St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: La Belle Vie, Cookies and Cream, Dog Prairie Tavern and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of September 2 – 17, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Journey Elementary School, 2000 Interstate Drive – score 100

St. Paul

Dog Prairie Tavern, 2348 St. Paul Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Marco’s Pizza, 8201 Mexico Road 2 – score 95

Failing sewage system 5(pnt) – Floor Drain sewage back up onto bathroom floor’ when bathroom sink is used. Toilet is clogged when flushed.

Marco’s Pizza, 8201 Mexico Road – follow up

The facility received full plumbing service of all drainlines in facility this morning. Staff currently present are un aware if plumbing service was initialized on 9/13/21, or is if facility closed. Floor drains were observed, and plumbing in bathroom is found to be operating correctly at time of this inspection. Grease trap was also serviced today. All violations are corrected. Operator is advised to call DPH immediately to notify of any conditions that may become an imminent health hazard, in the future, as required by Food Code section 8-404.11.

Circle K, 2035 Highway K – score 100

Cottleville

Cookies and Cream, 5525 Oak Street – score 100

Vanbuskirk Artisanal, 5326 Highway N – score 100

St. Charles

Hope St. Charles Academy of Early Learning, 2041 Bluestone Drive – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 3720 Elm Street – score 96

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Damaged door sweep in rear entry door permits pest access to flies and gnats. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Kitchen hand sink area in pizza prep line area have soiled wall and equipment surfaces.

La Belle Vie/The Cafe at Frenchtown, 1200 North Second Street – score 100

Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders, 1455 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

American Legion Post 312, 2500 Raymond Drive – score 100

Duchesne Bar, 1001 South Duchesne Drive – score 100

Portage Des Sioux

Froge’s Bar and Grill, 1530 Highway J – score 100

