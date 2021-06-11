St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Montelle Winery, Rendezvous Cafe, New Ho’s Chinese and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of June 3 – 10 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Mr Fuel, 11 Highway W – score 100

Wentzville

Rookies Bar & Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Inside of Ice Machine in need of cleaning. Ceilings, walls and floors in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Bob Evans Restaurant, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 130 Crossroads South Drive – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 1127 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery, 20 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 208 – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Midwest Petroleum, 2700 Technology Drive – score 90

Observed expired cold cuts for sale. Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Chemicals rear need to be stored away from food related surfaces and items. Weed and bug killer should not be stored in kitchen.

Rosy’s and Paco’s Mexican Restaurant, 2698 Technology Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Rendezvous Cafe & Wine Bar, 217 South Main Street – score 98

Mobil on the Run, 4501 Highway K – score 100

Assisted Living at the Meadowlands, 135 Meadowlands Estates Lane – score 100

Sonic Drive-In, 2015 South Old Highway 94 – score 96

Improper thawing 2(pnt) Observed chili pack thawing in rinse sink. Corrected on site. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)

Missouri Rush Soccer Club, 901 Caledonia Drive – score 100

Garden Villas of O’Fallon, 7092 South Outer 364 – score 88

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Rear hand sink blocked and soiled with items not related to hand washing inside Chemical sanitizer concentration of multi-quat sanitizer should be maintained as noted on the sanitizer label. Sanitizer concentrations of buckets and bottles was non detect at time of inspection and in use sanitizer supply at 3 comp sink is empty at time of inspection. Walk in freezer is accumulating moisture and ice. This moisture and ice is falling onto food containers below.

Twin Chimneys HOA, 7145 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

Two Shamrocks Public House, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 93

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Dish machine not sanitizing at time of inspection. Replacement part requested and facility agrees to manually sanitize dished until part replaced. reach in coolers are accumulating moisture in lower compartment.

QuikTrip, 4750 Highway K – score 100

Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon, 7068 South Outer 364 – score 100

St. Charles

Bradden’s, 515 South Main Street – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dust accumulation. Did not observe a recent inspection report posted for public viewing in the facility. Discussed printing this report and hanging it.

Patterson School, 717 South Sixth Street – score 98

Sushi Ai, 2009 Zumbehl Road – score 87

Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) – Observed uncovered raw chicken sitting in dish washing area. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor of dry storage, walk in freezer, All food shall be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soil buildup along side storage shelving. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Observed hole in wall above 3 compartment sink. unnecessary clutter Observed posted license from 2020. 2021 license shall be posted

Tornatore’s Catering, 221 First Capitol Drive – score 100 (opening)

Yacht Club of St. Louis Restaurant & Bar, 105 Lake Village Drive – score 100 (opening)

Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Fairwinds Rivers Edge, 600 Rivers Edge Drive – score 100

Hendricks BBQ, 1200 South Main Street – score 95

Most recent inspection report not posted.

Haacke on the Water, 6257 Highway V – score 100

Defiance

Katy Bike Rental, 2998 South Highway 94 – score 100

Augusta

Good News Brewing Augusta, 5521 Water Street – score 100 (opening)

Montelle Winery, 201 Montelle Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from April 2021:

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, 4203 S Old Highway 94 – score 98

Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 460 McMenamy Road – score 100

Little Caesar’s, 4879 Mexico Road – score 98

Little Caesar’s, 35 Harvester Square Ste. B – score 98

Living Word Christian School, 1614 Willott Road – score 100

Los Chavez Mexican Grille, 4245 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

New Ho’s Chinese, 6646 Mexico Road – score 100

Old Hickory Golf Club, 1 Dye Club Drive – score 98

Papa John’s Pizza, 521 Jungermann Road – score 93 (April 15), score 96 (April 22)

Pappy’s Smokehouse, 5246 North Service Road – score 100

Parrot’s Bar and Grill, 2951 North St. Peters Parkway – score k100

Petro Mart, 6098 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Pizza Hut, 4219 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Pizza Hut, 939 Jungermann Road – score 100

Popeye’s, 401 Salt Lick Road – score 87 (April 12) , score 80 (April 21), score 90 (April 29)

Pyro Pizza Food Truck, 1417 Marshall Road – score 100

