St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Kona Ice, Truck-O-Soup, Zia’s Italian Food Truck

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 15 – 25, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Walgreen’s, 1053 Meyer Road – score 100

Walgreen’s, 1993 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Walgreen’s, 10 East Highway N – score 100

Kona Ice, 1402 Devonshire County Drive – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Sonic Drive-In, 6325 Ronald Reagan Drive – follow up

Plumbing violation at 3 comp sink abated but drainage from walk in refrigeration should still be run directly to floor drain.

Dollar Tree, 6113 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Dollar General Store, 1820 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 98

O’Fallon

Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – follow up

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) 3 compartment sink still leaks. Repair has not been mad

Zia’s Italian Food Truck, 5256 Wilson Avenue – score 100

Slice of the Hill, 5256 Wilson Avenue – score 10o

Destination Desserts, 11786 Westline Industrial Drive – score 100

Tully’s Taproom, 1120 Technology 113A – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Bar hand sink to be used for hand washing only Beef not ever to be stored over RTE foods. Gaskets on coolers to be maintained in good condition.

B Hall’s Family Grill, 3782 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Dollar Tree, 1630 Highway K – score 98

Walgreen’s, 7422 Highway N – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 1580 Bryan Road – score 93

Operating without a Permit or Failure to Post Permit Failure to post most recent inspection report

Walgreen’s, 9495 Mexico Road – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 801 Highway K – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Highway K – score 100

Walgreen’s, 1490 Mexico Loop Road E – score 100

Cottleville

Albadia, 3957 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

St. Charles

Walgreen’s, 1301 South Fifth Street – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report

Kickin it with Kava, 205 South Main Street – score 100

Family Dollar Store, 2426 West Clay Street – score 98

China King Buffet, 3743 Elm Street – score 98

Dollar General Store, 520 South Fifth Street – score 93

Operating without a Permit or Failure to Post Permit Failure to post most recent inspection report

Dollar Tree, 3768 Elm Street – score 100

Dollar General Store, 1692 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report

Dollar Tree Store, 1067 Regency Parkway – score 100

Walgreen’s, 1780 Zumbehl Road – score 95

Insufficient lighting 2(pnt) – lighting at the milk area cooler not operating

Walgreen’s, 3800 Elm Street – score 93

Operating without a Permit or Failure to Post Permit Failure to post most recent inspection report

Dollar Tree, 3839 Mexico Road – score 98

Surge Coffee Company, 36 Thrasher Court – score 100

Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant, 3551 Veterans Memorial Parkway 103 – score 100

Truck-O-Soup, 501 Clark Street – score 100

Queens Commissary, 501 Clark Street – score 100

Twisted Tacos, Food to Die For, 501 Clark Street – score 100

Twisted Munchies 2, 501 Clark Street – score 100

Cool Times, 10603 Liberty Avenue – score 100

Cool Times #2, 10603 Liberty Avenue – score 98

Defiance

Defiance Ridge Vineyards, 2711 Highway 94 S – score 89

Observed soiled rags in hand sink Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Various Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Ceiling Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt)

Weldon Spring

China King, 1025 Wolfrum Road – score 88

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Knives and utensils are to be stored clean. Utensils are to be food grade and easily cleanable including handle and storage bins. If items become damaged, cracked or pitted then they should be discarded. Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) – If rice and egg roles and chicken are to be held at room temperature for an extended time then the time they are at room temperature should be monitored to ensure food quality. Either a temperature log or a log of time out of refrigeration is acceptable. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Water spigot at 3 comp sink right side not functional, should deliver water and left side should not drip water. 1) Discussed if fresh shellfish are held in restaurant, even if for personal use, shellstock tags are to be maintained per law. 2) Shelving in rear to be made smooth and easily cleanable. 3) Personal items such as cigarettes and lighters are to be stored away from food or food related items. 4) If paper is used to line shelving then the paper should be changed if soiled. 5) All items used in food prep or storage should be food grade and maintained in good condition and easily cleanable. 6) Food items are not to be stored in cans once opened. Items from can should be put in food grade containers for storage as cans are not meant to hold foods once opened.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020