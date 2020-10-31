St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Jimmy John’s, Penn Station, Sweet Things Bakery and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of October 11 – 19, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Wabash Elementary School, 100 Golden Gate Parkway – score 100
New Melle
- Sodexo at Daniel Boone Elementary, 201 West Highway D- score 100
Wentzville
- Dollar General Store, 100 Will Ron Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Lakeview Elementary School, 2501 Mexico Road – score 100
- Peine Ridge Elementary, 1107 Peine Road – score 100
- Starbuck’s, 1877 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Sam’s Club bakery and retail, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – both scored 100
- Crossmark at Sam’s Club, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – score 100
- Heritage Intermediate School, 601 Carr Street – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Green Tree Elementary School, 1000 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 6299 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
- Field Box West, 760 Lakeside Plaza – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Sodexo at John Weldon Elementary, 7370 Weldon Spring Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Progress South Elementary School, 201 Knaust Road – score 100
- Boonslick School, 321 Knaust Road – score 100
- Schnuck’s deli, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Schnuck’s salad bar, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- O’Fallon Bowling Lanes, 420 Sonderen Street – score 96
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt)
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Gap under door leading to exterior.
- The Goddard School, 9008 Phoenix Parkway – score 100
- The Learning Lodge, 140 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100
- Renaud Spirit Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle – score 100
- The Salvation Army Shelter, 1 William Booth Drive – score 93
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Some utensils such as knives and serving spoons in need of rewash to remove soiling.
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt)
Must post current inspection
- Salvation Army Food Pantry, 3 William Booth Drive – score 100
- Crossroads Elementary School, 7500 Highway N – score 100
- Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path – score 84
No one food safety certified present at time of inspection.
Observed roaches in dish area. Roaches to be eliminated immediately.
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt)
Gaskets in refrigeration to be repaired. Freezers should not accumulate ice interior.
2) Surface coating at corner refrigerator is peeling. Surface shnould be removed to prevent contamination.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – refrigeration and shelving surfaces to be cleaned to remove build up
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leaking below 3 comp sink. Should be maintained free of leaks.
some wall surfaces in kitchen and storage in need of repair due to damage. Floors and walls and ceiling in need of cleaning to remove build up.
1) Hand sink should remain available for employee use at all times.
2) Lights to be shielded.
St. Charles
- Little Sunshines Daycare & Learning Center, 2183 Muegge Road – score 100
- Panda Express, 2911 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, in compliance
- Mid Town 66, 524 First Capitol Drive – score 91
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Found cans stored in basin of handsink. handsink to remain accessible at all times.
Found harborage conditions present. Back room with multiple cases of beverages and other items stored directly on floor. Must utilize shelving provided and remove any item not essential to the operation of the store.
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Found missing or damaged ceiling tiles throughout facility.
- Save A Lot, 3102 West Clay Street – score 96
Found large amounts of ice accumulation on ceilings inside meat walk in freezer. Equipment to be maintained and operating properly.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found walls near baseboard (in meat cutting room) to be soiled. Some areas with scrapping marks, but other areas have debris that can be scrapped off. Clean those areas with debris.
- St. Charles Quick Shop, 2010 Campus Drive – score 100
- Dierberg’s retail, 2021 Zumbehl Road – score 98
- Wallis Petroleum, 3840 West Clay Street – score 100
- Thoele Convenience Store, 300 Houston Street – score 96
Dead insects found accumulated behind soda machine on counter surface
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice chute for soda machine found soiled.
- Penn Station, 1932 Zumbehl Road – score 88
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Sanitizer solutions in use are N/D for Cl-. Manager states cleaning solutions are Cl-. Sanitizer solution should be 100 PPM Cl-.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing below 3 comp sink is leaking. Should be maintained in good repair.
ceiling and vents are in need of cleaning to remove build up. Dirt / Dust to be prevented from blowing on food surfaces.
- Sweet Things Bakery, 3224 Rue Royale – score 100
- Huck’s Convenience Store, 1020 Country Club Road – score 98
- Zumbehl BP, 1990 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Wallis Petroleum, 2311 Upper Bottom Road – score 96
persons not present or has expired cert.
mop on floor in rear area
- St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive – score 100
- Motomart, 3750 New Town Boulevard – score 98
- Smoothie King, 3784 Elm Street – score 100
- Thoele Convenience Store, 2212 First Capitol Drive – score 98
- The Drinking Horn II, 2234 First Capitol Drive – score 98
- Deters Frozen Custard, 755 Friedens Road – score 100
- Sodexo at Harvest Ridge Elementary School, 1220 Harvest Ridge Drive – score 100
- First MO State Capitol State Historic Site, 200 South Main Street – score 100
- Walmart deli, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Firehouse Subs, 1365 Bass Pro Drive – score 96
lack of covered receptacle repeat violation
permit not available
- ALDI, 1335 Bass Pro Drive – score 100
- QuikTrip concession and retail, 1640 South Fifth Street – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection.
- Mobil on the Run, 1401 Bass Pro Drive – score 100
- Petro Mart, 1990 South First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Circle K, 3401 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 96
Found heat strip around walk in freezer door not operational. Door found with ice buildup.
Found floors under ovens with debris. Found countertop next to ovens chipped. Found shelving in condiment holding reach in cooler at hot dog area with rusted/chipping paint.
- Gas N Shop, 3601 Harry S Truman Boulevard – score 94
No person with the minimum required food safety certification on staff.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Siberian chill nozzles found soiled. Must Increase frequency of cleaning/sanitizing.
Found items such as liquor and tobacco products stored in kitchen area. Only items essential to the function of the kitchen should be stored in the kitchen location. Relocate items.
Cottleville
- Food Service Consultants at St. Joseph Parish SC, 1351 Motherhead Road – score 100
Weldon Spring
- Persimmon Woods Golf Club, 6401 Weldon Spring Road – score 100
St. Peters
- Sodexo at Fairmount Elementary, 1725 Thoele Road – score 100
The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from July 2020:
- Denny’s, 3939 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 86 (July 2), score 96 (July 10)
- Dierberg’s bakery, deli, salad bar, seafood, 217 Salt Lick Road – all scored 100
- Dierberg’s bakery, deli, seafood, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 89
- Dunkin Donuts, 7343 Mexico Road – score 87 (July 7), score 92 (July 17)
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3601 North St. Peters Parkway Ste. 100 – score 98
- Fastlane, 1425 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Fill & Go, 150 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- First Watch Restaurant, 312 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1365 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Hardee’s, 501 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 98
- Imo’s Pizza, 4157 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- Kidz Academy, 1 Sugarwood Drive – score 100
