St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Mr. Meowski’s Sourdough, Botanical Tea Room and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 1 – 7, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Wentzville Aquatic Center concessions, 1141 Peine Road – score 100

Profile by Sanford, 1768 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Progress Pool Concession, 968 Meyer Road – score 100

Thai Kitchen, 2 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100 (opening)

Future Stars Academy, 411 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) Fruit flies observed in facility’s kitchen.

Lullaby Inn, 1652 West Meyer Road – score 100

New Melle

New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Highway Z – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Windjammer Concession Stand, 100 Cognac Court – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Youth Activity Park, 7801 Highway N – score 100

Barfield Early Childhood Special Edu Ctr, 2025 Hanley Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Flik Intl Corp at Mastercard, 2200 Mastercard Boulevard – score 100

Flik Intl at Mastercard Cafe, 5555 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Mike Clemens Center, 910 Homefield Boulevard – score 100

Made Today Cafe & Bakery, 107 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100

Kiddie Academy, 4088 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

212 Club, 204 West Pitman Ste. G – score 100

Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 835 West Terra Lane – score 100

La Carreta Mexican Grocery Store, 316 O’Fallon Plaza – follow up, in compliance

Sno Biz Shave Ice, 231 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100

St. Barnabus/Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 1400 North Main Street – score 100

Chick-Fil-A, 2106 Highway K – score 100

St. Barnabas Church, 1400 North Main Street – score 100

Udderly Moolicious, 315 East Elm Street – score 100

Rockin Jump, 61 North Central Drive – score 100

Dames Park, 389 Dames Park Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Crooked Feathers, 4506 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Charles

Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 1980 West Clay – score 100

Cribs 2 Crayons Child Development Center, 2102 West Randolph St. – score 98

Concetta’s Italian Restaurant, 600 South Fifth Street – score 93

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) Personal items stored in food prep area.

Lindenwood University Food Service Spellman Center, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100

Pedestal Foods Lindenwood U Qdoba, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100

Pedestal Foods Lindenwood U Starbuck’s, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100

Cedarhurst Living, 1800 First Capitol Drive – score 100

NHC Healthcare, 35 Sugar Maple Lane – score 100

Mount Carmel Communities, 723 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Harvester Residential Care, 35 Lillian Drive – score 100

Sun Made Tex-Mex, 873 Jungs Station Road – score 100

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 2021 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Olympia Athletics & Events Centre, 49 Lawrence Street – score 96

Must have basic level food safety certification for at least 1 employee that is on site. Found towel absorbing moisture on ground from reach in cooler in back of house. Determine excess moisture source and correct. Equipment to be maintained in good repair.

Grand Opera House Banquet Center, 311 North Main Street – score 100

Molly O’s Tropical Sno & Chili Shack, 3303-1 Rue Royale – score 100

La Tia & Panchos Cantina & Grill, 140 North Main Street – score 100

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2412 West Clay Street – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED CAN OPENER HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN WALK IN FREEZER Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) OBSERVED LIGHTS OUT AND UNSHIELDED IN KITCHEN AREA. OBSERVED 2020 PERMIT NOT POSTED

Chickens Catering, 142 North Main Street – score 91

No person with minimum requirement for food safety certification. Risk 3 establishment requires that one person has a 5 year management level certification. When this person is not on staff, another person in charge must have a basic level cerftification. Any ANSI accredited program is accepted Found items in steam well not being held at 135F or above. Steam well is not designed to be used as a tool for reheating items. Items must be heated to 165F within 2 hours and then held at 135F or above. Items removed and relocated to burners for proper reheating. Found non food contacts with accumulation of food debris. Areas found soiled include walls behind shelving and walls around main cooking line. Found crock pots stored with debris on outsides. Discussed eliminating crockpots as not designed for commercial use.

Mr. Meowski’s Sourdough, 3315 Highway 94 N – score 100

Pangea, 3245-1 Rue Royale – score 98

Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Allin’s Diner, 130 North Kingshighway Street – score 95

Found food items not stored at 41F or below in 2 door low arctic air cooler. Air temp of unit found at 56-57 degrees Fahrenheit. Food items found in same temperature zone. All items to be disposed of within cooler. Will follow up with in 3 days.

Boschertown Bar & Grill, 3545 Highway 94 N – score 100

Fantastick Pops at Pangea, 3245-1 Rue Royale – score 100

Artistic Affairs Catering, 1336 Caulks Hill Road – score 100

Augusta

Botanical Tea Room, 5350 Hackmann Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from September 2020: