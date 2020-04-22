St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Oberweis Dairy, Taco Bell, West of Hunan

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of March 26 – April 21, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
O’Fallon
- Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain Pizza, 1816 Highway K – score 100
St. Charles
- Patterson School, 2019 North Third Street – score 96
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Dishes not to be stored under drain waste pipe.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Shelving should be smooth and easily cleanable
- Taste of Mayberry Kettle Corn, 124 Oakridge West Drive – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 2700 Droste Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020
- Long John Silvers, 4401 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Los Chavez Mexican Grille, 4245 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- LP Mart, 699 Salt Lick Road – score 86 (Jan. 2), score 86 (Jan. 10), score 88 (Jan. 21), score 88 (Jan. 31)
- Lucky China, 7114 Mexico Road – score 100
- Matteson Square Gardens Tri Plex, 3051 Industrial Park Pl West – score 85
- McAlister’s Deli, 7106 Mexico Road – score 96
- New Ho’s Chinese, 6646 Mexico Road – score 100
- Panda Express, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste 1212 – score 100
- Papa John’s Pizza, 521 Jungermann Road – score 95
- Penn Station, 6124 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 1000
- Penn Station East Coast Subs, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91 (Jan. 7), score 96 (Jan. 17)
- Petro Mart 6098 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 939 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Pizza Hut, 4219 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Premium Adult Day Center, 104 Jungermann Road Ste. F – score 100
- QuikTrip, 3000 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Rebar, 4149 Old Highway S – score 100
- St. Louis Bread, 290 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 98
- Subway, 947 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Subway, 631 Salt Lick Road – score 89 (Jan. 6), score 94 (Jan. 27)
- Taco Bell, 1630 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Taco Bell, 4120 Mexico Road – score 100
- Throw Backs, 1042 Venture Drive – score 98
- Valenti Market & Catering Co, 6750 Mexico Road – score 98
- Vette’s, 4203 North St. Peters Parkway – score 96
- Walmart Supercenter bakery and meat, 1661 Jungermann Road – both scored 95
- Walmart Supercenter deli, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Walmart Supercenter refrigerated, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 100
- West of Hunan Restaurant, 630 Jungermann Road – score 98
- White Castle, 4201 Veterans Memorial Parkway Ste. 38 – score 98
- Yogurt World, 6145 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
