-food contact surfaces found in need of more frequent cleaning to prevent buildup include: Shelving adjacent to fryers with grease buildup; Shelving over prep surface by walk in cooler with buildup; Floors, walls, and ceilings observed with accumulation of debris.
Areas include:
3 compartment sink wall and caulking attaching sink to wall, includes wall surfaces under sink
Floors surrounding fryer with large grease accumulation
Ceiling tiles located above prepping area by walk in cooler entrance
Observed health inspection from 07/16/18 posted. Must post most recent health inspection for public viewing.
Weldon Spring
- El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 100
- Subway, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2019
- Fastlane, 1425 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Fazoli’s, 5775 Suemandy Drive – score 100
- Fit4Me Foods, 6219 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Francis Howell North Concession Stand, 2549 Hackmann Road – score 100
- Fritzs Frozen Custard, 506 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Half Baked Cookie Dough Co, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1202 – score 100
- Imo’s, 312 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Jack in the Box, 6096 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Jimmy John’s, 4865 Mexico Road – score 98
- Karen’s Kids, 3857 McClay Road – score 100
- Kidstreet St. Peters, 2300 Willott Road – score 100
- Kokomo Joe’s, 4105 North Cloverleaf Drive – score 96
- Lil Mickey’s Memphis Barbeque, 1020 Cave Springs Boulevard – score 100
- Little Caesar’s, 4879 Mexico Road – score 92
- Main Street Diner, 315 Main Street – score 98
- McDonald’s, 3883 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- McDonald’s, 7890 Mexico Road – score 98
- Orlando’s Produce, 7875 Mexico Road – score 98
- Outback Steakhouse, 5228 North Service Road – score 100
- Pirrone’s Pizzeria, 299 Salt Lick Road – score 98
- Popeye’s, 401 Salt Lick Road – score 86
- Pretzelmaker, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1504 – score 100
- QuikTrip, 4646 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Rich’s Place, 4149 Highway 94 S – score96
- Rosy’s Cakes and Paco’s Tacos, 6240 Mexico Road – score 100
- Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta, 4139 Highway 94 South – score 98
- Schnuck’s bakery and chef express, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 100
- Schnuck’s deli and seafood, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – both scored 98
- Schnuck’s bakery, deli, seafood, salad bar, 48 Plaza 94 Drive – all scored 100
