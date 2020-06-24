St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Hooter’s, First Wok, Soulard Gyro and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of June 12 – 19, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Soulard Gyro, 1004 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100 (opening)

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 8 Wentzville Center – score 100

Hampton Inn Wentzville, 150 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98

Dardenne Prairie

Midwest Petroleum Co., 2700 Technology Drive – score 90

foods disposed of when they reach expiration. Thawed, ready to eat sandwiched to be disposed of after date of expiration. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed plumbing leak below hand sink at self serve drink station. Plumbing should be maintained in good repair. Discussed frequent hand washing and use of an approved sanitizer to clean high touch surfaces. Discussed no storage of food related items on floor. Discussed cleaning of equipment such as walk in refrigerator.

Massey’s Produce, 7397 Outer 364 – score 100

O’Fallon

Mobil on the Run, 4501 Highway K – score 98

Twin Chimneys HOA, 7145 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 981 Waterbury Falls Drive – follow up, violation abated

Wendy’s, 4210 Highway K – score 98

Nina’s Place, 3752 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98

Staybridge Suites, 1155 Technology Drive – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed plumbing leak at hand sink. Discussed increased hand washing and sanitizing. Foods are individually wrapped for service. No Buffet service. Discussed labeling of foods which have been frozen.

Wallis Petroleum, 879 Bryan Road – score 100

Holiday Inn Express, 1175 Technology Drive – score 100

First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 91

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Utensils and equipment to be washed, rinsed and sanitized and stored clean. Use of non food grade utensils or equipment for mixing foods is prohibited. Food stored in prohibited area 2(pnt) – Foods should be stored with raw foods that are temperature controlled, such as chicken, under ready to eat foods such as fresh fruit. Foods should not be stored in cans. Should be stored in smooth easily cleanable container which will not degrade or rust. Discussed increased hand washing by all employees and increased sanitizing of high touch surfaces. 1) Hand washing area cluttered but all items are present. 2) Walk in refrigerator in need of cleaning and cover all foods in walk in refrigerator. 3) Wash, rinse and sanitize station should be maintained throughout work day for cleaning of soiled utensils. 4) Maintain a temperature log or policy to show that cooked foods awaiting re cooking for service to customer, do not exceed 4 hours at room temperature in temp danger zone for food safety.

Defiance

Katy Bike Rental, 2998 South Highway 94 – score 100

Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 94

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) Dish machine not sanitizing at time of inspection. Cl- container changed to add Cl- Observed flies in basement prep area. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Seal on basement 3 door refrigerator ripped and water condensing inside unit. Discussed increased hand washing and sanitizing frequency.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020