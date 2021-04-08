St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: IHOP, St. Louis Kolache, Anthony’s Produce and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 27 – April 3, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 49 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100

IHOP, 10 Layla Lane – score 100

The Boulevard Senior Living 110, 110 Perry Cate Boulevard – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – RTE foods in walk in should be date marked with not more than a 7 day shelf life in less in manufacturers packaging. Make sure all raw chicken product is stored below beef product and RTE meats should not be stored below raw meats

The Boulevard Senior Living 120 and 130, 110 Perry Cate Boulevard – both scored 100

O’Fallon

Bright Start Academy, 864 Homefield Boulevard – score 100

IHOP, 1912 Highway K – score 100

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6674 Keaton Corporate Parkway – score 88

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) Hand sink contains sweep pan. Other hand sink nonpaper towels. front hand sink has no soap. Unapproved sewage system 5(pnt) – Observed grease dumped into storm drain system. Grease removed by grease removal contractor by time of inspection. Management to re train employees 9n proper disposal of grease waste. Dumpster lids are open 2(pnt – Keep dumpster lids securely closed

Red Robin, 1440 Mexico Loop Road E – score 100

Fastlane, 7430 Highway N – score 93

(A) maintain 3 comp sink with wash rinse and sanitized stations available for use. refrigeration unit in walk in cooler accumulation moisture as ice and dripping onto drinks below. Light bulbs in food areas should be covered or shatter proof. Hot dogs should be date marked as thawed. Control Drip of water line near mop sink

St. Louis Kolache, 2003 Highway K Ste. 2001 – score 93

Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) OBSERVED TCS FOODS IN DISPLAY CASE WITHOUT TIME AS A CONTROL SHEETS BEING MAINTAINED Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) OBSERVED THERMOMETER MISSING FROM COOLER IN FRONT OF HOUSE OBSERVED 2021 Permit NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW

Jammin’ Cafe and Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Cottleville

St. Joseph Parish Hall, 1375 Motherhead Road – score 100

Albadia, 3957 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED HANDSINK BASIN SOILED OBSERVED JUICE SHELF SOILED OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF SALT CONTAINER SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) 6-501.12 OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN WALK IN FREEZER 6-501.11 OBSERVED MISSING CEILING TILES 6-501.11 OBSERVED WALL IN NEED OF REPAIR

St. Charles

Sodexo at Hollenbeck Junior High, 4555 Central School Road – score 98

Big Woody’s BBQ, 1821 Zumbehl Road – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 First Capitol Drive – score 95

2018 inspection posted. Last inspection August 2020.

Subway, 1352 South Fifth Street – score 93

Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Observed baking sheets and single serve items stored below chemicals. If chemicals and food items are stored in the same area, chemicals should be stored below food items to prevent contamination. Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed single service items stored under hand washing sink.

Dollar Tree, 1050 First Capitol Drive – score 100

ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 15 Garvey Parkway – score 100

Sodexo at Castlio Elementary School, 1020 Dingledine Road – score 100

Hampton Inn, 3720 West Clay Street – score 100

Holiday Inn Express, 3098 Elm Point Industrial Drive -s core 95

2019 inspection posted; could not find latest report in file.

Weldon Spring

Jack in the Box, 6000 South Highway 94 – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:

7-Eleven Store, 6680 Mexico Road – score 100

Amvets Memorial Post #106, 360 Brown Road – score 100

Anthony’s Produce, 701 Jungermann Road – score 100

Aro-Mart, 3755 Highway 94 S – score 100

Barnes & Noble, 320 Mid Rivers Center – score 100

Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital, 10 Hospital Drive – score 98

Buffalo Wild Wings, 179 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. C – score 98

Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen, 235 Jungermann Road Ste. 201 – score 100

Cave Springs Lane, 4055 Mexico Road – score 100

China Star, 38 Harvester Square- score 98

Circle K , 6105 Mexico Road – score 100

Classics II, 6650 Mexico Road – score 98

Country Club Car Wash, 4200 Mexico Road – score 98

CVS Pharmacy, 1749 Woodstone Drive – score 100

Dollar General Store, 1080 Grand Teton Drive – score 98

Dollar Tree Store, 6670 Mexico Road – score 98

