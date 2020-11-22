St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Mellow Mushroom, Sweetie Pie’s, Bavarian Smoke Haus and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of October 27 – November 3, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Circle K, 2200 Granville Drive – score 100

Express Mart, 301 East Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Ice machine excessively dirty.

Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center, 7851 Highway N – score 100

Wentzville Community Club kitchen, 500 West Main Street – score 100

Wentzville Community Club BBQ building, 500 West Main street – score 100

New Melle

Bavarian Smoke Haus, 4695 Highway Z – score 90

Food from an unapproved source or improperly lableled 5(pnt) Observed excessively dented cans on shelf, in use. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 1). Plumbing below 3 comp sink leaking onto floor. 2). Water, when released from 3 comp sink, comes up in middle compartment as sewage. This flow problem to be fixed immediately. Discontinue 3 comp sink use until problem resolved.

Lake Saint Louis

Petro Mart, 2140 West Terra Lane – score 98

Lake St. Louis Mobil, 11410 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

No soap at sink 5(pnt)

Gas N Shop, 100 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Cottages of Lake St. Louis, 2885 Technology Drive – all scored 100

Dardenne Prairie

Target grocery, deli, cafe, 7955 Highway N – all scored 100

O’Fallon

Thoele Convenience Store, 4425 Highway 79 – score 100

Club Fitness, 2947 Highway K – score 100

Ft. Zumwalt West HS Indoor Concession, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 95

due to covid concerns gloves are to be used at all times

Ft. Zumwalt Emge Elementary, 250 Fallon Parkway – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100

Twin Chimneys Elementary School, 7396 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

Ft Zumwalt West HS Coffee Shop, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100

Mobil on the Run, 1325 North Main Street – score 98

Smoothie King, 1314 Highway K – score 100

Wendy’s, 1390 Mexico Loop Road E – score 98

C Rallo Meat Market, 1302 Sunburst Drive – score 98

Sunrise United Methodist Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – follow up, in compliance

Pizza Hut, 2917 Highway K – score96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOLED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE ALL ALONG STRIP OF CAULKING. OBSERVED CEILING TILES WITH DUST ACCUMULATION ABOVE DISH WASHER AND ACROSS FROM PIZZA PREP STATION

Dunkin Donuts, 1220 Highway K – score 98

Sweet Inspirations Bakery, 2443 Highway K – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 2189 West Terra Lane – score 100

Good Day Cafe, 2924 Highway K – score 91

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – OBSERVED RAW CHICKEN STORED NEXT TO AND ABOVE READY TO EAT FOODS Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER SOILED. OBSERVED SHELVING SOILDED IN REACH IN PREP COOLER Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED COATS AND JACKET STORED IN THE KITCHEN AREA

Kidsplay, 2949 Highway K – score 98

Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 100

IHOP, 1912 Highway K – follow up

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing in dish area still leaking and still in violation Re inspection in 10 days fee added for every re inspection per code.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – score 90

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATE OBSERVED NO HOT WATER AT HANDSINK

The Links at Dardenne, 7000 Brassel Drive – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Many food items, packaged in storage containers, not date marked.

Little Sunshines Playhouse and Preschool, 4220 Highway K – score 100

Christian High School, 1145 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Cornerstone U.M. Church food Pantry, 1151 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

St. Charles

Arena Stand#205 and #102, 2002 Arena Parkway – both scored 95

Arena Stand #202, #206, #204, 2002 Arena Parkway – both scored 100

Arena Stand #203 and #201, 2002 Arena Parkway – both scored 98

Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, seafood, 2021 Zumbehl Road – all scored 100

Bobby T’s One Stop, 2234 North Third Street – score 100

Greiner’s Pub, 2035 Campus Drive – score 100

Dan O’s Pizza, 3477 New Town Boulevard – score 100

Thoele Convenience Store, 3000 North Highway 94 – score 94

Observed pizza slice boxes stored with food contact surface facing up. Store inverted to protect from overhead contamination. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found debris on frp walls below and surrounding the 3 compartment sink and the baseboards below the 3 compartment. Found drying rack soiled by 3 compartment sink. Walk in freezer floor with debris. Mold-like substance along walls under soda machine in back room and area found soiled and wet. Faucet at 3 compartment soiled. Mold-like substance found in 4 door Budweiser reach in cooler, holding food. Shelves also found soiled. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Drip observed originating from soda machine in back room.

Country Inn & Suites, 1190 South Main Street – score 98

Riviera Too, 3025 Highway 94 N – score 98

QuikTrip, 1640 South Fifth Street – follow up

Failure to post most recent inspection report. Corrected on site

Fairfield Inn, 801 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

St. Charles Christian Church, 3337 Rue Royale – score 100

Sweet D’s Sammie Shack, 3301-1 Rue Royale Street – score 96

No food safety certification found available for viewing. Risk 3 requires at least one person with a 5 year manager level certification. When this person is not on staff, the next person in charge on site should have a 2 or 3 year basic level certification. Found 2019 permit posted. Must post current permit for public viewing.

Rock Star Taco Shack, 3242-1 Rue Royal Street – score 100

Di Olivas Oil & Vinegar, 617 South Main Street – score 100

Sweetie Pie’s Bakery on Main, 519 South Main Street – score 100

Sugar Cubed, 917 South Main Street – score 100

Culvers, 2750 Muegge Road – follow up, in compliance

Cork & Rind, 555 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Grandma’s Cookies, 401 South Main Street – score 100

Jack in the Box, 1016 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance

Main Street Marketplace, 708 South Main Street – score 100

Little Hills Wine Shop, 710 South Main Street – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 1966 South Old Highway 94 – score 95

Observed most recent inspection report not posted.

Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1455 Bass Pro Drive – score 91

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed mislabeled dating stickers on food not in original container. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed weather stripping on back door not in good repair. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirty fan/shelving units in walk-in cooler.

St. Charles Optimist Club, P.O. Box 234 – score 100

Olde Town Spice Shoppe, 334 South Main Street – score 100

Embassy Suites Treo Marketplace, 2 Convention Center Plaza – score 100

Sweet Poppins, 825 South Main Street – score 100

Picasso’s Coffee, 1650 Beale Street – score 100

Cottleville

The Dinner Bell, 475 Miralago Shore Drive – score 90

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED TEST STRIPS NOT AVAILABLE FOR DISHWASHER (CHLORINE)

The Dinner Bell, 475 Miralago Shore Drive – follow up

Dishwasher cycle not stopping at sanitize step, runs through another rinse cycle. TEST STRIPS OBSERVED, INSPECTION POSTED, DISHWASHER STILL NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Firehouse Subs, 4508 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 88

Step by Step Learning Center, 5285 Highway N 107 – score 98

Augusta

Louis P Balducci Vineyards, 6601 Highway 94 S, score 100

Boone Valley Golf Club, 1319 Schluersburg Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from August 2020: