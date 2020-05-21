St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Lizzy Lou’s Shaved Ice, Chimi’s, China King

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of April 21 – May 19, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Working Fire Pizza, 415 Kelsey Ann Court – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – score 100

O’Fallon

O’Fallon Hoots, 900 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100 (opening)

Missouri Rush Soccer Club, 901 Caledonia Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Lizzy Lou’s Shaved Ice, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April, 2020