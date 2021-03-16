St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Mi Mexico Lindo, Bar Louie, Shamrocks and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of March 3 – 9, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Lake Saint Louis
- Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98
- Subway, 6249 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
Wentzville
- China Buffet, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Ste. 124 – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 10 East Highway N – score 100
O’Fallon
- West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing Drive – score 100
- No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 39 O’Fallon Square – score 86
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – Observed raw chicken stored above opened soy sauce container. All raw meats should be stored below ready to eat foods.
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed foods in walk in cooler without 7 day date markings
Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer 2(pnt) – Observed numerous used wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer and sitting on counter tops.
Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Observed employee items stored above food prep areas,
- QuikTrip retail, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 98
- QuikTrip concession, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 96
Grease catch cup of commercial hood has accumulation of dust, above food prep area.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – First toilet in men’s bathroom has water leak in seal of flush handle mechanism.
- Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – follow up, in compliance
- Culver’s, 4351 Highway K – follow up
Facility has quat of proper concentration in use. Facility is working to move dispenser. Will follow up at next routine inspection.
- Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – follow up
SUBMITTED FOOD HANDLERS CERTIFICATE IS NOT APPROVED DUE TO ESTABLISHMENT IS A RISK BASE 4 AND ALL RISK BASE 4 NEED TO HAVE A MANAGERS SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION. ESTABLISHMENT MANAGER . . . WILL TAKE MANAGERS COURSE BY NEXT ROUTINE INSPECTION
DESK APRROVAL FOR DISHWASHER HEATER REPAIR FOR SANITIZING
PLEASE SEE ATTACHED REPAIR TICKET FOR DISHWASHER
St. Charles
- Missouri Bluffs Golf Club, 18 Research Park Circle – score 100
- Sodexo at Central Elementary School, 4525 Central School Road – score 100
- Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 87
Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed frozen hashbrowns thawing in 3-compartment sink, not under running water.
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed ice bucket stored upside down.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice and debris build up on floor of walk in cooler.
Observed 2020 license posted. 2021 license posted while inspection was being conducted. Corrected on site.
Observed inspection report from 2019. Last inspection completed October 2020.
Food prep should not occur in three compartment sink.
- Walgreen’s, 1301 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 1780 Zumbehl Road – score 95
Observed 2019 inspection report. The most recent inspection report should be posted for public viewing.
- Bar Louie, 1650 Beale Street – score 93 (opening)
Found no person in charge with a 5 year management level ANSI approved food safety certification.
Areas found with debris accumulation include the following (but not limited to):
Air vents above cook line
Floors under shelving and equipment
Dust on walls in dry storage and surrounding shelving
Shelves in back of kitchen
Floors under fryers
Sides of fryers
Top of 4 door drawer cooler that flattop rests on
- Dollar Tree, 3839 Mexico Road – score 91
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed seal on outer door in storage area in poor repair.
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed food stored on floor in walk in cooler and freezer.
Observed no inspection report posted for public to see.
Cottleville
- Great Beginnings Daycare and Preschool, 1401 Cottleville Parkway – score 98
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER IS NOT HEAT SANITIZING
DISH DISC AT 147 DEGREES
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED OUTSIDE LIP OF ICE CONTAINER SOILED
OBSERVED SUGAR CONTAINER (OUTER LID) SOILED
Augusta
- Augusta Elementary School, 5541 Locust Street – score 100
- Sunflower Hill Farm, 245 Terry Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2020:
- Mascots, 4881 Mexico Road – score 96
- McDonald’s, 199 Spencer Road – score 100
- McDonald’s, 299 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- McAlister’s Deli, 7106 Mexico Road – score 98
- Mi Mexico Lindo Mexican Grill, 4899 Mexico Road – score 100
- Dairy Queen, 1015 St. Peters Howell Road – score 100
- Mobil Mart, 203 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
- New China Queen, 1217 Jungermann Road -s core 100
- Nightshift Bar & Grill, 3979 Mexico Road – score 100
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6123 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 100
- Oberweis Dairy, 7090 Mexico Road – score 100
- O’Charley’s, 3975 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 89
- Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 571 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Patty’s Catering Service, 2129 Parkway Drive – score 100
- Penn Station, 6124 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Petro Mart, 6095 Mexico Road – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 7315 Mexico Road – score 98
- QuikTrip, 3000 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- South 94 Bistro, 3004 South St. Peters Parkway Ste. A – score 98
- Subway, 631 Salt Lick Road – score 96
- Subway, 272 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Subway, 2955 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Walmart bakery, deli, meat, 1661 Jungermann Road – all scored 100
- Walmart refrigerated, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 96
- West of Hunan Restaurant, 630 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Yogurt World, 6145 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
