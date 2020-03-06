St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Honey Baked Ham Store, Prados, the Rack House and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of February 5 – 11, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

McDonald’s, 21700 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – 1) Gasket at orange juice dispenser in need of repair to prevent moisture build up inside machine. 2) Torn curtain at walk in refrigerator and freezer in need of repair. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Non contact surfaces such as dispensing area at mocha machine, ceiling and walls on ice machine at drive thru and ceiling of orange juice dispenser in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Travel Centers of America convenience, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100

Mr Fuel, 11 Highway W – score 100

Wentzville

Jimmy John’s, 1867 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Bandana’s Bar BQ, 1 Ruggeri Drive – follow up

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing violation persists. Manager states they will obtain quotes for repair work. Premise still in violation.

Schnuck’s Wentzville deli, salad bar, and bakery, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – all scored 100

Wentzville BP, 15260 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 88

Someone employed at store to be food safety certified and that certification should be available to view at time of inspection. Discussed option for ServeSafe on line Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – RTE sandwiches should be date marked for disposal 7 days from when they are thawed or placed in refrigerator. Hot dogs which are to be frozen during storage should be date marked when placed into refrigeration for disposal 7 days after container opened. Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Chemicals such as paints, cleaners and deodorants should not be stored where they cn contaminate food or food related items. Discussed: 1) Items on roller should not be for sale until fully re heated. 2) Hand sink should be constantly available for use. 3) Discussed on several storage items. 4) Current inspection should be posted where visible to customers.

Cecil Whittaker’s, 1155 Wentzville Parkway #131 – score 88

Food manager or equivalent not on-site during time of inspection. Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) – Observed bare hand contact with RTE food. Addressed on-site. No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – Warewashing machine not pulling correct concentration of sanitizer.

Cecil Whittaker’s, 1155 Wentzville Parkway #131 – follow up, in compliance

Pete’s Drive In, 1009 East Pearce Boulevard – score 95

No food manager certification posted for review at time of inspection.

Parklane Care & Rehab Center, 401 Mar Le Drive – score 98

Lake Saint Louis

Huck’s Convenience Store, 501 Civic Center Drive – score 100

Prados, 21 Meadows Circle Drive 326 – score 100

Schnuck’s bakery, deli, retail, salad bar, seafood, 101 Civic Center Drive – all scored 100

Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – follow up, violations abated

St. Joseph Hospital West, 100 Medical Plaza – score 100

Cottages of Lake St. Louis admin, 2885 Technology Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Great Beginnings Daycare and Preschool, 1401 Cottleville Parkway – score 94

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE. RISK BASE 2 ESTABLISHMENTS NEED TO HAVE SOMEONE ON DUTY WITH AT LEAST A BASIC SANITATION COURSE. Wood shelves not sealed or painted 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WOOD SHELVING FOR DRY STRORAGE ITEMS NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE. SHELVING NEEDS TO BE NON ABSORBANT, SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER BOTTOM SHELVING SOILED

Schnuck’s retail, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Schnuck’s seafood, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Schnuck’s bakery, 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

The Rack House, 5065 Highway N – score 96

Containers storing foods that are not readily and unmistakably recognized not labeled 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CONTAINERS FOR SUGAR AND OTHER DRY ITEMS WITHOUT LABELS Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHTS WITHOUT SHIELDS IN KITCHEN

Dardenne Prairie

Caregivers Inn, 1297 Feise Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Culver’s, 4351 Highway K – score 96

Hand towels are supplied but are not protected from potential contamination. Freezer accumulating large volume of ice at refrigeration unit. Freezer should not accumulate ice. Walk in refrigerator door damaged and separating, should be repaired or replaced.

Dierberg’s, 2979 Highway K – score 100

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 2979 Highway K – score 100

Barrels Taphouse and Grill, 6726 Highway N – score 98

Thai Gourmet, 4267 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 86

Food safety certified employee to be present when restaurant open. Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – Soap and towels not available at kitchen hand sink. Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink in kitchen contains dishes at time of inspection. Observed water / grease dripping at corner of cooking surface and grease line. this area should be free of drips and free of debris and accumulation of water/grease.. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of ice machine in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 4265 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Don Emiliano’s, 8600 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Highway P Meat Market, 464 Highway P – score 100

KFC, 8716 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 91

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – OBSERVED CEILING LEAKING IN TWO DIFFERENT PLACES IN THE KITCHEN NEAR FOOD PREP AREAS. OBSERVED CEILING PAINT PEELING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED BROKEN FLOOR TILES THROUGHOUT KITCHEN AND WALK IN COOLER Odors present, no mechanical ventilation 2(pnt) – OBSERVED STRONG ODOR IN WALK IN COOLER. MAY BE COMING FROM DRAINAGE IN FLOOR OBSERVED LIGHTS OUT ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA

P’Sghetti’s Pasta & Sandwiches, 1120 Technology Drive 109 – score 100

Outback Steak House, 4002 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

The Christy, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, in compliance

Domino’s Pizza, 8760 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 88

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK HEAVILY SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE. OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEW DISCUSSED -CHEMICAL STORAGE

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 1165 Technology Drive – score 100

Crooked Feathers Pizza, Wings & Other Tasty Things, 1266 Bryan Road – score 100

St. Charles

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 2041 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Little Sunshines Daycare & Learning Center, 2183 Muegge Road – score 100

Lewis & Clark American Restaurant, 217 South Main Street – score 98

First Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet, 3801 Mexico Road – score 91

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – Observed raw fish over ready to eat cabbage in walkin cooler. Corrected on site. Provide covers for receptacles in bathrooms. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Observed medications, gum, employee beverages and other employee items over food prep/storage areas throughout the kitchen.

St. Charles Senior Center, 1455 Fairgrounds Road – score 100

Chinatown Express, 2205 First Capitol Drive – score 92

Found areas with cardboard on ground in kitchen. Areas include behind fryer and on ground in cooking areas. Cardboard to not be used for other purposes and must be disposed of. Found cardboard behind fryers used to prevent floor from receiving grease. Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Found food storage containers damaged and needing replaced. Found food items stored in containers that do not meet the construction requirements in 4-101.11. Found floors throughout with accumulation of debris. Most notable around fryers area and under wok line, including floors in walk in cooler. Found unnecessary items stored in back of building/kitchen. All items not relevant to the function and operation of the business must be removed from the building. Observed hoods requiring professional cleaning service. No sticker found to indicate last cleaning service.

The Coop, 5055 Highway 94 N – score 100

Hotshots, 1636 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 98

Captain D’s, 2951 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Taco Bell, 3797 Elm Street – score 98

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 1012 South Fifth Street – score 100

Funke’s Bar and Grill, 331 North Main Street – score 91

No 5 year management level certification. Risk 3 establishment must have 1 person management level certified. When this person is not on site, another person in charge must have a basic level food safety certification. Observed sanitizer not pulling through dishmachine. Discontinue use until corrected to 50-100 ppm chlorine concentration. Facility has not renewed for 2020 calendar year.

Uncle Bob’s Commissary, 1362 Charlestown Industrial Drive – score 100

Uncle Bob’s Spice and Blends, 1382 Charlestown Industrial Drive – score 100

Weldon Spring

Centerpointe Hospital, 4801 Weldon Spring Parkway – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2019