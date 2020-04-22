St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Oberweis Dairy, Taco Bell, West of Hunan

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 26 – April 21, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

O’Fallon

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain Pizza, 1816 Highway K – score 100

St. Charles

Patterson School, 2019 North Third Street – score 96

Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Dishes not to be stored under drain waste pipe. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Shelving should be smooth and easily cleanable

Taste of Mayberry Kettle Corn, 124 Oakridge West Drive – score 100

Dollar General Store, 2700 Droste Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020