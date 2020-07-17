St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Peace Love Coffee, Candy City and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of July 8 – 14, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Burger King, 1020 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 94
Hand sink should be maintained clean,
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Single service items to be stored in clean area not on soiled surface or where can be contaminated by chemicals or personal items
refrigeration unit in walk in cooler is dripping condensate over covered food. Refrigeration piping should be properly wrapped to prevent condensate formation.
Ceiling vents in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
- Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, 357 Shockdrake Court – score 100
- Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
O’Fallon
- The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – score 100
Augusta
- Kickstand H2, 5533 Water Street – score 100
St. Charles
- McNair Park Aquatic Center, 3200 Droste Road – follow up, in compliance
- Peace Love Coffee, 524 South Main Street – score 100 (opening)
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2020
- Aro-Mart, 3755 Highway 94 S – score 100
- Aunt B’s at Menard’s, 151 Spencer Road – score 100
- Barnes & Noble, 320 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 179 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. C – score 98
- Caddy’s Bar & Grill, 200 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Candy City, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive ste. 2064 – score 96
- China Star, 38 Harvester Square – score 98
- Dollar General Store, 34 Harvester Square – score 98
- El Mezon Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 140 Salt Lick Road – score 96
- Elmers Old Town Tavern, 8 Main Street – score 100
- Field Box, 4 Main Street – score 91 (May 15), score 96 (May 26)
- Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 506 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Hall and Property Board Professional FF, 115 McMenamy Road – score 98
- Hobo’s at the Legion, 200 Main Street – score 100
Be the first to comment