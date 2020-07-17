St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Peace Love Coffee, Candy City and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 8 – 14, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Burger King, 1020 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 94

Hand sink should be maintained clean, Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Single service items to be stored in clean area not on soiled surface or where can be contaminated by chemicals or personal items refrigeration unit in walk in cooler is dripping condensate over covered food. Refrigeration piping should be properly wrapped to prevent condensate formation. Ceiling vents in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, 357 Shockdrake Court – score 100

Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

O’Fallon

The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – score 100

Augusta

Kickstand H2, 5533 Water Street – score 100

St. Charles

McNair Park Aquatic Center, 3200 Droste Road – follow up, in compliance

Peace Love Coffee, 524 South Main Street – score 100 (opening)

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2020