St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Hooter’s, First Wok, Soulard Gyro and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of June 12 – 19, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Soulard Gyro, 1004 Quartz Canyon Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 8 Wentzville Center – score 100
- Hampton Inn Wentzville, 150 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – score 98
Dardenne Prairie
- Midwest Petroleum Co., 2700 Technology Drive – score 90
foods disposed of when they reach expiration. Thawed, ready to eat sandwiched to be disposed of after date of expiration.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed plumbing leak below hand sink at self serve drink station. Plumbing should be maintained in good repair.
Discussed frequent hand washing and use of an approved sanitizer to clean high touch surfaces. Discussed no storage of food related items on floor. Discussed cleaning of equipment such as walk in refrigerator.
- Massey’s Produce, 7397 Outer 364 – score 100
O’Fallon
- Mobil on the Run, 4501 Highway K – score 98
- Twin Chimneys HOA, 7145 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 981 Waterbury Falls Drive – follow up, violation abated
- Wendy’s, 4210 Highway K – score 98
- Nina’s Place, 3752 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98
- Staybridge Suites, 1155 Technology Drive – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed plumbing leak at hand sink.
Discussed increased hand washing and sanitizing. Foods are individually wrapped for service. No Buffet service.
Discussed labeling of foods which have been frozen.
- Wallis Petroleum, 879 Bryan Road – score 100
- Holiday Inn Express, 1175 Technology Drive – score 100
- First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 91
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Utensils and equipment to be washed, rinsed and sanitized and stored clean. Use of non food grade utensils or equipment for mixing foods is prohibited.
Food stored in prohibited area 2(pnt) – Foods should be stored with raw foods that are temperature controlled, such as chicken, under ready to eat foods such as fresh fruit. Foods should not be stored in cans. Should be stored in smooth easily cleanable container which will not degrade or rust.
Discussed increased hand washing by all employees and increased sanitizing of high touch surfaces.
1) Hand washing area cluttered but all items are present.
2) Walk in refrigerator in need of cleaning and cover all foods in walk in refrigerator.
3) Wash, rinse and sanitize station should be maintained throughout work day for cleaning of soiled utensils.
4) Maintain a temperature log or policy to show that cooked foods awaiting re cooking for service to customer, do not exceed 4 hours at room temperature in temp danger zone for food safety.
Defiance
- Katy Bike Rental, 2998 South Highway 94 – score 100
- Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 94
Dirty FCSs 2(pnt)
Dish machine not sanitizing at time of inspection. Cl- container changed to add Cl-
Observed flies in basement prep area.
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt)
Seal on basement 3 door refrigerator ripped and water condensing inside unit.
Discussed increased hand washing and sanitizing frequency.
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020
- Ham N Egg Restaurant, 3640 Harvester Road – score 100
- Hardee’s, 501 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Harvester Dairy Queen, 1450 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Hawthorne Elementary School, 166 Boone Hills Drive – score 100
- Hooters of St. Peters, 4061 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- IHOP, 3850 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Imo’s, 312 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Imo’s, 4157 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Imo’s, 695 Starwood Drive – score 93 (Feb. 13), score 93 (Feb. 24), score 98 (March 5)
- Jack in the Box, 4124 Mexico Road – score 96
- Jack in the Box, 6096 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Jelly Bean Island Learning Academy, 6810 Mexico Road – score 100
- Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1346 Dingledine Road – score 100
Be the first to comment