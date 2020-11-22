St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Mellow Mushroom, Sweetie Pie’s, Bavarian Smoke Haus and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of October 27 – November 3, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Circle K, 2200 Granville Drive – score 100
- Express Mart, 301 East Pearce Boulevard – score 95
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)
Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Ice machine excessively dirty.
- Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center, 7851 Highway N – score 100
- Wentzville Community Club kitchen, 500 West Main Street – score 100
- Wentzville Community Club BBQ building, 500 West Main street – score 100
New Melle
- Bavarian Smoke Haus, 4695 Highway Z – score 90
Food from an unapproved source or improperly lableled 5(pnt)
Observed excessively dented cans on shelf, in use.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 1). Plumbing below 3 comp sink leaking onto floor. 2). Water, when released from 3 comp sink, comes up in middle compartment as sewage. This flow problem to be fixed immediately. Discontinue 3 comp sink use until problem resolved.
Lake Saint Louis
- Petro Mart, 2140 West Terra Lane – score 98
- Lake St. Louis Mobil, 11410 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95
No soap at sink 5(pnt)
- Gas N Shop, 100 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
- Cottages of Lake St. Louis, 2885 Technology Drive – all scored 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Target grocery, deli, cafe, 7955 Highway N – all scored 100
O’Fallon
- Thoele Convenience Store, 4425 Highway 79 – score 100
- Club Fitness, 2947 Highway K – score 100
- Ft. Zumwalt West HS Indoor Concession, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 95
due to covid concerns gloves are to be used at all times
- Ft. Zumwalt Emge Elementary, 250 Fallon Parkway – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt West High School, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100
- Twin Chimneys Elementary School, 7396 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100
- Ft Zumwalt West HS Coffee Shop, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100
- Mobil on the Run, 1325 North Main Street – score 98
- Smoothie King, 1314 Highway K – score 100
- Wendy’s, 1390 Mexico Loop Road E – score 98
- C Rallo Meat Market, 1302 Sunburst Drive – score 98
- Sunrise United Methodist Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100
- Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – follow up, in compliance
- Pizza Hut, 2917 Highway K – score96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOLED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE ALL ALONG STRIP OF CAULKING. OBSERVED CEILING TILES WITH DUST ACCUMULATION ABOVE DISH WASHER AND ACROSS FROM PIZZA PREP STATION
- Dunkin Donuts, 1220 Highway K – score 98
- Sweet Inspirations Bakery, 2443 Highway K – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 2189 West Terra Lane – score 100
- Good Day Cafe, 2924 Highway K – score 91
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – OBSERVED RAW CHICKEN STORED NEXT TO AND ABOVE READY TO EAT FOODS
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER SOILED. OBSERVED SHELVING SOILDED IN REACH IN PREP COOLER
Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED COATS AND JACKET STORED IN THE KITCHEN AREA
- Kidsplay, 2949 Highway K – score 98
- Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 100
- IHOP, 1912 Highway K – follow up
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing in dish area still leaking and still in violation Re inspection in 10 days fee added for every re inspection per code.
- Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – score 90
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATE
OBSERVED NO HOT WATER AT HANDSINK
- The Links at Dardenne, 7000 Brassel Drive – score 95
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Many food items, packaged in storage containers, not date marked.
- Little Sunshines Playhouse and Preschool, 4220 Highway K – score 100
- Christian High School, 1145 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- Cornerstone U.M. Church food Pantry, 1151 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
St. Charles
- Arena Stand#205 and #102, 2002 Arena Parkway – both scored 95
- Arena Stand #202, #206, #204, 2002 Arena Parkway – both scored 100
- Arena Stand #203 and #201, 2002 Arena Parkway – both scored 98
- Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, seafood, 2021 Zumbehl Road – all scored 100
- Bobby T’s One Stop, 2234 North Third Street – score 100
- Greiner’s Pub, 2035 Campus Drive – score 100
- Dan O’s Pizza, 3477 New Town Boulevard – score 100
- Thoele Convenience Store, 3000 North Highway 94 – score 94
Observed pizza slice boxes stored with food contact surface facing up. Store inverted to protect from overhead contamination.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found debris on frp walls below and surrounding the 3 compartment sink and the baseboards below the 3 compartment. Found drying rack soiled by 3 compartment sink. Walk in freezer floor with debris. Mold-like substance along walls under soda machine in back room and area found soiled and wet. Faucet at 3 compartment soiled. Mold-like substance found in 4 door Budweiser reach in cooler, holding food. Shelves also found soiled.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Drip observed originating from soda machine in back room.
