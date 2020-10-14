St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Pasta House, Krispy Kreme, Grillo’s Chop & Barrel and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of September 21 – 30, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

The Grotto Grill, 5074 Highway P – score 100

Wentzville

Tommy Boy’s Bar & Grill, 1229 Wentzville Parkway – follow up, in compliance

The Morgan School, 100 Perry Cate Boulevard – score 100

Schnuck’s retail and seafood, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Save A Lot, 715 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Rookies Bar & Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Equipment in need of cleaning.

Lake Saint Louis

Grillo’s Chop & Barrel, 6289 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100 (opening)

Subway, 1321 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Duello Elementary School, 1814 Duello Road – score 100

Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 93

No soap at sink 5(pnt) Food stored below 6-inches in walk-in cooler.

Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Dam-It Joe’s, 28 Auvergne Drive – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

QuikTrip retail and concession, 1150 Feise Road – both scored 100

The Morgan School, 7401 South Outer 364 – score 100

Fort Zumwalt Ostmann Elementary, 200 Meriwether Lewis Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – follow up

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Both hand sinks still leak at time of re inspection

Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – follow up, violations abated

Midwest Petroleum, 1060 Bryan Road – score 88

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Brands Big Bites, Tuscan Sun, Ball Park all cold sandwiches must have sell by dates

QuikTrip concession, 8601 Mexico Road – score 100

ALDI, 8615 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100

South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road – score 100

Schnuck’s retail and bakery, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – both scored 100

Schuck’s seafood, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Schnuck’s bakery, retail and seafood, 3029 Highway K – all scored 100

Liberty High School, 2275 Sommers Road – score 100

Discovery Ridge Elementary School, 2523 Sommers Road – score 100

Beth Academy Daycare, 4301 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

QuikTrip retail, 801 Belleau Creek Road – score 95

QuikTrip concession, 801 Belleau Creek Road – score 100

Dardenne Elementary, 2621 Highway K – score 100

Pheasant Point Elementary, 3450 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing Drive – score 100

Amerikids Christian Center, 1017 North Main Street – score 100

Walmart retail, 1307 Highway K – score 95

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – lack of drying item at produce and meat cutting hand wash stations

Walmart bakery, 1307 Highway K – score 100

Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Park Place Assisted Living II, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Park Place Senior Living, 2002 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Starbuck’s Coffee, 4581 Highway K – score 100

Timber Creek Grill, 1120 Technology Drive – score 93

Employees shall wash hands with glove change or when hands become soiled. Hands shall be dried with paper towels which are protected from contamination. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – equipment such as ice machine and refrigerator blowers and can opener and shelving in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Chemicals such as bug killers should be stored in storage area away from work area and only used when kitchen is closed. Facilities should be cleaned after use. Ceiling in kitchen in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

St. Charles

Burger King, 2320 First Capitol Drive – score 94

food related items to be stored above floor and ice bin to remain covered. a food related items such as wrappers and gloves to be stored where they are kept clean. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Surfaces such as racks and other equipment holding food to be cleaned to remove build up.

Taste of Mayberry Kettlecorn, 124 Oakridge West Drive – score 100

Sodexo at Barnwell Junior High, 1035 Jungs Station Road – score 100

Little Guppy child Development Center, 3151 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100

Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 324 South Third Street – score 100

St. Peter School, 201 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Sodexo at Becky David Elementary, 1155 Jungs Station Road – score 98

Kinder Care Learning Center, 1900 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Game Day Gourmet, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1041 Regency Parkway – score 100

QuikTrip retail and concession, 2260 First Capitol Drive – both scored 100

Subway, 1352 South Fifth Street – score 96

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed dripping in walk in refrigerator resulting in moisture accumulation of food. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Moisture contaminating outside of containers and shelving in storage in refrigerators.

La Belle Vie/The Cafe at Frenchtown, 1200 North Second Street – score 100 (opening)

Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 90

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed hand sink in prep area jammed, unable to dispense paper towels in a sanitary way. Observed paper towel dispenser at hand sink at cook line empty. Observed damaged paper towel dispenser in women’s restroom. Observed most recent inspection report not posted on premises.

Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1530 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100

Chartwell’s at Hardin Middle School, 1950 Elm Street – score 100

Chartwell’s at Blackhurst Elementary, 2000 Elm Street – score 100

QuikTrip concession and retail, 3889 Mexico Road – both scored 100

Ruler Foods, 2460 West Clay Street – score 98

Food Service Consultants at Duchesne HS, 2550 Elm Street – score 100

Chartwell’s at Orchard Farm Early Learning, 3489 Boschertown Road – score 100

Sam’s Club retail and bakery, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – both scored 100

Sam’s Club Cafe, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Cleaning supplies to be stored apart from food related items. Moisture accumulation in walk in refrigerator should be removed

Sam’s Club Rotisserie Chicken, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink in prep should remain clean and free of debris. Utensils to be maintained clean and stored clean. Chemicals to be stored away from food related items.

Fujisan Franchising Corp at Sam’s Club, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Crossmark at Sam’s Club, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Tru by Hilton, 333 Camelback Road – score 00

Cottleville

Sodexo at Warren Elementary School, 141 Weiss Road – score 100

Krispy Kreme, 6021 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Exit 6 Pub and Brewery, 5055 Highway N 113 – score 100

Vanbuskirk Artisanal, 5326 Highway N – score 100

Mannino’s Market, 5205 Highway N – score 100

Weldon Spring

Sodexo at Bryan Middle School, 605 Independence Road – score 100

Sodexo at Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Parkway – score 100

Faith Academy Church Kitchen and Coffee Bar, 300 Siedentop Road – both scored 100

Sacred Groundz, 39 Clarksburg Court – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020: