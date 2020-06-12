St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Montelle Winery, Tumbleweeds, Stefanina’s, A’mis

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of May 20 – June 11, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

City of Wentzville Parks and Recreation, 968 Meyer Road – score 100

Lu Lu’s Shaved Ice, 904 Main Plaza Drive – score 100

IHOP, 10 Layla Lane – score 96

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed HVAC vents toward west end of building are accumulation moisture creating potential for drips of accumulated moisture food and/or clean dishes. Observed accumulation of ice in freezer which seems to drip onto floor at defrost and accumulation of moisture in bottom of short refrigeration unit on cooks line at ice machine. Mops to hang wash side down. Discussed storage and use of peroxide (8%) disinfectant. Discussed general sanitizing and hand washing.

Lion’s Choice, 901 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Discussed: -Proper procedures regarding the back door. -Proper storage of recently opened food containers. -Cleaning frequency under shelves in dry storage area. -No smoking signs.

Lion’s Choice, 901 West Pearce Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1285 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)

Taco Bell, 1139 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Stefanina’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, 762 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Hardee’s, 1944 Wentzville Parkway – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Buildup of debris on fan cover in walk-in cooler and on walk-in shelving units. Failure to post current permit.

Panda Express, 1985 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

St. Louis Bread Company, 1212 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Lake Saint Louis

Meadow’s Lakeside Shaved Ice, 78 Rue Grand Drive – score 100

Learning Lodge West, 5101 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Tumbleweeds, 6127 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 89

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Cooks line hand sink has pitcher of water in it throughout inspection and was not used otherwise. Hand sink should have available soap and be used as hand sink. Personal items such as cell phones should be stored during work and not used during food preparation or service. If use of phone is required then hands should be washed after use. Gloves to be changed when contaminated by such activities as using a cellular phone. At time of glove change, hands should be washed at approved hand sink. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soiling within ice machine bin and ice bin for dispense to cups. Ice bins should be cleaned to prevent build up. Ice scoop should be stored clean. Current license should be displayed where observable by customers

Dardenne Prairie

Thoele Convenience Store, 7407 South Outer 364 – score 93

Hot Dogs on rollers 125F. Disposed of at time of inspection. In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Tongs to be protected from contamination Discussed sanitizing and cleaning. Discussed hand washing.

O’Fallon

Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

LA Juicy Seafood, 373 Winding Woods Drive – score 100

Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center, 305 Civic Park Drive – score 100

The Breakfast Club, 991 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 96

Observed accumulation of moisture in bottom of reach in. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed drip at middle compartment of 3 comp sink. Discussed hand washing and glove usage. Employees washing hands and using gloves. Discussed increased sanitizing and washing

QuikTrip concession and retail, 4750 Highway K – both scored 100

Jimmy John’s, 981 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at 3rd compartment of 3 comp sink accumulating in container underneath. Discussed increased cleaning, sanitizing and hand washing. Discussed placement of permit and current inspection.

Schnucks deli, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98

Sugarfire Smoke House, 9955 Winghaven Boulevard – score 98

Stefanina’s Pizzeria, 3002 Winghaven Boulevard – score 98

First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

A’mis of St. Charles, 3728 Monticello Plaza – score 96

Front reach in accumulating moisture beneath and freezer unit accumulating ice. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed Ice machine in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Walk in refrigerator in need of cleaning of ceiling.

Cottleville

Public School House, 5546 Chestnut Street – score 100

St. Charles

Sugar Beans Coffee House, 2621 Muegge Road – score 100 (0pening)

Blanchette Park Concession Stand, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Scrambled Eggs, 1009 Wolfrum Road – score 98

Augusta

HS Clayhouse Bed & Breakfast, 219 Public Street – score 100 (opening)

Kate’s Coffee, 5525 Walnut Street – score 100

Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 5541 Walnut Street – score 100

Halcyon Days at Ebenezer UCC, 5541 Walnut Street – score 100

Montelle Winery, 201 Montelle Drive – score 95

Customer bathrooms outside have hot water 61F. Hot water should be at least 100F. Discussed increased cleaning, sanitizing and hand washing.

Montelle Winery, 201 Montelle Drive – follow up, Observed hot water temperatures in restrooms outside to be over 100F. Abated. Discussed social distancing. Observed about 20 folks in lines not separating by 6 feet per person or family/social group. In cases like this it is the responsibility of management to help their patrons remain safe and healthy.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020