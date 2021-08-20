St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Krispy Kreme, Maria Bonita, Dogwood Social House and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of August 13 – 19, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Cecil Whittaker’s, 1155 Wentzville Parkway #131 – score 91

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Handsink faucet. Failure to post a current, valid permit Failure to post current inspection

Walmart deli, 1971 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Applebee’s, 1987 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Petro Mart, 463 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 100

Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – score 100

Smoothie King, 105 Pond Fort Trail – score 98

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1413 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 95

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)

Lullaby Inn Learning Center, 10390 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Asabi Grill, 1325 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 98

Excessive fruit flies present near handsink.

Dardenne Prairie

Barathaven Alzheimers Care Center, 1030 Barathaven Boulevard – score 100

O’Fallon

Sugarfire Smoke House, 9955 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Jersey Mike’s, 2508 Highway K – follow up

PREVIOUS VIOLATION HAS BEEN CORRECTED FOR HANDWASHING SINK

Amis of St. Charles, 3728 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 4265 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive #3 – score 95

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) Hand towels missing reach handsink. Observed paper towels stored near chemicals and in bathroom on floor. Hand towels must be moved to clean storage and must be in place for hand washing.

Thai Gourmet, 4267 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 73

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) Temp inside True 3 door refrigerator should not be higher than 41f. Recommend disposing of foods that have been in there longer than 4 hours and recommend moving foods in this refrigerator to another refrigerator. ready to eat or potentially hazardous foods to be date marked so food is no more than 7 days old before disposal or use, and marked with time so that if it sits at room temp, it is not in temp danger zone longer than 4 hours. Observed roaches live. Facility floors and walls must be cleaned and maintained free of grease. Cardboard must be removed and equipment and shelves washed, rinsed and sanitized. Progress on elimination of pest Harborview will occur in 10 days. floors, walls and ceiling in need of cleaning.

Little Guppy Child Development Center, 1078 Bryan Road – score 100

First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 90

Cooked PHF?s not properly cooled 5(pnt) Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)

O’Fallon Early Childhood Center, 220 Sonderen Street – score 100

Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K – score 100 (opening)

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain Pizza, 1816 Highway K – score 96

In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE SCOOP HANDLE TOUCHING ICE. ICE SCOOPS NEEDS TO BE STORED TO PREVENT CONTAMINATION Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED CUP CONTAINER SOILED OBSERVED SIDE OF ICE CREAM TOPPING COOLER SOILED

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, 840 Bryan Road – score 96

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION OR SERV SAFE COURSE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FAN GUARD SOILED OBSERVED WALL SOILED ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE (REPEAT VIOLATION)

Cottleville

JP’s Hideout Pub & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up, in compliance

Krispy Kreme, 6021 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6097 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION. RISK BASE 4 ESTABLISHMENTS NEED TO HAVE A PERSON WITH A MANAGER SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION TO COVER ALL SHIFTS OF THE OPERATION (REPEAT VIOLATION) Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) OBSERVED LIGHT OUT ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK (REPEAT VIOLATION) May refuse to renew permit if there are repeated or continuing violations of the provisions of the food code.

St. Charles

Rookies Bar & Grill, 3721 New Town Boulevard – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed inside of cooling units with debris and green shelving with debris. Fryers with debris accumulation. Observed dust accumulation on walls by ice maker near dishmachine and above reach in freezer. Observed floors with debris under equipment and shelving and floors under fryers. Observed some frp walls soiled near dishwashing area.

Cracker Barrel, 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECITON REPORT FROM APRIL 2021 NOT POSTED.

Harvester Residential Care, 35 Lillian Drive – score 94

Found food stored in basement under water lines. Lines to be covered and food to be protected from overhead contamination. Includes coolers, food, and dry goods. To have a smooth/non absorbent/ easily cleanable surface overhead. Found cabinet with chip and shelving for cabinetry in poor condition. Contact paper peeling. Cabinetry must be in good condition and of durable material. Found large amount of mold-like substance in basement on ceiling. Must be permanently cleaned and removed. Ceiling then to be painted and to be smooth/non absorbent/ and easily cleanable.

Maui’s Liquor, 5055 Highway N #104 – score 100

Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 1980 West Clay – score 98

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – observed debris build up on vents, ceiling.

Immanuel Lutheran School, 632 East Highway N – score 100

Augusta

Mount Pleasant Winery, 5634 High Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:

Lion’s Choice, 3807 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Little Learners of St. Peters, 605 S. Church Street – score 100

Maria Bonita Mexican Grill, 1287 Jungermann Road – score 89

Mascots, 4881 Mexico Road – score 96

McClay Senior Care, 3801 McClay Road – score 100

Mi Mexico Lindo Mexican Grill, 4899 Mexico Road – score 93 (June 1), score 98 (June 11)

Mid Rivers Day Care, 349 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Mobil Mart, 203 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

New China Queen, 1217 Jungermann Road – score 100

