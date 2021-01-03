St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Mr. Meowski’s Sourdough, Botanical Tea Room and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of December 1 – 7, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Wentzville Aquatic Center concessions, 1141 Peine Road – score 100
- Profile by Sanford, 1768 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Progress Pool Concession, 968 Meyer Road – score 100
- Thai Kitchen, 2 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100 (opening)
- Future Stars Academy, 411 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)
Fruit flies observed in facility’s kitchen.
- Lullaby Inn, 1652 West Meyer Road – score 100
New Melle
- New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Highway Z – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Windjammer Concession Stand, 100 Cognac Court – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Youth Activity Park, 7801 Highway N – score 100
- Barfield Early Childhood Special Edu Ctr, 2025 Hanley Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Flik Intl Corp at Mastercard, 2200 Mastercard Boulevard – score 100
- Flik Intl at Mastercard Cafe, 5555 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
- Mike Clemens Center, 910 Homefield Boulevard – score 100
- Made Today Cafe & Bakery, 107 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100
- Kiddie Academy, 4088 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
- 212 Club, 204 West Pitman Ste. G – score 100
- Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 835 West Terra Lane – score 100
- La Carreta Mexican Grocery Store, 316 O’Fallon Plaza – follow up, in compliance
- Sno Biz Shave Ice, 231 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100
- St. Barnabus/Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 1400 North Main Street – score 100
- Chick-Fil-A, 2106 Highway K – score 100
- St. Barnabas Church, 1400 North Main Street – score 100
- Udderly Moolicious, 315 East Elm Street – score 100
- Rockin Jump, 61 North Central Drive – score 100
- Dames Park, 389 Dames Park Drive – score 100
Cottleville
- Crooked Feathers, 4506 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
St. Charles
- Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 1980 West Clay – score 100
- Cribs 2 Crayons Child Development Center, 2102 West Randolph St. – score 98
- Concetta’s Italian Restaurant, 600 South Fifth Street – score 93
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt)
Personal items stored in food prep area.
- Lindenwood University Food Service Spellman Center, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100
- Pedestal Foods Lindenwood U Qdoba, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100
- Pedestal Foods Lindenwood U Starbuck’s, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100
- Cedarhurst Living, 1800 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- NHC Healthcare, 35 Sugar Maple Lane – score 100
- Mount Carmel Communities, 723 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Harvester Residential Care, 35 Lillian Drive – score 100
- Sun Made Tex-Mex, 873 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 2021 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Olympia Athletics & Events Centre, 49 Lawrence Street – score 96
Must have basic level food safety certification for at least 1 employee that is on site.
Found towel absorbing moisture on ground from reach in cooler in back of house. Determine excess moisture source and correct. Equipment to be maintained in good repair.
- Grand Opera House Banquet Center, 311 North Main Street – score 100
- Molly O’s Tropical Sno & Chili Shack, 3303-1 Rue Royale – score 100
- La Tia & Panchos Cantina & Grill, 140 North Main Street – score 100
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2412 West Clay Street – score 94
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED
OBSERVED CAN OPENER HEAVILY SOILED
OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN WALK IN FREEZER
Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED LIGHTS OUT AND UNSHIELDED IN KITCHEN AREA.
OBSERVED 2020 PERMIT NOT POSTED
- Chickens Catering, 142 North Main Street – score 91
No person with minimum requirement for food safety certification. Risk 3 establishment requires that one person has a 5 year management level certification. When this person is not on staff, another person in charge must have a basic level cerftification. Any ANSI accredited program is accepted
Found items in steam well not being held at 135F or above. Steam well is not designed to be used as a tool for reheating items. Items must be heated to 165F within 2 hours and then held at 135F or above.
Items removed and relocated to burners for proper reheating.
Found non food contacts with accumulation of food debris. Areas found soiled include walls behind shelving and walls around main cooking line.
Found crock pots stored with debris on outsides. Discussed eliminating crockpots as not designed for commercial use.
- Mr. Meowski’s Sourdough, 3315 Highway 94 N – score 100
- Pangea, 3245-1 Rue Royale – score 98
- Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Road – score 98
- Allin’s Diner, 130 North Kingshighway Street – score 95
Found food items not stored at 41F or below in 2 door low arctic air cooler. Air temp of unit found at 56-57 degrees Fahrenheit. Food items found in same temperature zone.
All items to be disposed of within cooler.
Will follow up with in 3 days.
- Boschertown Bar & Grill, 3545 Highway 94 N – score 100
- Fantastick Pops at Pangea, 3245-1 Rue Royale – score 100
- Artistic Affairs Catering, 1336 Caulks Hill Road – score 100
Augusta
- Botanical Tea Room, 5350 Hackmann Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from September 2020:
- Karen’s Kids, 3857 McClay Road – score 100
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1699 Jungermann Road – score 91 (Sept. 8), score 94 (Sept. 18)
- Kokomo Joe’s, 4105 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 98
- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 690 Starwood Drive – score 100
- Lil Mickey’s Memphis Barbeque, 1020 Cave Springs Boulevard – score 100
- Llywelyn’s Pub, 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
- Longhorn Steak House, 3979 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Max Out at Harvest Lanes, 4101 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- McDonald’s, 6251 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- McDonald’s, 7890 Mexico Road – score 100
- Mr Goodcents Subs and Pastas, 4101 Mexico Road Ste. D – score 100
- Noto, 5105 West Wood Drive Ste. B – score 100
- Outback Steakhouse, 5228 N Service Road – score 98
- Pirrone’s Pizzeria, 299 Salt Lick Road – score 94
- Popeye’s, 1640 Jungermann Road – score 96
- QuikTrip, 3847 McClay Road – score 96
- QuikTrip, 391 North Main street – score 100
- QuikTrip, 4646 South St Peters Parkway – score 98
