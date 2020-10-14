St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Pasta House, Krispy Kreme, Grillo’s Chop & Barrel and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of September 21 – 30, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Flint Hill
- The Grotto Grill, 5074 Highway P – score 100
Wentzville
- Tommy Boy’s Bar & Grill, 1229 Wentzville Parkway – follow up, in compliance
- The Morgan School, 100 Perry Cate Boulevard – score 100
- Schnuck’s retail and seafood, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100
- Save A Lot, 715 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Rookies Bar & Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93
Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
Equipment in need of cleaning.
Lake Saint Louis
- Grillo’s Chop & Barrel, 6289 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Subway, 1321 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
- Duello Elementary School, 1814 Duello Road – score 100
- Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 93
No soap at sink 5(pnt)
Food stored below 6-inches in walk-in cooler.
- Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – follow up, in compliance
- Dam-It Joe’s, 28 Auvergne Drive – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- QuikTrip retail and concession, 1150 Feise Road – both scored 100
- The Morgan School, 7401 South Outer 364 – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt Ostmann Elementary, 200 Meriwether Lewis Drive – score 100
O’Fallon
- Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – follow up
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Both hand sinks still leak at time of re inspection
- Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – follow up, violations abated
- Midwest Petroleum, 1060 Bryan Road – score 88
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Brands Big Bites, Tuscan Sun, Ball Park
all cold sandwiches must have sell by dates
- QuikTrip concession, 8601 Mexico Road – score 100
- ALDI, 8615 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100
- South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road – score 100
- Schnuck’s retail and bakery, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – both scored 100
- Schuck’s seafood, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Schnuck’s bakery, retail and seafood, 3029 Highway K – all scored 100
- Liberty High School, 2275 Sommers Road – score 100
- Discovery Ridge Elementary School, 2523 Sommers Road – score 100
- Beth Academy Daycare, 4301 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100
- QuikTrip retail, 801 Belleau Creek Road – score 95
- QuikTrip concession, 801 Belleau Creek Road – score 100
- Dardenne Elementary, 2621 Highway K – score 100
- Pheasant Point Elementary, 3450 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100
- West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing Drive – score 100
- Amerikids Christian Center, 1017 North Main Street – score 100
- Walmart retail, 1307 Highway K – score 95
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – lack of drying item at produce and meat cutting hand wash stations
- Walmart bakery, 1307 Highway K – score 100
- Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100
- Park Place Assisted Living II, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100
- Park Place Senior Living, 2002 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100
- Starbuck’s Coffee, 4581 Highway K – score 100
- Timber Creek Grill, 1120 Technology Drive – score 93
Employees shall wash hands with glove change or when hands become soiled. Hands shall be dried with paper towels which are protected from contamination.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – equipment such as ice machine and refrigerator blowers and can opener and shelving in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
Chemicals such as bug killers should be stored in storage area away from work area and only used when kitchen is closed. Facilities should be cleaned after use.
Ceiling in kitchen in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
St. Charles
- Burger King, 2320 First Capitol Drive – score 94
food related items to be stored above floor and ice bin to remain covered.
a food related items such as wrappers and gloves to be stored where they are kept clean.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Surfaces such as racks and other equipment holding food to be cleaned to remove build up.
- Taste of Mayberry Kettlecorn, 124 Oakridge West Drive – score 100
- Sodexo at Barnwell Junior High, 1035 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Little Guppy child Development Center, 3151 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100
- Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 324 South Third Street – score 100
- St. Peter School, 201 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Sodexo at Becky David Elementary, 1155 Jungs Station Road – score 98
- Kinder Care Learning Center, 1900 Zumbehl Road – score 98
- Game Day Gourmet, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1041 Regency Parkway – score 100
- QuikTrip retail and concession, 2260 First Capitol Drive – both scored 100
- Subway, 1352 South Fifth Street – score 96
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed dripping in walk in refrigerator resulting in moisture accumulation of food.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Moisture contaminating outside of containers and shelving in storage in refrigerators.
