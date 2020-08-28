St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Krab Kingz, Edible Arrangements, Jenny Craig and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of August 14 – August 27, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Fastlane, 21750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Wentzville

Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – score 96

Food manager not present at time of inspection. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt)

Wentzville Pizza Ranch, 1225 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Tree House Learning Center, 23 Tiffany Lynn Court – score 100

Journey Elementary School, 2000 Interstate Drive – score 100 (opening)

Mobil on the Run, 42 West Highway N – score 100

Dollar General Store, 712 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report

CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

QuikTrip concession, 1140 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

QuikTrip retail, 1140 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Smoothie King, 1861 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Juicy Tan, 1229 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 130 Crossroads South Drive – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Petro Mart, 463 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 100

Smoothie King, 105 Pond Fort Trail – score 95

Hand towels at hand sink are not dispensing properly leading to potential contamination of towels before use.

Domino’s Pizza, 157 Pond Fort Trail #102 – score 100

Walgreen’s, 3497 Technology Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – follow up, violation abated

Dollar Tree, 3808 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98

Walgreen’s, 920 North Main Street – score 100

Dollar General Store, 219 O’Fallon Plaza – score 93

2018 PERMIT ONLY AVAILABLE

Walgreen’s, 2920 Highway K – score 100

Massa’s Bar and Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93

Observed accumulation of moisture lower compartment of salad reach in. Machine upper lid is in poor condition. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at 3 comp sink kitchen is leaking and should be maintained in good repair.

McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 98

McDonald’s, 1001 North Main Street – score 100

Marco’s Pizza, 8201 Mexico Road 2 – score 95

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION

Edible Arrangements, 1308 Highway K – score 96

OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A BASIC SANITATION OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT THRESHOLD-BACKDOOR

Subway, 619 North Main Street – score 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 100 Comfort Inn Court – score 100

Little Caesar’s, 2438 Highway K – score 96

Observed person in charge without a food safety certificate Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Observed shelving above prep table soiled Observed hood vents soiled Observed walk in cooler shelving soiled Observed black substance above 3 compartment sink

ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 2796 Highway K – score 100

New Melle

Dollar General Store, 4689 Highway Z – score 95

Defiance

Terry & Kathy’s Inn, 3006 Highway 94 S – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand Sink to remain open and available for use washing hands at all times.

Augusta

Augusta Brew Haus, 5521 Water Street – score 90

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)

St. Charles

Dollar Tree, 1050 First Capitol Drive – score 98 (opening)

Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center, 1993 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Club Fitness, 1443 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Fast Jax BBQ, 3317 Highway 94 N – score 100 (opening)

Krab Kingz St. Charles, 1934 Zumbehl Road – score 100 (opening)

Patterson School, 717 South Sixth Street – score 100

Walgreen’s, 2329 West Clay Street – score 100

Swing A Round, 3541 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Walgreen’s, 2310 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Tendercare Learning Center, 4778 Central School Road – score 100

Dollar General, 2871 Highway 94 N – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report

Fastlane, 2301 South Old Highway 94 – score 95

Cottleville

Aiello’s Cigar Bar, 5286 Highway N – score 100

Hog’s Haus Sport Bar and Grill, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Observed bar tender not washing hands upon return from restroom. Observed hand sink is not available for bartender at bar. Sink at bar is to be dedicated for hand washing and used for only hand washing.

Mudslinger’s Drive-Thru Coffee, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Urbanair Adventure and Trampoline Park, 5994 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020