- Country Inn & Suites, 1190 South Main Street – score 98
- Riviera Too, 3025 Highway 94 N – score 98
- QuikTrip, 1640 South Fifth Street – follow up
Failure to post most recent inspection report. Corrected on site
- Fairfield Inn, 801 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- St. Charles Christian Church, 3337 Rue Royale – score 100
- Sweet D’s Sammie Shack, 3301-1 Rue Royale Street – score 96
No food safety certification found available for viewing. Risk 3 requires at least one person with a 5 year manager level certification. When this person is not on staff, the next person in charge on site should have a 2 or 3 year basic level certification.
Found 2019 permit posted. Must post current permit for public viewing.
- Rock Star Taco Shack, 3242-1 Rue Royal Street – score 100
- Di Olivas Oil & Vinegar, 617 South Main Street – score 100
- Sweetie Pie’s Bakery on Main, 519 South Main Street – score 100
- Sugar Cubed, 917 South Main Street – score 100
- Culvers, 2750 Muegge Road – follow up, in compliance
- Cork & Rind, 555 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Grandma’s Cookies, 401 South Main Street – score 100
- Jack in the Box, 1016 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance
- Main Street Marketplace, 708 South Main Street – score 100
- Little Hills Wine Shop, 710 South Main Street – score 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 1966 South Old Highway 94 – score 95
Observed most recent inspection report not posted.
- Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1455 Bass Pro Drive – score 91
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed mislabeled dating stickers on food not in original container.
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed weather stripping on back door not in good repair.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirty fan/shelving units in walk-in cooler.
- St. Charles Optimist Club, P.O. Box 234 – score 100
- Olde Town Spice Shoppe, 334 South Main Street – score 100
- Embassy Suites Treo Marketplace, 2 Convention Center Plaza – score 100
- Sweet Poppins, 825 South Main Street – score 100
- Picasso’s Coffee, 1650 Beale Street – score 100
Cottleville
- The Dinner Bell, 475 Miralago Shore Drive – score 90
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED TEST STRIPS NOT AVAILABLE FOR DISHWASHER (CHLORINE)
- The Dinner Bell, 475 Miralago Shore Drive – follow up
Dishwasher cycle not stopping at sanitize step, runs through another rinse cycle.
TEST STRIPS OBSERVED, INSPECTION POSTED, DISHWASHER STILL NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Firehouse Subs, 4508 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 88
- Step by Step Learning Center, 5285 Highway N 107 – score 98
Augusta
- Louis P Balducci Vineyards, 6601 Highway 94 S, score 100
- Boone Valley Golf Club, 1319 Schluersburg Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from August 2020:
- 101 Asian Cuisine, 6132 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- 7-Eleven Store, 610 Jungermann Road – score 100
- 94 Convenience, 4500 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2120 – score 100
- Bahama Buck’s, 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Burger King, 399 Main Street – score 94
- Cave Springs Lanes, 4055 Mexico Road – score 98
- Chick-Fil-A, 6180 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 6111 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 4135 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 100
- China Wok 88 Restaurant, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- CVS Pharmacy, 200 Jungermann Road – score 94
- Discovery Kids, 2451 Willott Road – score 100
- Dollar Tree, 955 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Domino’s Pizza, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 94
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 7139 Mexico Road – score 96
- Fazoli’s, 5775 Suemandy Drive – score 95
- Fit-Flavors, 6219 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Gametime Sports, 4160 Ehlmann Road – score 100
- Gettemeier’s, 269 Salt Lick Road – score 91 (Aug. 4), score 96 (Aug. 17)
- Goddard School, 1402 Gettysburg Landing – score 100
- Hall and Property Board Prof FF, 115 McMenamy Road – score 98
- Ham N Egg Restaurant, 3640 Harvester Road – score 100
- Dairy Queen, 1450 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Hooters, 4061 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- IHOP, 3850 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Imo’s, 312 Jungermann Road – score 94
- Imo’s, 695 Starwood Drive – score 98
- Jack in the Box, 4124 Mexico Road – score 98
- Jack in the Box, 6096 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Jelly Bean Island Learning Academy, 6810 Mexico Road – score 100
- Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1346 Dingledine Road – score 100
- Just 4 Us Childcare, 3011 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1699 Jungermann Road – score 89
- Kinder Care Learning Center, 4150 S Cloverleaf Drive – score 100
- Kyoto Steakhouse of Japan, 4054 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 100
- Lakeside Check in Station, 1000 Lakeside Park Drive – score 100
- Lion’s Choice, 3807 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Little Caesar’s, 4879 Mexico Road – score 98
