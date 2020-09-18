St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Hotshots, Playoffs, Massas and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of September 7 – 13, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

White Castle, 1983 Wentzville Parkway – score 93

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Above heat lamp.

Dierberg’s deli, salad bar, seafood, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – all scored 100

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1100 Lodora Drive – score 100

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 49 Wentzville Bluffs – score 93

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sinks at bar to remain usable for handwashing with supplies accessible. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of ice machine and bins in need of cleaning to remove build up.

O’Fallon

Cadence Academy Preschool, 9983 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Playoffs Sports Bar & Grill, 2922 Highway K Ste. A – score 96

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed no working thermometer in reach in cooler Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed hood vent soiled. Observed microwave soiled

Circle K, 2035 Highway K – follow up

Establishment is not going to use reach in cooler until it is fixed. Upon arrival cooler was empty.

Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 88

Employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco 2(pnt) – Eating prohibited in kitchen in food prep and dish cleaning areas. Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sinks not up be used for dumping or filling or storage. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Sanitizer concentration kitchen dish machine ND. Quat sanitizer ND at prep bucket. Sanitizers should be maintained in proper concentration.

Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up, violation abated

Hilton Garden Inn Winghaven, 2310 Technology Drive – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed both hand sinks in kitchen area leak at plumbing and should be repaired.

St. Charles

Sleep Inn & Suites, 150 Fountain Lakes Boulevard – score 100

America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 1310 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Aunt B’s Kettle Corn, 1365 S Fifth Street – score 98

Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High, 725 North Kingshighway St – score 100

Super 8, 3040 West Clay Street – score 100

Sodexo at Hollenbcck Junior High School, 4555 Central School Road – score 100

Best Western Plus, 1425 South Fifth Street – score 100

Food Service Consultants at St. Cletus School, 2721 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at Discovery Elementary, 500 Discovery Path Lane – score 100

Cottleville

St. Charles Indoor Sports DBA Vetta, 1425 St. Peters Cottleville Road – score 100

Sodexo at Francis Howell Central High School, 5199 Highway N – score 100

Sodexo at Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N – score 100

Tony Glavin Soccer Complex, 2 Woodlands Parkway – score 98

St. Peters

