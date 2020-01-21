St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Grotto Grill, Duke’s, Bombshell Bar & Grill

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of December 18 – 31, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Flint Hill
- The Grotto Grill, 5074 Highway P – score 100
Wentzville
- Domino’s Pizza, 504 West Peace Boulevard – score 100
- Hope Closet Ministries Food Pantry, 9 Love Park Lane – score 100
- 54th Street Grill, 1897 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Olive Garden, 1280 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- 88 China, 1933 Wentzville Parkway – score 76
No soap at sink 5(pnt) – 1) Soap at hand sink is not available as it does not pump through pumping dispenser. Replace dispenser with working dispenser 2) Hand sink is not to be used for dish washing and is only to be used for hand washing.
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – All utensils and food contact surfaces to be stored clean and surfaces to be washed, rinsed and sanitized at beginning of day and as contaminated throughout day.
Cooked PHF?s not properly cooled 5(pnt) – Cooling potentially hazardous foods are to be cooled under refrigeration. The cooling time and temperatures are to be tracked and documents maintained to show compliance with this regulation.
Potentially Hazardous Foods are to be cooled from 135F to 70F in 2 hours and cooled from 70F to 41F in no more than 4 hours. This process should be followed.
Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) – Facility to document through time/temp logs or through policy how long TCS foods such as egg rolls, rice, chicken, crab rangoon or cut vegetables are held at room temperature in prep area awaiting cooking for service.
Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Do not use non food grade utensils or storage containers and dispose of any damaged food storage containers.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Cold water at prep sink in kitchen is not working and water is dripping at water line. This should not leak and should function to provide
Discussed: Address odor of sewage from unknown source in the area of the men’s restroom.
- Duke’s BBQ Shack, 100 Ash Street – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Marco’s Pizza, 1820 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
Cottleville
- Urbanair Adventure and Trampoline Park, 5994 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 90
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT TIME OF INSPECTION
MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW
- Knights of Columbus Banquet Center, 5701 Highway N – score 100
- La Chata, 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 79
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PAPER TOWELS EMPTY AT HANDSINK AT BAR AND DRINK SERVER STATION
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) – OBSERVED RAW MEAT STORED ABOVE READY TO EAT FOODS
Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE HANDLE SOILED AT BAR
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT 7 DAY DATE MARKINGS
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER LEAKING AT CONDENSER
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE BUILD UP IN WALK IN FREEZER. OBSERVED ICE CONTAINER LID AT SODA MACHINE SOILED. OBSERVED SHELF IN ICE MACHINE SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE AND FILTER GUARD HEAVILY SOILED
OBSERVED CAULKING ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT AND DISHWASHER AREA SOILED
- Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, 3917 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Lulu’s Bar Grill and Wraps, 3925 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Excessively dirty vent hood filters. Dust above the food prep area. Caulk behind 3-comp sink. Floor behind fryers excessively dirty.
- Bombshell Bar & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Vent hood filter excessively dirty. Dirty ice machine lid. Dirty shelving in walk-in.
Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Personal items stored in food prep area.
Lights in food prep area not shielded.
O’Fallon
- Walmart deli, 1307 Highway K – score 100
- Chick-Fil-A, 2106 Highway K – score 100
- McDonald’s, 101 McDonald Lane – score 93
Keep personal items away from food items.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Rear hand sink has leak at p tram and should be repaired.
- Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
- Jammin’ Cafe & Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100
- Cappuccino’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – score 95
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Dish machine not dispensing sanitizer at time of inspection.
- Cappuccino’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – follow up, in compliance
- 18 North Central, 18 North Central Drive – score 100
- Delmar Gardens, 7068 South Outer 364 – score 100
- Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 100
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – score 93
Food stored in prohibited area 2(pnt) – Foods and food related items to be stored 6 inches above floor.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed 3 comp sink plumbing leaking.
- Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 835 West Terra Lane – score 100
- The Scrambler House, 1322 Sunburst Drive – score 100
- El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100
- First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 98
- Aramark at Citi Mortgage, 1000 Technology Drive – score 100
- Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – score 100
St. Charles
- Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 90
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO PAPER TOWELS AT HANDSINK
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO QUAT TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER LEVELS
- Black Bear Diner, 2865 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, in compliance
- Game Day Gourmet, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100
- St. Charles County Department of Corrections, 301 North Second Street – score 100
- McAlister’s Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – follow up, in compliance
- Salt + Smoke, 501 South Main Street – score 93
OBSERVED NO HOT WATER AT TWO OF THE HANDSINKS
PILOT LIGHT WAS OUT (UPPER LEVEL)
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LEAK AT PIPE BY DISHWASHER. MANAGER CALLED ECO LAB TO COME OUT TO FIX IT
- St. Charles Elks Lodge 690, 560 Saint Peters Howell Road – score 91
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – 3-door cooler in kitchen not holding below 41 degrees
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Soda nozzle and soda nozzle holder contained build up.
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Damaged ceiling by back door.
Weldon Spring
- Faith Church kitchen, 300 Siedentop Road – score 100
- Faith Church coffee bar, 300 Siedentop Road – score 100
Defiance
- Good News Brewing, 2886 Highway 94 S – score 98
- Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 100
- Piazza Deli & Pizzeria, 1312 Highway DD – score 100
Augusta
- Augusta Brew Haus, 5521 Water Street – score 100
- Boone Valley Golf Club, 1319 Schluersburg Road – score 100
- Mount Pleasant Winery, 5634 High Street – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2019
- All Saints Parish Center, 7 McMenamy Road – score 100
- Anthony’s Produce, 701 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Arabica Coffee, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 9016 – score 100
- Ben.E.Fit Fitness & Nutrition, 3004 S St. Peters Parkway Ste. A – score 100
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 179 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. C – score 98
- Candy City, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2064 – score 100
- Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen, 235 Jungermann Road Ste. 201 – score 100
- Children’s Edu-Care Center/Academy, 100 Vantage Drive – score 100
- Classics II, 6650 Mexico Road – score 100
- Courtyard by Marriott, 431 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Deja Vu Hookah Bar & Lounge, 86 Spencer Road – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 34 Harvester Square – score 98
- Dollar Tree Store, 6670 Mexico Road – score 94
- El Mezon Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 140 Salt Lick Road – score 100
