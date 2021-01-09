St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Ho Ho Chinese, Frankie Tocco’s, Viet-Thai and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 8 – 14, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

St. Gianna Catholic Church, 450 East Highway N – score 100

Quail Ridge Horseshoe Club, 100 Bluestem Way – score 100

Golf Club of Wentzville, 9 Pro Shop Drive – score 100

VFW Post 5327 Mobile Unit, 1414 Highway Z – score 100

Wentzville American Legion, 504 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – score 100

New Melle

Immaculate Heart of Mary Food Pantry, 26 West Highway D – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Hope Montessori Educational Institute, 1799 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

We Proudly Serve, 100 Medical Plaza – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Happy China, 7871 Highway N – follow up, desk approval/documentation emailed

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7707 Highway N – score 100

St. Paul

Dean Andrews Catering, 1270 Church Road – score 100

St. Paul Knights of Columbus, 1270 Church Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Fort Zumwalt West HS outdoor concession, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100

St. Louis Bread Company, 1300 Highway K – score 100

True Manufacturing, 2001 East Terra Lane – score 100

Tropical Ice Company, 630 Castlebrook Drive – score 100

Good News Brewing Company, 330 Sonderen Street – score 100

Hope Ministries and Pantry, 206 East Elm Street – score 100

The Bistro at Dames Park, 468 Highway P – score 100

City of O’Fallon O’Day Park Lodge, 1100 O’Day Park Drive – score 100

Integrity Training Systems, 3010 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Cottleville

Albadia, 3957 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

JP’s Hideout Pub & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Charles

Hong Kong Restaurant, 2207 Droste Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED OBSERVED CEILING TILES HEAVILY SOILED

Heart of St. Charles Banquet Center, 1410 South Fifth Street – score 100

Saullos Restaurant, 1778 Muegge Road – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed ready to eat PHFs in Maxx-Cold and pizza prep coolers not dated. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed back door unprotected, weather seal wearing.

Sunshine Home Care, 618 Hemsath Road – score 100

SSM Health Outpatient Center, 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Embers at Queens Commissary, 501 Clark Street – score 100

The Learning Safari, 1505 Caulks Hill Road – score 100

Frankie Tocco’s Pizzeria, 108 South Main Street – score 100

Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant, 1801 Zumbehl Road – score 79

Observed uncovered food with risk of cross contamination. Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed utensils and FCS not being sanitized. All utensils shall be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed bagged rice stored directly on the floor. All food must be stored at least six inches off the ground. Observed foods thawing in walk-in cooler stored directly on floor. Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed dishes stored on floor. Observed single service items stored improperly. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed debris build up on shelves and outside of coolers. Also observed dirty hood.

Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant, 1801 Zumbehl Road – follow up, violations corrected

Culpepper’s, 3010 West Clay Street – score 96

Found areas in kitchen with accumulation of debris and soiled. Include, but not limited to, shelving in walk in cooler and dry storage shelving, ceiling air vents blowing dust onto ceiling tiles. Wallpaper in both men and womens restroom coming off wall. Floor tile found damaged and missing throughout kitchen area. Not smooth and easily cleanable in many areas. Cove base tile found missing under 3 compartment sink in kitchen.

Allin’s Diner, 130 North Kingshighway Street – follow up

Cooler found corrected. Compressor replaced.

El Pueblito, 1411 South First Capitol Drive G – follow up, in compliance

Krawl Daddy’s, 221 North Main Street – score 98

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm Street – score 100

Health on Main, 809 South Main Street – score 100

Frontier Perk Cafe, 336 South Main Street – score 98

Bella Vino, 325 South Main Street – score 95

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 5(pnt) – Observed thermometers missing from coolers.

St. Charles County Department of Corrections, 301 North Second Street – score 100

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm Street – score 100

Memorial Hall Kitchens, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

Mueller Park concession stand #2, 3801 Mueller Road – score 100

Quintessential Reataurant & Night Club, 149 North Main Street – score 96

Areas found with accumulation of debris include the following: Ice chute on ice maker in main floor and upstairs floor. Grease accumulation on black cart next to fryers. Hood vents with accumulation and hood past due date for cleaning. Table surface under charbroiler Physical facilities found with accumulation of debris. Areas include: Ceilings with food debris and dust in main cooking line, prep room, salad line area, and dish room. Floors under and surrounding fryers. Floors with debris in dishroom Found damaged dry wall areas throughout kitchen. Areas include: Damage to ceiling near kitchen hood. Wall damaged by 3 reach in coolers near dish room and salad area. Drywall walls in salad prep room.

Tuners on Main Street – score 130 South Main Street – score 100

Harris House Foundation, 2706 South River Road – score 100

St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center, 1700 South River Road – score 100

Weldon Spring

Strathalbyn Farms Club, 552 Wolfrum Road – score 100

Defiance

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 150 Defiance Road – score 100

St. Peters

The Nacho Pit, 1359 Ticonderoga Drive – score 100

