St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Lizzy Lou’s Shaved Ice, Chimi’s, China King

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of April 21 – May 19, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Working Fire Pizza, 415 Kelsey Ann Court – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – score 100
O’Fallon
- O’Fallon Hoots, 900 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100 (opening)
- Missouri Rush Soccer Club, 901 Caledonia Drive – score 100
Cottleville
- Lizzy Lou’s Shaved Ice, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April, 2020
- 101 Asian Cuisine, 6132 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 92 (March 9), score 98 (March 25)
- 7-Eleven Store, 610 Jungermann Road – score 100
- 94 Convenience, 4500 South St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- ALDI, 343 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- ALDI, 1665 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Anthony’s Produce, 701 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Arabica Coffee, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste 9016 – score 100
- Bahama Buck’s, 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Burger King, 399 Main Street – score 100
- Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen, 235 Jungermann Road Ste. 201 – score 98
- Cave Springs Lanes, 4055 Mexico Road – score 98
- Chick-Fil-A, 6180 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Child of God Lutheran School, 650 Salt Lick Road – score 98
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 4135 N. Cloverleaf Drive – score 95 (Feb. 6), score 100 (Feb. 13)
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 6111 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- China King, 2967 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- China King, 919 Jungermann Road – score 94
- China Wok 88 Restaurant, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93 (March 5), score 98 (March 13)
- Church Street Bar & Grill, 435 South Church Street – score 100
- Club Fitness, 3651 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Copper Chimney, 200 Mid Rivers Center – score 96
