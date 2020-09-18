St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Hotshots, Playoffs, Massas and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of September 7 – 13, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- White Castle, 1983 Wentzville Parkway – score 93
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Above heat lamp.
- Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, seafood, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – all scored 100
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1100 Lodora Drive – score 100
- Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 49 Wentzville Bluffs – score 93
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sinks at bar to remain usable for handwashing with supplies accessible.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of ice machine and bins in need of cleaning to remove build up.
O’Fallon
- Cadence Academy Preschool, 9983 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
- Playoffs Sports Bar & Grill, 2922 Highway K Ste. A – score 96
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed no working thermometer in reach in cooler
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed hood vent soiled. Observed microwave soiled
- Circle K, 2035 Highway K – follow up
Establishment is not going to use reach in cooler until it is fixed. Upon arrival cooler was empty.
- Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 88
Employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco 2(pnt) – Eating prohibited in kitchen in food prep and dish cleaning areas.
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sinks not up be used for dumping or filling or storage.
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Sanitizer concentration kitchen dish machine ND. Quat sanitizer ND at prep bucket. Sanitizers should be maintained in proper concentration.
- Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up, violation abated
- Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed both hand sinks in kitchen area leak at plumbing and should be repaired.
St. Charles
- Sleep Inn & Suites, 150 Fountain Lakes Boulevard – score 100
- America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 1310 Bass Pro Drive – score 100
- Aunt B’s Kettle Corn, 1365 S Fifth Street – score 98
- Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High, 725 North Kingshighway St – score 100
- Super 8, 3040 West Clay Street – score 100
- Sodexo at Hollenbcck Junior High School, 4555 Central School Road – score 100
- Best Western Plus, 1425 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Food Service Consultants at St. Cletus School, 2721 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Chartwells at Discovery Elementary, 500 Discovery Path Lane – score 100
Cottleville
- St. Charles Indoor Sports DBA Vetta, 1425 St. Peters Cottleville Road – score 100
- Sodexo at Francis Howell Central High School, 5199 Highway N – score 100
- Sodexo at Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N – score 100
- Tony Glavin Soccer Complex, 2 Woodlands Parkway – score 98
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020:
- Jimmy John’s, 6295 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- KFC, 4118 Mexico Road – score 98
- Kidstreet St. Peters, 2300 Willott Road – score 100
- Kona Ice Krafted, 1402 Devonshire County Drive – score 100
- Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken, 690 Starwood Drive – score 100
- Lion’s Choice, 6274 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Los Chavez Mexican Grille, 4245 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93
- Lucky China, 7114 Mexico Road – score 100
- Main Street Diner, 315 Main Street – score 98
- Mandarin Garden, 36 Plaza 94 – score 94
- McDonald’s, 3883 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- McDonald’s, 24 Harvester Square – score 100
- Mobil on the Run, 6191 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
Be the first to comment