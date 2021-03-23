St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Mr. Meowski’s, Piazza Messina, Hobo’s at the Legion and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 10 – 17, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

Little Lamb Child Care, 185 West Highway D – score 100

Wentzville

Wentzville BP, 15260 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 91

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Also hand sink is partially obstructed. Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Single service items around be stored 6 inches above the floor. Shelving for single use item storage should be smooth and easily cleanable. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitized food related equipment before use.

Jack in the Box, 1992 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Fort Zumwalt Ostmann Elementary School, 200 Meriwether Lewis Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Highway K – score 98

Progress West Health Care Center, 2 Progress Point Parkway – score 100

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 39 O’Fallon Square – follow up, Observed date markings corrected in walk in cooler

Dardenne Elementary School, 2621 Highway K – score 98

Walgreen’s, 1490 Mexico Loop Road E – score 100

Walgreen’s, 9495 Mexico Road – score 03

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Garbage shoot door, and adjacent wall surfaces stained; not visibly clean. March 18, 2020 Food Inspection Report not posted.

Nina’s Place, 3752 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 4009 Highway K – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 801 Highway N – score 100

Walgreen’s, 7422 Highway N – score 98

Cottleville

Piazza Messina bar, 5535 Highway N – score 98

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Sodexo at Warren Elementary School, 141 Weiss Road – score 98

Jo’s Fifth Street Pub, 5205 Highway N – score 100

Old Town Donuts, 3941 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94

FCSs Chipped, cracked or broken 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DONUT TOPPING CONTAINER LIDS NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE OBSERVED CAULKING AT 3 COMPARTMENT SINK IN NEED OF REPAIR Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED FLOOR SOILED OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF FRUIT FILLING CONTAINERS SOILED OBSERVED RADIO SOILED WITH FOOD DEBRIS OBSERVED DONUT RACK SOILED OBSERVED DOUGH RACK SOILED OBSERVED MOPS NOT HUNG UP TO AIR DRY

St. Charles

Sodexo at Becky David Elementary, 1155 Jungs Station Road – score 100

Dollar General Store, 520 South Fifth Street – score 75

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – Observed hand signage missing at handsinks in public bathrooms. Inspector will bring signage at follow-up inspection. Food packages shall be in good condition. – Observed canned products with large dents, dents along seams and seals in multiple areas of store indicating quality control failure. Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Observed chemicals (bug spray and torch fuel) stored above single-use food equipment and plastic food storage bags. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed dead ants as well as large gap at bottom of garage door in shipment area. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed tile floors throughout the facility heavily soiled and not clean in appearance. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Observed damaged and water stained ceiling tiles. Observed damaged wall structures due to impact in loading/storage. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. Observed most recent permit on premises but not posted for public viewing. Permits need to be posted in a conspicuous location. Observed inspection report from 2017. Most recent inspection report not available for public or department viewing.

Dollar General Store, 520 South Fifth Street – follow up, “Staff mentioned at the time of visit that this violation was corrected. Upon review, we observed 8 cans of food products on shelf for presentation of sale, which are excessively dented. Correction not achieved as of this visit. Follow-up inspection shall occur for this violation 10 days after the original inspection date (3/22/21).”

Olivino, 1650 Beale Street 167 – score 100

Dollar General Store, 1692 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 84

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) Observed 3 dented cans. Staff immediately pulled from shelves. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Missing receptacle with lid.

Patterson School, 2019 North Third Street – score 90

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Precut fruit and vegetables stored in plastic containers in refrigerator not date marked. No thermometer for cooks use 5(pnt) – Metal stemmed thermometer not range of 0-220 degrees F in 2 degree increments. Current range is 120 – 220 degrees F. (meat thermometer). staff purchased and brought replacement unit at the time of inspection.

Walgreen’s, 2329 West Clay Street – score 93

Toilet in Men’s public restroom not secured to floor. Requires repair. 2020 Food Inspection Report not displayed not posted in a conspicuous location as required.

Queen’s Commissary, 501 Clark Street – score 96

Refrigeration unit to drain exterior to cooling compartment. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt)

Dollar General Store, 2700 Droste Road – score 95

Food sanitation inspection not available to post conspicuously for public review.

Mr. Meowski’s, 107 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)

Weldon Spring

Hog’s Haus Sports Bar and Grill, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 90

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Contact surfaces not sanitized. Dish machine not dispensing sanitizer at time of inspection. 3 comp sink sanitizer dispenser also not dispensing sanitizer at appropriate concentrations. Both dish machine and 3 comp sink sanitizers resolved on site. Discussed storage of personal items, storage of mops upside-down, freezer door handle repair and accumulating moisture at walk in refrigerator coolant line. Must post current inspection.

Sodexo at Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Parkway – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020:

101 Asian Cuisine, 6132 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

7-Eleven Store, 610 Jungermann Road – score 100

Bahama Buck’s, 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Ben.E.Fit Fitness & Nutrition, 3004 S St Peters Parkway Ste. A – score 100

Bowlero, 8070 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Chicken Coop, 449 South Church Street – score 100

China King, 919 Jungermann Road – score 94

China Wok 88 Restaurant, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Copper Chimney, 200 Mid Rivers Center – score 98

Courtyard by Marriott, 4341 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Diamond Billiards and Music Club, 4109 N Cloverleaf – score 100

Discovery Kids, 2451 Willott Road – score 98

Dollar General Store, 34 Harvester Square – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste.A – score 100

Erio’s Ristorante, 951 Jungermann Road – score 94

First Watch Restaurant, 312 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

Fit-Flavors, 6219 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Goddard School, 1402 Gettysburg Landing – score 100

Golden Chicken, 632 Jungermann – score 100

Harvester Dairy Queen, 1450 Jungs Station Road – score 100

Hobo’s at the Legion, 200 Main Street – score 100

Hooter’s, 4061 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Imo’s, 312 Jungermann Road – score 93 (Jan. 7), score 94 (Jan. 19)

Jack and Jill Steam Academy, 700 Jungermann Road – score 100

Jack in the Box, 6096 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94

Jelly Bean Island Learning Academy, 6810 Mexico Road – score 98

