St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Jimmy John’s, Penn Station, Sweet Things Bakery and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of October 11 – 19, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Wabash Elementary School, 100 Golden Gate Parkway – score 100

New Melle

Sodexo at Daniel Boone Elementary, 201 West Highway D- score 100

Wentzville

Dollar General Store, 100 Will Ron Drive – score 100 (opening)

Lakeview Elementary School, 2501 Mexico Road – score 100

Peine Ridge Elementary, 1107 Peine Road – score 100

Starbuck’s, 1877 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Sam’s Club bakery and retail, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – both scored 100

Crossmark at Sam’s Club, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – score 100

Heritage Intermediate School, 601 Carr Street – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Green Tree Elementary School, 1000 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 6299 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Field Box West, 760 Lakeside Plaza – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Sodexo at John Weldon Elementary, 7370 Weldon Spring Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Progress South Elementary School, 201 Knaust Road – score 100

Boonslick School, 321 Knaust Road – score 100

Schnuck’s deli, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Schnuck’s salad bar, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

O’Fallon Bowling Lanes, 420 Sonderen Street – score 96

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Gap under door leading to exterior.

The Goddard School, 9008 Phoenix Parkway – score 100

The Learning Lodge, 140 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100

Renaud Spirit Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle – score 100

The Salvation Army Shelter, 1 William Booth Drive – score 93

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Some utensils such as knives and serving spoons in need of rewash to remove soiling. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Must post current inspection

Salvation Army Food Pantry, 3 William Booth Drive – score 100

Crossroads Elementary School, 7500 Highway N – score 100

Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – score 84

No one food safety certified present at time of inspection. Observed roaches in dish area. Roaches to be eliminated immediately. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Gaskets in refrigeration to be repaired. Freezers should not accumulate ice interior. 2) Surface coating at corner refrigerator is peeling. Surface shnould be removed to prevent contamination. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – refrigeration and shelving surfaces to be cleaned to remove build up Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leaking below 3 comp sink. Should be maintained free of leaks. some wall surfaces in kitchen and storage in need of repair due to damage. Floors and walls and ceiling in need of cleaning to remove build up. 1) Hand sink should remain available for employee use at all times. 2) Lights to be shielded.

St. Charles

Little Sunshines Daycare & Learning Center, 2183 Muegge Road – score 100

Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, in compliance

Mid Town 66, 524 First Capitol Drive – score 91

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Found cans stored in basin of handsink. handsink to remain accessible at all times. Found harborage conditions present. Back room with multiple cases of beverages and other items stored directly on floor. Must utilize shelving provided and remove any item not essential to the operation of the store. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Found missing or damaged ceiling tiles throughout facility.

Save A Lot, 3102 West Clay Street – score 96

Found large amounts of ice accumulation on ceilings inside meat walk in freezer. Equipment to be maintained and operating properly. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found walls near baseboard (in meat cutting room) to be soiled. Some areas with scrapping marks, but other areas have debris that can be scrapped off. Clean those areas with debris.

St. Charles Quick Shop, 2010 Campus Drive – score 100

Dierberg’s retail, 2021 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Wallis Petroleum, 3840 West Clay Street – score 100

Thoele Convenience Store, 300 Houston Street – score 96

Dead insects found accumulated behind soda machine on counter surface Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice chute for soda machine found soiled.

Penn Station, 1932 Zumbehl Road – score 88

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Sanitizer solutions in use are N/D for Cl-. Manager states cleaning solutions are Cl-. Sanitizer solution should be 100 PPM Cl-. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing below 3 comp sink is leaking. Should be maintained in good repair. ceiling and vents are in need of cleaning to remove build up. Dirt / Dust to be prevented from blowing on food surfaces.

Sweet Things Bakery, 3224 Rue Royale – score 100

Huck’s Convenience Store, 1020 Country Club Road – score 98

Zumbehl BP, 1990 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 2311 Upper Bottom Road – score 96

persons not present or has expired cert. mop on floor in rear area

St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive – score 100

Motomart, 3750 New Town Boulevard – score 98

Smoothie King, 3784 Elm Street – score 100

Thoele Convenience Store, 2212 First Capitol Drive – score 98

The Drinking Horn II, 2234 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Deters Frozen Custard, 755 Friedens Road – score 100

Sodexo at Harvest Ridge Elementary School, 1220 Harvest Ridge Drive – score 100

First MO State Capitol State Historic Site, 200 South Main Street – score 100

Walmart deli, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Firehouse Subs, 1365 Bass Pro Drive – score 96

lack of covered receptacle repeat violation permit not available

ALDI, 1335 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

QuikTrip concession and retail, 1640 South Fifth Street – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection.

Mobil on the Run, 1401 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Petro Mart, 1990 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Circle K, 3401 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 96

Found heat strip around walk in freezer door not operational. Door found with ice buildup. Found floors under ovens with debris. Found countertop next to ovens chipped. Found shelving in condiment holding reach in cooler at hot dog area with rusted/chipping paint.

Gas N Shop, 3601 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 94

No person with the minimum required food safety certification on staff. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Siberian chill nozzles found soiled. Must Increase frequency of cleaning/sanitizing. Found items such as liquor and tobacco products stored in kitchen area. Only items essential to the function of the kitchen should be stored in the kitchen location. Relocate items.

Cottleville

Food Service Consultants at St. Joseph Parish SC, 1351 Motherhead Road – score 100

Weldon Spring

Persimmon Woods Golf Club, 6401 Weldon Spring Road – score 100

St. Peters

Sodexo at Fairmount Elementary, 1725 Thoele Road – score 100

