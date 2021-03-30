St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Piece of Cake Bakery, Racanelli’s Pizza, Kyoto Steakhouse and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 18 – 26, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

McDonald’s, 21700 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Several equipment non contact surfaces such as specialty drink dispensers and ice machine bin in need of cleaning. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 3 comp sink wash compartment leaks at plumbing below.

New Melle

Dollar General, 4689 Highway Z – score 88

Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) Observed floor cleaner, isopropyl alcohol, and laundry detergent products stored on shelfs above food storage bag products on isle 19. Public bathroom door propped open at all times, when not in use. Most recent inspection not available upon request, or posted in publicly conspicuous location.

Dollar General, 4689 Highway Z – follow up, no posting of recent inspection report. Manager states that the report was never received by email. Report has been resent via email to smcconne@dollargeneral.com, as requested by store manager present during this follow-up inspection. Other items in compliance.

Wentzville

Fastlane, 21 East Highway N – score 100 (opening)

All Together Learning Center, 201 North Broadhead Lane – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Dollar Tree, 6113 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 95

Last inspection posted 2018.

O’Fallon

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 1165 Technology Drive – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Dish machine not sanitizing.

Walgreen’s, 4650 Highway K – score 100

Dollar Tree, 1630 Highway K – score 95

2018 inspection posted

Marco’s Pizza, 8201 Mexico Road 2 – score 91

Observed person in charge does not have a food safety certification Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed reach in cooler shelving soiled Observed walk in cooler floor soiled Observed can opener soiled Observed 2021 permit not posted

Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – score 100

Piece of Cake Bakery, 114 Triad Center W – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 1580 Bryan Road – score 93

Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEE FOOD ITEMS STORED STORED WITH CUSTOMER FOOD ITEMS IN REACH IN COOLER OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW

Desi Market, 1120 Technology Drive 113B – score 95

2016 report observed posted

El Mezon Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 2175 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)

Petro Mart, 914 Bryan Road – score 98

Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 2453 Highway K – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed can opener soiled Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Observed lights not shielded in back of kitchen

Jimmy John’s, 1264 Highway K – score 95

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – Observed person in charge at time of inspection without a food safety certificate

Kids R Kids, 123 Hutchings Farm Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Racanelli’s Pizza, 3945 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT THRESHOLD AT BACK DOOR Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GASKET IN WALK IN COOLER BROKEN AND NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE OBSERVED COVING IN NEED OF REPAIR AT 3 COMPARTMENT SINK Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SUGAR/SALT CONTAINER (OUTSIDE SOILED OBSERVED REACH IN COOLERS (SHELVING SOILED) OBSERVED KNIFE HOLDER SOILED

St. Charles

Walgreen’s, 2310 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Dollar General, 2871 Highway 94 N – score 91

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – missing from lunch meat holding cooler. Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter 2(pnt) – excessive trash accumulation along tree line located behind commercial dumpster location Most recent inspection not posted as required. Must be located in a publicly conspicuous location for review upon request.

Dollar Tree, 3768 Elm Street – score 95

2019 inspection report posted for public display.

Walgreen’s, 3800 Elm Street – score 93

Men’s bathroom sink is clogged. Previous inspection report not posted.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Dollar General Store, 520 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance

Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park Drive – score 100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 3456 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 100

Weldon Spring

Scrambled Eggs, 1009 Wolfrum Road – score 93

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks should be used only for hand washing. Freezer accumulating frozen water below refrigeration unit within freezer. This moisture should not accumulate within unit.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020:

Karen’s Kids, 3857 McClay Road – score 100

Kinder Care Learning Center, 4150 S Cloverleaf Drive – score 98

Kyoto Steakhouse of Japan, 4054 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 100

Little Caesar’s, 4879 Mexico Road – score 96

Little Learners of St. Peters, 605 S Church Street – score 95 (Jan. 14), score 100 (Jan. 25)

Liz’s Filipino Desserts, 1215 Jungermann Road – score 100

Longhorn Steak House, 3979 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Maria Bonita Mexican Grill, 1287 Jungermann Road – score 96

Mid Rivers Day Care, 349 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Mobil Mart, 203 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Noto, 5105 Westwood Drive Ste. B – score 100

O’Charley’s, 3975 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94

On the Hook Fish and Chips, 1211 SE Century Drive – score 100

Papa John’s Pizza, 4171 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Pretzel Stop, 1650 Jungermann Road – score 100

QuikTrip, 4646 South St. Peters Parkway – score 96

Red Lobster, 4101 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Rock Star Taco Shack, 4109 North Cloverleaf Drive – score 100

Ruby Tuesday, 190 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 100

Schnuck’s bakery, deli, seafood, chef express, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100

Scooter’s Coffee, 322 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Sonic, 651 Salt Lick Road – score 98

St. Louis Bread Co., 6185 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Starbuck’s, 6187 Mid Rivers Mall Drive -s core 100

Stefanina’s Express, 652 Jungermann Road – score 98

The Learning Experience, 600 Bond Street – score 100

Learning Experience/Academy of Early Education, 515 Florence Drive – score 100

Click here to see last week’s scores.