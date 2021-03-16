St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Mi Mexico Lindo, Bar Louie, Shamrocks and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 3 – 9, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Lake Saint Louis

Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98

Subway, 6249 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Wentzville

China Buffet, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Ste. 124 – score 100

Walgreen’s, 10 East Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing Drive – score 100

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 39 O’Fallon Square – score 86

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – Observed raw chicken stored above opened soy sauce container. All raw meats should be stored below ready to eat foods. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed foods in walk in cooler without 7 day date markings Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer 2(pnt) – Observed numerous used wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer and sitting on counter tops. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Observed employee items stored above food prep areas,

QuikTrip retail, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 98

QuikTrip concession, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 96

Grease catch cup of commercial hood has accumulation of dust, above food prep area. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – First toilet in men’s bathroom has water leak in seal of flush handle mechanism.

Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Culver’s, 4351 Highway K – follow up

Facility has quat of proper concentration in use. Facility is working to move dispenser. Will follow up at next routine inspection.

Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – follow up

SUBMITTED FOOD HANDLERS CERTIFICATE IS NOT APPROVED DUE TO ESTABLISHMENT IS A RISK BASE 4 AND ALL RISK BASE 4 NEED TO HAVE A MANAGERS SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION. ESTABLISHMENT MANAGER . . . WILL TAKE MANAGERS COURSE BY NEXT ROUTINE INSPECTION DESK APRROVAL FOR DISHWASHER HEATER REPAIR FOR SANITIZING PLEASE SEE ATTACHED REPAIR TICKET FOR DISHWASHER

St. Charles

Missouri Bluffs Golf Club, 18 Research Park Circle – score 100

Sodexo at Central Elementary School, 4525 Central School Road – score 100

Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 87

Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed frozen hashbrowns thawing in 3-compartment sink, not under running water. Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed ice bucket stored upside down. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice and debris build up on floor of walk in cooler. Observed 2020 license posted. 2021 license posted while inspection was being conducted. Corrected on site. Observed inspection report from 2019. Last inspection completed October 2020. Food prep should not occur in three compartment sink.

Walgreen’s, 1301 South Fifth Street – score 100

Walgreen’s, 1780 Zumbehl Road – score 95

Observed 2019 inspection report. The most recent inspection report should be posted for public viewing.

Bar Louie, 1650 Beale Street – score 93 (opening)

Found no person in charge with a 5 year management level ANSI approved food safety certification. Areas found with debris accumulation include the following (but not limited to): Air vents above cook line Floors under shelving and equipment Dust on walls in dry storage and surrounding shelving Shelves in back of kitchen Floors under fryers Sides of fryers Top of 4 door drawer cooler that flattop rests on

Dollar Tree, 3839 Mexico Road – score 91

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed seal on outer door in storage area in poor repair. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed food stored on floor in walk in cooler and freezer. Observed no inspection report posted for public to see.

Cottleville

Great Beginnings Daycare and Preschool, 1401 Cottleville Parkway – score 98

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER IS NOT HEAT SANITIZING DISH DISC AT 147 DEGREES Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED OUTSIDE LIP OF ICE CONTAINER SOILED OBSERVED SUGAR CONTAINER (OUTER LID) SOILED

Augusta

Augusta Elementary School, 5541 Locust Street – score 100

Sunflower Hill Farm, 245 Terry Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2020:

Mascots, 4881 Mexico Road – score 96

McDonald’s, 199 Spencer Road – score 100

McDonald’s, 299 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

McAlister’s Deli, 7106 Mexico Road – score 98

Mi Mexico Lindo Mexican Grill, 4899 Mexico Road – score 100

Dairy Queen, 1015 St. Peters Howell Road – score 100

Mobil Mart, 203 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

New China Queen, 1217 Jungermann Road -s core 100

Nightshift Bar & Grill, 3979 Mexico Road – score 100

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6123 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 100

Oberweis Dairy, 7090 Mexico Road – score 100

O’Charley’s, 3975 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 89

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 571 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Patty’s Catering Service, 2129 Parkway Drive – score 100

Penn Station, 6124 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Petro Mart, 6095 Mexico Road – score 100

Pizza Hut, 7315 Mexico Road – score 98

QuikTrip, 3000 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

South 94 Bistro, 3004 South St. Peters Parkway Ste. A – score 98

Subway, 631 Salt Lick Road – score 96

Subway, 272 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

Subway, 2955 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Walmart bakery, deli, meat, 1661 Jungermann Road – all scored 100

Walmart refrigerated, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 96

West of Hunan Restaurant, 630 Jungermann Road – score 96

Yogurt World, 6145 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

