St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Grotto Grill, Duke’s, Bombshell Bar & Grill

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 18 – 31, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

The Grotto Grill, 5074 Highway P – score 100

Wentzville

Domino’s Pizza, 504 West Peace Boulevard – score 100

Hope Closet Ministries Food Pantry, 9 Love Park Lane – score 100

54th Street Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Olive Garden, 1280 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

88 China, 1933 Wentzville Parkway – score 76

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – 1) Soap at hand sink is not available as it does not pump through pumping dispenser. Replace dispenser with working dispenser 2) Hand sink is not to be used for dish washing and is only to be used for hand washing. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – All utensils and food contact surfaces to be stored clean and surfaces to be washed, rinsed and sanitized at beginning of day and as contaminated throughout day. Cooked PHF?s not properly cooled 5(pnt) – Cooling potentially hazardous foods are to be cooled under refrigeration. The cooling time and temperatures are to be tracked and documents maintained to show compliance with this regulation. Potentially Hazardous Foods are to be cooled from 135F to 70F in 2 hours and cooled from 70F to 41F in no more than 4 hours. This process should be followed. Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) – Facility to document through time/temp logs or through policy how long TCS foods such as egg rolls, rice, chicken, crab rangoon or cut vegetables are held at room temperature in prep area awaiting cooking for service. Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Do not use non food grade utensils or storage containers and dispose of any damaged food storage containers. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Cold water at prep sink in kitchen is not working and water is dripping at water line. This should not leak and should function to provide Discussed: Address odor of sewage from unknown source in the area of the men’s restroom.

Duke’s BBQ Shack, 100 Ash Street – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Marco’s Pizza, 1820 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Cottleville

Urbanair Adventure and Trampoline Park, 5994 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 90

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT TIME OF INSPECTION MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW

Knights of Columbus Banquet Center, 5701 Highway N – score 100

La Chata, 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 79

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PAPER TOWELS EMPTY AT HANDSINK AT BAR AND DRINK SERVER STATION Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – OBSERVED RAW MEAT STORED ABOVE READY TO EAT FOODS Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE HANDLE SOILED AT BAR Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT 7 DAY DATE MARKINGS Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER LEAKING AT CONDENSER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE BUILD UP IN WALK IN FREEZER. OBSERVED ICE CONTAINER LID AT SODA MACHINE SOILED. OBSERVED SHELF IN ICE MACHINE SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE AND FILTER GUARD HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT AND DISHWASHER AREA SOILED

Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Lulu’s Bar Grill and Wraps, 3925 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Excessively dirty vent hood filters. Dust above the food prep area. Caulk behind 3-comp sink. Floor behind fryers excessively dirty.

Bombshell Bar & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Vent hood filter excessively dirty. Dirty ice machine lid. Dirty shelving in walk-in. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Personal items stored in food prep area. Lights in food prep area not shielded.

O’Fallon

Walmart deli, 1307 Highway K – score 100

Chick-Fil-A, 2106 Highway K – score 100

McDonald’s, 101 McDonald Lane – score 93

Keep personal items away from food items. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Rear hand sink has leak at p tram and should be repaired.

Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Jammin’ Cafe & Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Cappuccino’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Dish machine not dispensing sanitizer at time of inspection.

Cappuccino’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

18 North Central, 18 North Central Drive – score 100

Delmar Gardens, 7068 South Outer 364 – score 100

Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – score 93

Food stored in prohibited area 2(pnt) – Foods and food related items to be stored 6 inches above floor. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed 3 comp sink plumbing leaking.

Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 835 West Terra Lane – score 100

The Scrambler House, 1322 Sunburst Drive – score 100

El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100

First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98

Aramark at Citi Mortgage, 1000 Technology Drive – score 100

Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 100

St. Charles

Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 90

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO PAPER TOWELS AT HANDSINK No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO QUAT TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER LEVELS

Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, in compliance

Game Day Gourmet, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

St. Charles County Department of Corrections, 301 North Second Street – score 100

McAlister’s Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – follow up, in compliance

Salt + Smoke, 501 South Main Street – score 93

OBSERVED NO HOT WATER AT TWO OF THE HANDSINKS PILOT LIGHT WAS OUT (UPPER LEVEL) Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LEAK AT PIPE BY DISHWASHER. MANAGER CALLED ECO LAB TO COME OUT TO FIX IT

St. Charles Elks Lodge 690, 560 Saint Peters Howell Road – score 91

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – 3-door cooler in kitchen not holding below 41 degrees Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Soda nozzle and soda nozzle holder contained build up. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Damaged ceiling by back door.

Weldon Spring

Faith Church kitchen, 300 Siedentop Road – score 100

Faith Church coffee bar, 300 Siedentop Road – score 100

Defiance

Good News Brewing, 2886 Highway 94 S – score 98

Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 100

Piazza Deli & Pizzeria, 1312 Highway DD – score 100

Augusta

Augusta Brew Haus, 5521 Water Street – score 100

Boone Valley Golf Club, 1319 Schluersburg Road – score 100

Mount Pleasant Winery, 5634 High Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2019