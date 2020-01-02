St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Petrichor Brewing, Field Box, Firehouse Subs

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 4 – 10, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

Mannino’s Market Too, 5023 Highway P – score 95

Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – discussed spray bottle labeling

Wentzville

Dairy Queen, 702 South Church Street – score 100

Yo! Salsa, 2 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Burger King at Walmart, 1971 Wentzville Parkway – score 98

Circle K, 2200 Granville Drive – score 100

Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – score 88

No one food safety certified. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed inside ceiling of ice machine in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at plumbing below 3 compartment sink. Discussed: storage of non food related items. Some shelving is not smooth and easily cleanable and should be made smooth and easily cleanable. Non employees shouldn’t be in kitchen. Monitor cooling of foods such as beans to ensure cooled from 135 to 70 in 2 hours and 70 to 41 in next 4 hours to ensure control of bacterial growth. Repair gasket at freezer.

Arby’s, 1988 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Chapel of the Lake, 11000 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 91

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – Observed containers of raw chicken over batter in walkin cooler. Corrected on-site by manager. Observed scoop with handle in product in sugar bin by drive thru window. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed food debris/dirt on the following surfaces: wall by drive thru pop machine (and single use cup covers), handle on mayo/sandwich cooler, cover/handle on rice bin, walkin freezer floor, walkin freezer door/wall (food debris), floor under stacks of flour storage in chicken prep area, walkin cooler door handle, walkin cooler shelves. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Repair handwash sink by 3 compartment sink (spigot is not tight so it twists/falls to the side).

Dardenne Prairie

Happy China, 7871 Highway N – score 100

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7707 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Red Robin, 1440 Mexico Loop Road E – score 100

IHOP, 1912 Highway K – score 100

Just 4 Us Academy, 1031 Bryan Road – score 100

Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street – score 100

Petrichor Brewing, 7434 Village Center Drive – score 96

Observed jug of sanitizer at kitchen dishwasher was empty. Staff notified to replace at time of inspection. Consumer Advisory requirement for raw or undercooked foods 5(pnt) – Provide consumer advisory on menus for raw/undercooked foods.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Dos Primos, 624 North Main Street – score 98

White Castle, 2212 Highway K – score 93

Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) unable to locate permit

Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza, 2968 Highway K – score 94

Front reach in cooler leaking water into lower compartment creating increased potential for bacterial growth. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Some shelving in need of cleaning. Microwaves and reach in cooler lower compartments in need of cleaning. Inside ceiling of ice machine in need of cleaning. Ceiling and vents soiled and in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Thoele Convenience Store, 4425 Highway 79 – score 100

Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed torn/damaged gaskets on prep coolers in grill line. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on shelves (dry good, bread area), ice machine edge (black dirt), microwaves, floors.

Firehouse Subs, 104 Laura K Drive – score 100

Burger King, 2882 Highway K – score 100

St. Charles

NHC Healthcare, 35 Sugar Maple Lane – score 100

Chickens Catering, 142 North Main Street – score 95

Observed raw chicken and raw fish stored over ground raw beef. Observed precooked sausage stored on shelf with raw ground beef and under raw chicken and raw fish. Arrange each type of food in coolers so that cross contamination of one type with another is prevented. Ready to eat foods must be stored above any raw products. Raw intact fish and raw intact beef products must be stored above raw ground beef. Raw poultry products must be stored below all other food items. Corrected on site and signage on proper storage added.

Little Jem’s Learning Center, 4056 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Burger King, 2320 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Olympia Athletics & Events Centre, 49 Lawrence Street – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report

Arrow Senior Living at the Boulevard 3340, 3330 Ehlmann Road – score 100

Arrow Senior Living at the Boulevard 3330, 3330 Ehlman Road – score 100

Arrow Senior Living at the Boulevard 3350, 3330 Ehlman Road – score 95

Found dishmachine at 0 ppm chlorine. To discontinue use of machine until corrected. Will follow up within 3 days to verify corrected.

Arrow Senior Living at the Boulevard 3350, 3330 Ehlman Road – follow up, in compliance

Sunshine Home Care, 618 Hemsath Road – score 90

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION No soap at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO SOAP AT THE ONLY HANDSINK IN THE KITCHEN (CORRECTED ONSITE)

Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, 2840 West Clay Street – score 93

Sanitizer too strong 5(pnt) – Found quat based sanitizer on 3 compartment sink above 400 ppm. Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed chicken thawing in standing water. Water must be left running.

Harvester Residential Care, 35 Lillian Drive – score 96

Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SINGLE USE ITEMS STORED ON THE FLOOR (LOWER LEVEL Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN SEALS IN REACH IN COOLER

Lindenwood University Food Service Student Center, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100

Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1455 Bass Pro Drive – score 96

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED NO HANDWASHING SIGNAGE AT HANDSINKS AND EMPLOYEE RESTROOM Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BROKEN DOOR SEAL IN WALK IN COOLER,REACH IN FREEZER & REACH IN COOLER. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING RUSTED AND NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE

Fast Food Pantry, 1806 Boones Lick Road B – score 100

Arby’s, 3786 Elm Street – score 98

Mount Carmel Communities, 723 First Capitol Drive – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed broken seals on doors in reach in coolers Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed bottom of ice scoop container soiled. Observed soda nozzle rim area soiled. Observed utensil drawer soiled

JJ’s Bar & Grill, 1215 South Duchesne Drive – score 100

Bogey Hills Country Club, 1120 Country Club Road – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 48 DEGREES. (CORRECTED ONSITE, FOOD WAS THROWN AWAY AND DIAL IN REACH IN COOLER WAS ADJUSTED) CHECKED TEMPERATURE IN COOLER BEFORE LEAVING AND IT WAS AT 38 DEGREES

AMC Theatres Streets of St. Charles 8, 311 Lombard Street – score 98

Arby’s, 1830 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Artistic Affairs Catering, 1336 Caulks Hill Road – score 98

La Tia & Pancho’s Cantina & Grill, 140 North Main Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Whitmoor Country Club club house, 1100 Whitmoor Drive – score 100

Augusta

Pleasant Hill Memorial UM Church, 415 Lee Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2019