- La Belle Vie/The Cafe at Frenchtown, 1200 North Second Street – score 100 (opening)
- Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 90
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed hand sink in prep area jammed, unable to dispense paper towels in a sanitary way.
Observed paper towel dispenser at hand sink at cook line empty. Observed damaged paper towel dispenser in women’s restroom.
Observed most recent inspection report not posted on premises.
- Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1530 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100
- Chartwell’s at Hardin Middle School, 1950 Elm Street – score 100
- Chartwell’s at Blackhurst Elementary, 2000 Elm Street – score 100
- QuikTrip concession and retail, 3889 Mexico Road – both scored 100
- Ruler Foods, 2460 West Clay Street – score 98
- Food Service Consultants at Duchesne HS, 2550 Elm Street – score 100
- Chartwell’s at Orchard Farm Early Learning, 3489 Boschertown Road – score 100
- Sam’s Club retail and bakery, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – both scored 100
- Sam’s Club Cafe, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
Cleaning supplies to be stored apart from food related items.
Moisture accumulation in walk in refrigerator should be removed
- Sam’s Club Rotisserie Chicken, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink in prep should remain clean and free of debris.
Utensils to be maintained clean and stored clean. Chemicals to be stored away from food related items.
- Fujisan Franchising Corp at Sam’s Club, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Crossmark at Sam’s Club, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Tru by Hilton, 333 Camelback Road – score 00
Cottleville
- Sodexo at Warren Elementary School, 141 Weiss Road – score 100
- Krispy Kreme, 6021 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Exit 6 Pub and Brewery, 5055 Highway N 113 – score 100
- Vanbuskirk Artisanal, 5326 Highway N – score 100
- Mannino’s Market, 5205 Highway N – score 100
Weldon Spring
- Sodexo at Bryan Middle School, 605 Independence Road – score 100
- Sodexo at Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Parkway – score 100
- Faith Academy Church Kitchen and Coffee Bar, 300 Siedentop Road – both scored 100
- Sacred Groundz, 39 Clarksburg Court – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020:
- New Ho’s Chinese, 6646 Mexico Road – score 93 (June 16), score 98 (June 29)
- Nutrition Stop, 4101 Mexico Road Ste. K – score 100
- Old Hickory Golf Club, 1 Dye Club Drive – score 100
- Old Hickory Golf Club pool, 1 Dye Club Drive – score 95 (June 4), score 100 (June 15)
- Olive Garden, 5815 Suemandy Drive – score 100
- Panda Express, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1212 – score 100
- Parrot’s Bar & Grill, 2951 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Petro Mart, 664 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 4219 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Popeye’s, 401 Salt Lick Road – score 88 (June 2), score 86 (June 11), score 96 (June 19)
- Popeye’s, 1640 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Pretzelmaker MR lower level, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1504 – score 100
- Pretzelmaker MR upper level, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste 2014 – score 98
- Primrose School, 1001 Heritage Crossing – score 100
- Red Robin, 317 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Redbirds Sports Bar and Grill, 4223 North St. Peters Parkway – score 94
- Schnuck’s, 60 Harvester Square – score 98
- Shady Springs Concession, 3888 Shady Springs Lane – score 100
- SPAA Woodland Concession Stand, 1 Woodland Parkway – score 100
- St. Louis Bread, 290 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 98
- Starbuck’s, 7098 Mexico Road – score 100
- Subway, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway Ste. G – score 98
- Syberg’s, 5856 Suemandy Drive – score 96
- Taco Bell, 1630 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Taco Bell, 159 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Taco Bell, 6082 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Target Stores, 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Pasta House Company, 4095 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 91 (June 2), score 94 (June 12)
- Third Wheel Brewing, 4008 North Service Road – score 100
- Thoele Convenience Store, 403 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95 (June 9), score 100 (June 18)
- Throw Backs, 1042 Venture Drive – score 100
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 100
- Vasaio Atelier, 357 Jungermann Road – score 100
