St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Picasso’s, Blue Sky Cafe, English Shop and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of November 1o – 16, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

St. Theodore School, 5059 Highway P – score 100

New Melle

Bavarian Smoke Haus, 4695 Highway Z – follow up, violations abated

Wentzville

Wentzville Tower 12, 100 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100

St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 701 South Church Street – score 100

Josephville

St. Joseph School Cafeteria, 1410 Josephville Road – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Schnuck’s retail, seafood, bakery, 7909 Highway N – all scored 100

O’Fallon

Schnuck’s salad bar, 3029 Highway K – score 100

Schnuck’s deli, 3029 Highway K – score 96

Mount Hope Elementary School, 1099 Mount Hope Lane – score 100

O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 North Main Street – score 100

Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street – score 100

Hope High School, 307 West Pitman Street – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) discussed cleaning of grid above oven burner top before next school session

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Fort Zumwalt HS DECA Jungle Cafe, 840 Lone Star Drive – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Assumption School, 203 West Third Street – score 100

IHOP, 1912 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2352 Highway K – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GASKET IN GRILL COOLER IN NEED OF REPAIR Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CHICKEN HOLDING UNIT SOILED WITH GREASE (UNDERNEATH UNIT). OBSERVED MEX COOLER SHELVING SOILED

Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin and ice machine interior ibn need of cleaning to remove build up. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Replace cracked / Broken light covers

Nancy’s Pizza, 2007 Highway K – score 93

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO SOAP OR PAPER (6-301.11) TOWELS AT HAND SINK IN DISH ROOM- ALL HAND SINKS NEED TO BE STOCKED Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER SHELVING SOILED

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6674 Keaton Corporate Parkway – score 100

Blue Sky Cafe and Bar, 9999 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Great Escape, 900 Caledonia Drive – score 100

St. Paul

Food Service Consultants at St. Paul School, 1235 Church Road – score 100

St. Charles

Picasso’s Coffee, 101 North Main Street – score 100

Taco Bell, 620 South Fifth Street – score 86

No person in charge with a 5 year management level certification. Risk 3 facilities require one person to have a 5 year certification. When this person is not on staff, another person in charge must have a basic level certification from an ANSI accredited source. Found employee using a personal phone while wearing gloves. Returned to task without removing gloves, washing hands, and reapplying new gloves. Corrected Found QT coffee stored in hot holding cabinet with taco shells. Removed and corrected. Found hot water not reaching 100F at handsink by first aid kit. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt)- Found personal items stored on prep table in kitchen. Must use a designated location, not located in kitchen for storage of personal items (coats, phones, etc.)

Doozle’s Frozen Custard, 3156 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 95

Imo’s Pizza, 3720 Elm Street – follow up, in compliance

Towneplace Suites, 1800 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Sonic Drive In, 2015 South Old Highway 94 – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found floors and wall around grease tank and co tanks with grease accumulation. Found grease buildup under flattop and on wall behind unit. Found lower shelves on work tables and table by flattop with debris accumulation. Floors under shelves, including drying shelving, found with debris accumulation. Found cut outs for items with accumulation of debris.Found tile cove damaged by mop sink area. Found unnecessary items and clutter in employee area. organize and clean. Found mold-like substance along caulk line above cove base in main 3 compartment sink area. Found mold-like substance on caulk at 3 compartment sink against wall.

The English Shop, 423 South Main Street – score 100

Kilwin’s of St. Charles, 300 South Main Street – score 100

All Occasion Banquet Center, 111 Compass Point Drive – score 100

Element Church, 1450 Wall Street – score 100

All in Bait & Tackle, 2360 Highway D – score 100

Schnuck’s bakery, retail, seafood, salad bar, 1900 First Capitol Drive – all scored 100

Schnuck’s deli, 1900 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Little Jem’s Learning Center, 4056 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Bogey Hills Country Club concession, 1120 Country Club Road – score 100

El Pueblito, 1411 South First Capitol Drive G – score 93

Observed 2020 License not posted. Observed most recent inspection report not posted

Domino’s Pizza, 1966 South Old Highway 94 – follow up, in compliance

Food Service Consultants at St. Elizabeth – St. Robert, 1 Seton Court – score 100

Jack in the Box, 3710 Elm Street – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED SOME FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT A 7 DAY DATE MARKING (STICKER DATE NOT SHOWING-RUBBED OFF)

MOD Pizza, 1988 First Capitol Drive – follow up, in compliance

Midtowne Market bakery, 317 Hawthorne Avenue – score 96

Found excessive ice build up in walk in freezer. Ice found on boxes, shelving, and under refrigeration unit. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Areas found with accumulation of food and debris include the following: Fan covers in walk in cooler, Dry bulk containers in back room, Floors under shelving. Most notable in back room. Floors around and under fryer area. Wooden looking cabinets interior and exterior. Dishmachine area and dishmachine All items should be cleaned at frequency to prevent buildup.

Midtowne Market deli and grocery, 317 Hawthorne Avenue – both scored 98

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found accumulation of debris on floors around ovens, fryers, and under shelving. Found accumulation on wood cabinets. Clean areas at an increased frequency to prevent buildup. Found mold-like substance on ceiling tiles above freezers and on plaster/gypsum ceilings in same area. Water damage to ceiling tiles in this area.

Lion’s Choice, 3140 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 98

88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 91

OBSERVED TOOTHPASTE AND TOOTHBRUSH STORED IN REACH IN COOLER WITH FOOD Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED. OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSONAL ITEMS IMPROPERLY STORED

Subway, 2230 North Third Street – score 93

No person in charge with minimum requirement for food safety handler certification. Risk 3 facilities must have 1 person with a 5 year management level certification. When this person is not on staff, another employee who is on staff must have a basic level food safety certification. Found inspection from 05/02/19 posted. Most recent inspection completed on 11/04/19. Must post most recent inspection for public viewing.

Arby’s, 1830 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Big Woody’s BBQ, 1821 Zumbehl Road – score 96

In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed tongs stored too close to hand wash sink. Corrected on site. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed floor in kitchen and shelving in fridge dirty. Hand wash sinks for handwashing only. Proper storage of chemicals and food. Chemicals should be stored below food.

Just 4 Us, 1579 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Weldon Spring

Whitmoor Country Club The Crossing and pool concession, 1100 Whitmoor Drive – both scored 100

St. Peters

Church on the Rock, 888 Birdie Hills Road – score 100

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from August 2020: