St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Krab Kingz, Edible Arrangements, Jenny Craig and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of August 14 – August 27, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Fastlane, 21750 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
Wentzville
- Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – score 96
Food manager not present at time of inspection.
Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt)
- Wentzville Pizza Ranch, 1225 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Tree House Learning Center, 23 Tiffany Lynn Court – score 100
- Journey Elementary School, 2000 Interstate Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Mobil on the Run, 42 West Highway N – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 712 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection report
- CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- QuikTrip concession, 1140 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98
- QuikTrip retail, 1140 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Smoothie King, 1861 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Juicy Tan, 1229 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Fairfield Inn & Suites, 130 Crossroads South Drive – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Petro Mart, 463 Hawk Ridge Trail – score 100
- Smoothie King, 105 Pond Fort Trail – score 95
Hand towels at hand sink are not dispensing properly leading to potential contamination of towels before use.
- Domino’s Pizza, 157 Pond Fort Trail #102 – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 3497 Technology Drive – score 100
O’Fallon
- Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – follow up, violation abated
- Dollar Tree, 3808 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98
- Walgreen’s, 920 North Main Street – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 219 O’Fallon Plaza – score 93
2018 PERMIT ONLY AVAILABLE
- Walgreen’s, 2920 Highway K – score 100
- Massa’s Bar and Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93
Observed accumulation of moisture lower compartment of salad reach in. Machine upper lid is in poor condition.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at 3 comp sink kitchen is leaking and should be maintained in good repair.
- McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 98
- McDonald’s, 1001 North Main Street – score 100
- Marco’s Pizza, 8201 Mexico Road 2 – score 95
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt)
OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION
- Edible Arrangements, 1308 Highway K – score 96
OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A BASIC SANITATION OR SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT THRESHOLD-BACKDOOR
- Subway, 619 North Main Street – score 100
- Comfort Inn & Suites, 100 Comfort Inn Court – score 100
- Little Caesar’s, 2438 Highway K – score 96
Observed person in charge without a food safety certificate
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
Observed shelving above prep table soiled
Observed hood vents soiled
Observed walk in cooler shelving soiled
Observed black substance above 3 compartment sink
- ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 2796 Highway K – score 100
New Melle
- Dollar General Store, 4689 Highway Z – score 95
Defiance
- Terry & Kathy’s Inn, 3006 Highway 94 S – score 95
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand Sink to remain open and available for use washing hands at all times.
Augusta
- Augusta Brew Haus, 5521 Water Street – score 90
Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt)
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)
St. Charles
- Dollar Tree, 1050 First Capitol Drive – score 98 (opening)
- Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center, 1993 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Club Fitness, 1443 Bass Pro Drive – score 100
- CVS Pharmacy, 2100 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Fast Jax BBQ, 3317 Highway 94 N – score 100 (opening)
- Krab Kingz St. Charles, 1934 Zumbehl Road – score 100 (opening)
- Patterson School, 717 South Sixth Street – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 2329 West Clay Street – score 100
- Swing A Round, 3541 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 2310 South Old Highway 94 – score 100
- Tendercare Learning Center, 4778 Central School Road – score 100
- Dollar General, 2871 Highway 94 N – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection report
- Fastlane, 2301 South Old Highway 94 – score 95
Cottleville
- Aiello’s Cigar Bar, 5286 Highway N – score 100
- Hog’s Haus Sport Bar and Grill, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 95
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
Observed bar tender not washing hands upon return from restroom. Observed hand sink is not available for bartender at bar. Sink at bar is to be dedicated for hand washing and used for only hand washing.
- Mudslinger’s Drive-Thru Coffee, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Urbanair Adventure and Trampoline Park, 5994 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020
- 311 Wine House and Beer Garden, 311 Main Street – score 100
- 7-Eleven Store, 6680 Mexico Road – score 100
- ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 4621 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- ACE Sushi, 3600 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Applebee’s, 6170 Mid Rivers mallDrive – score 98
- Arby’s, 225 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Arby’s, 6086 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Badwan at BP, 150 Salt Lick Road – score 96
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 6163 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital, 10 Hospital Drive – score 98
Be the first to comment